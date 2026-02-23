Your Heart Age Starts in Your Sleep
Your sleep may be setting the pace of your heart’s aging
Get a 1-Minute Health Tip in your inbox from Monday to Friday.
We’ll cover everything—no prescriptions needed (sorry Big Pharma).
Expect practical help for real life: brighter mood, calmer nerves, happiness, mindful eating, blood sugar control, weight loss, intermittent fasting, beating cravings, better sleep, joint-friendly workouts, decoding food labels, gut health…
The sky is the limit.
New Schedule
Monday to Friday: a quick, practical tip you can read in a minute (suitable for busy people or busy days), grounded in the most solid and recent evidence.
Saturday: a full-length deep dive with a clear takeaway + implementation.
Sunday: mouth-watering recipes brought from a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition.
Your upgrade makes this work possible—deep research, careful writing, and practical guidance beyond a system that often fails people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.