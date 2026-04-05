Dear members,

Welcome to our recipe Sunday!

I’ve tested cauliflower pizza crust more times than I can count, and many versions are disappointing. Some turn out watery, some fall apart the moment you lift a slice, others taste more like steamed cauliflower with toppings than actual pizza…

That’s why I kept coming back to this recipe and tweaking it until it delivered what I actually wanted: a crust that holds together, tastes delicious, and feels satisfying enough to deserve the word pizza.

Below, I’m sharing the complete recipe, my best recommendations for getting the cauliflower crust right, and a few time-saving shortcuts that make the whole process easier.

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