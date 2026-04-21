Stomach cancer—clinically termed gastric cancer—is a formidable adversary in the world of oncology. Globally, it remains the fifth most common malignancy and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.1

What makes this disease particularly treacherous is its “silent” nature; early-stage gastric cancer often presents with vague symptoms like mild indigestion or bloating, which are easily dismissed. Consequently, many patients are diagnosed only after the disease has reached an advanced stage.

While we often focus on factors we cannot change—like our genetics or aging—the most empowering truth in medicine is that many cancer risks are modifiable. We know that Helicobacter pylori (a common bacterial infection) and smoking are major culprits, but our dietary landscape is equally influential.