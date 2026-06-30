Two hundred physicians specializing in longevity, preventive medicine, and functional health were asked to name their top clinical priority for 2026. The answer wasn’t a new drug, a supplement, or a diagnostic technology. It was an organ that most people take entirely for granted until it starts to fail, by which point it’s been failing quietly for a decade or more.

This organ is skeletal muscle.

Most people think of it as the tissue that moves them from one place to another. That’s the least interesting thing about it.

The Hone Health survey documented something worth understanding beyond the headline number.¹ These physicians, the ones closest to the evidence, are moving away from edge-case interventions: exotic supplements, experimental diagnostics, high-tech optimization tools. What they’re converging on instead is the foundational biology that determines how well and how long people live. Their top five priorities were metabolic health, skeletal muscle, sleep, hormonal health, and biological age.¹ Skeletal muscle ranked alongside metabolic health, ahead of sleep and hormones, because these physicians understand something that standard medicine hasn’t yet communicated clearly: muscle isn’t a structural tissue that happens to have metabolic effects. It’s a metabolic and immune organ that happens to also move joints.

What Skeletal Muscle Actually Does

Skeletal muscle accounts for roughly 40% of body mass in a healthy adult. It’s the largest organ in the body. And it’s been established in the last two decades as one of the most metabolically and hormonally active organs in the entire body, and not just a mechanical system for moving joints. It communicates chemically with the brain, the immune system, the liver, the pancreas, the bones, and the heart.

When muscle contracts, it releases chemical messengers called myokines. These aren’t waste products of exercise. They’re targeted signals that travel through the bloodstream to other organs.² One crosses into the brain and stimulates the production of a protein that supports the growth of new neurons and the strengthening of existing connections, which is part of why physically active people have lower rates of cognitive decline.² Another improves the body’s ability to clear glucose from the bloodstream through a mechanism that doesn’t require insulin at all.² A third mobilizes the immune cells that patrol the body for early-stage malignant changes and eliminate them before they can establish.²

Working skeletal muscle, in other words, sends signals that protect your brain, regulate your metabolism, and maintain your immune defenses. Shrinking skeletal muscle sends fewer of those signals, or none at all.

Share

The Decline Nobody Talks About

Skeletal muscle mass begins declining gradually from around age 25. By the mid-30s, measurable functional decline begins even when no symptoms are obvious, and without intervention it becomes a major precursor to significant sarcopenia (the progressive, age-related loss of muscle mass and strength) after 50.³ Muscle strength, which tracks more closely with health outcomes than mass alone, declines at a rate of 12 to 15% per decade after age 50, accelerating in subsequent decades.²

Think of it this way: someone who reaches age 50 without actively building and maintaining muscle is likely arriving there already measurably weaker and metabolically less capable than they were at 35. By the 8th decade, up to half of muscle mass can be lost compared to peak.²

The problem is that this decline is gradual enough to normalize. There’s no threshold moment where it announces itself. People adjust, compensate, and attribute the consequences (slower metabolism, reduced energy, heavier fatigue, longer recovery) to getting older rather than to losing the organ most responsible for regulating those outcomes.

Why This Is Not Just a Physical Problem

The metabolic consequences of muscle loss extend well beyond gym performance. Skeletal muscle is the primary site of glucose disposal in the body, accounting for up to 80% of insulin-stimulated glucose uptake. As muscle mass declines, this disposal capacity shrinks. The same amount of dietary carbohydrate requires more insulin to clear. This is one of the mechanisms by which muscle loss in midlife accelerates insulin resistance and the metabolic conditions downstream of it.

The brain consequences follow the same logic: less contracting muscle means fewer of the signals that tell the brain to grow and maintain neural connections. The immune consequences follow too: fewer immune cells mobilized to patrol for malignant changes, and less robust cancer surveillance. These aren’t theoretical concerns. They’re the clinical picture of sarcopenia that a meta-analysis of 39 studies covering 76,151 participants found to be a significant predictor of functional decline and all-cause mortality in older adults.⁴

The paid section covers what working muscle is actually sending to the rest of your body, the specific protein targets and training parameters the evidence supports, and what makes this harder to address after 60 than most general advice accounts for. A downloadable muscle preservation action plan is at the end.