Try this before reading further. Walk to any open floor space and lower yourself to the ground without using your hands or knees for support. Then stand back up the same way.

That movement, and specifically how much support you needed to complete it, turns out to carry more prognostic weight than most people expect from a 30-second test.

The Research Behind It

Claudio Gil Araújo and colleagues at the Exercise Medicine Clinic of Rio de Janeiro developed the Sitting-Rising Test (SRT) in 1999 as a way to assess musculoskeletal fitness without equipment. What they didn’t know yet was what the score would predict.

The answer came in 2014, when a team at the Brazilian Institute of Exercise and Medicine followed 2,002 adults aged 51 to 80 over a median of six years and recorded every death.¹ The SRT score at the start of the study predicted who would still be alive at the end with striking clarity. Adults who scored in the lowest range (unable to reach the floor and return to standing without substantial support) were more than five times as likely to die during the follow-up period as those who scored in the highest range, after accounting for age, sex, and existing health conditions.¹

Every single point gained on the scale was associated with a 21% reduction in mortality risk. The association was continuous and point-by-point: not a threshold that triggered at a particular score, but a gradient that runs the length of the scale.¹

Picture a room of 100 adults with a score of 5. Over the next six years, a predictable number of them will die. Now picture the same room, but everyone has trained their way up to a 6. Statistically, roughly 21 fewer deaths occur in the second room over the same period.

A 2025 follow-up study with 12 years of data extended this to cardiovascular death specifically, finding that low SRT scores predicted dying from heart disease and stroke as well as from any cause.²

What the Test Is Actually Measuring

Standard clinical checkups test the cardiovascular system well. Blood pressure and cholesterol reflect what’s happening in one or two specific biological systems.

The SRT measures something different: musculoskeletal fitness across several dimensions at once. To lower yourself to a cross-legged seated position and rise back to standing without using your hands, knees, or forearms, your body needs lower-body and core strength to control the descent and generate the force to rise. It also needs hip and ankle flexibility to assume and exit the seated position, sufficient balance to manage the transitions, and a body composition that doesn’t make the movement mechanically prohibitive.

Most fitness tests isolate one of these components. The SRT taxes all four at once, which is likely why it predicts mortality so reliably: it’s a composite snapshot of the non-aerobic biology that determines whether your body can handle the demands of everyday life, and then some.

Why Active People Often Score Lower Than They Expect

There’s a predictable pattern in who finds this test harder than expected. Adults who are genuinely active in their daily lives, who run or walk or cycle without thinking twice about it, often need more support than they anticipated.

The reason is that aerobic fitness and musculoskeletal fitness are different things. Running and cycling don’t develop the hip flexibility or the specific lower-body strength required to lower to the floor and rise without support, and neither builds the balance the SRT tests in transition. A person can be metabolically healthy by every cardiovascular standard and still score in the mid-range here, because the SRT captures physical capacity that most common exercise leaves undeveloped.

This is part of what makes the test clinically useful. Aerobic and musculoskeletal fitness each predict outcomes independently. Measuring only one misses the other entirely, which is exactly what standard checkups do.

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The Decade Where It Starts to Slip

Normative data from more than 6,000 adults show that SRT scores begin declining in the 40s and accelerate through the 50s. The typical median score drops by roughly two points between the early 40s and the late 50s. Based on the mortality data from the original study, that shift moves most adults from the reference range into territory associated with meaningfully elevated risk.

The underlying components erode gradually during this period. Hip flexibility tightens as sitting time accumulates, and lower-body strength declines when daily life no longer demands it. Balance training rarely enters anyone’s routine until a fall has made it feel urgent. All of this is reversible with consistent work. The question is when to start.

Waiting until the score becomes obviously low usually means waiting until the decline has already compounded. The population-level data suggests the more effective window is the decade before it shows up.

What This Means for You

Your Sitting-Rising Test score is a number you can measure today and meaningfully improve with consistent training. The paid section covers the exact scoring protocol: how points are added, how they’re deducted, and what separates a seven from an eight. It covers where your score places you relative to age-matched reference ranges derived from more than 6,000 adults, and the specific exercises that target each of the four components the test demands. Your sitting-rising test scoring guide and movement progression plan comes with it.