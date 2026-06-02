In 1984, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland began following a group of 2,315 middle-aged Finnish men. They tracked their diet, their blood pressure, their smoking habits, their cholesterol levels. And, almost as an afterthought given how universal the practice is in Finland, they tracked how often they used the sauna.

Twenty years later, the data was startling.

Men who used the sauna 4-7 times per week had a 63% lower risk of sudden cardiac death, a 50% lower risk of fatal cardiovascular disease, and a 40% lower risk of dying from any cause, compared to men who used it just once a week.¹

Read those numbers again.

A 63% reduction in sudden cardiac death. From sitting in a hot room.

Sauna is an ancient practice, available at thousands of gyms and spas worldwide, that has been generating some of the most consistent cardiovascular evidence in the entire epidemiological literature, and that is almost never discussed in a medical consultation.

What Is Actually Happening When You Sit in a Sauna

A Finnish sauna session is easy.

You enter a wood-lined room heated to between 176 and 212°F (80-100°C).

You sit for 10-20 minutes. Your body temperature rises.

You cool down: cold shower, cold pool, or simply stepping outside in Finnish winter.

You repeat.

What happens inside your body during those 10-20 minutes is considerably more interesting.

Your heart rate rises to 120-150 beats per minute , the range of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise. Your cardiac output increases. Your skin blood vessels dilate maximally, redirecting blood flow to the periphery to dissipate heat, which reduces the load on the heart’s left ventricle in much the same way exercise does. Blood pressure initially rises slightly, then falls significantly in the hours after the session, producing a sustained antihypertensive effect that compounds with each exposure.²

Your endothelium responds. The endothelium is the inner cellular lining of every blood vessel in your body, and its function — specifically its ability to produce nitric oxide, the molecule that relaxes and dilates vessels — is one of the most important determinants of cardiovascular health. Heat stress triggers the upregulation of endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS), increasing nitric oxide production and improving arterial compliance: the elasticity that allows vessels to absorb the wave of pressure with each heartbeat rather than transmitting it as stress to the arterial wall.²

Heat shock proteins are produced. This is the mechanism most people have never heard of. Heat shock proteins (HSPs) are molecular chaperones, essentially a repair crew for damaged proteins. They identify misfolded proteins, refold them correctly, and prevent the kind of toxic protein aggregation that underlies Alzheimer’s disease, atherosclerosis, and cellular aging more broadly. A single 30-minute sauna session at typical Finnish temperatures has been shown to increase HSP70 levels by approximately 50% above baseline.³ With regular sauna use, this response becomes faster and more robust over time.

Inflammation falls. Regular sauna users show measurably lower levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a key systemic inflammatory marker, compared to infrequent users. Reduced inflammation reduces the oxidative stress load on arterial walls, slowing the progression of atherosclerotic plaque, which is precisely what you want from any cardiovascular intervention.²

The physiological picture is of an intervention that simultaneously mimics aerobic exercise from a cardiovascular load perspective, upregulates the body’s cellular repair machinery, improves endothelial function, and reduces systemic inflammation.

No single drug does all four.

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The Dose-Response: How Often Is Enough

The KIHD study identified clear dose-response relationships, and the numbers matter.

Once per week : the reference group. This was the lowest frequency in the study.

Two to three times per week : meaningful reduction in cardiovascular risk. SCD risk fell 22%, CVD mortality fell 27%, all-cause mortality fell 24%.¹

Four to seven times per week: the maximum studied benefit. SCD risk fell 63%, CVD mortality fell 50%, all-cause mortality fell 40%.¹

The relationship is steep and consistent: more sessions produce more protection, up to daily use, with no evidence of a ceiling effect.

A critical detail: the temperature and duration mattered. The strongest associations were with sessions lasting 19 minutes or more at temperatures of 174°F (79°C) or above. Shorter, cooler sessions showed attenuated benefits.

What does “four to seven times per week” actually require? A Finn would shrug at the question. But for someone in a city with limited sauna access, the question of how to replicate this frequency, and whether less frequent use is still meaningful, is the right question to ask.

Beyond the Heart: What the Same Data Shows for the Brain

The same cohort that produced the cardiovascular numbers was followed for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The findings are, if anything, more striking.

Men using the sauna 4-7 times per week had a 66% lower risk of developing dementia and a 65% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease compared to men using it once per week.⁴

These are not marginal effects. They are among the largest lifestyle-associated reductions in dementia risk in the literature.

The mechanism is plausible and multiple: improved cerebrovascular function (the brain is highly sensitive to the quality of its blood supply), reduced systemic inflammation that crosses the blood-brain barrier, increased heat shock protein production that prevents the protein misfolding underlying Alzheimer’s pathology, improved sleep architecture, and the blood pressure reduction that removes one of the strongest known drivers of vascular dementia.

The stroke data tells the same story. A prospective cohort study of Finnish men and women found that frequent sauna bathing was associated with a significantly lower risk of stroke — with the protective effect persisting after adjustment for traditional cardiovascular risk factors.⁵

What This Means Clinically

A 2025 narrative review in Cureus specifically on sauna and ischemic heart disease concluded that sauna offers “cardiovascular benefits similar to exercise without musculoskeletal strain,” and described it as a meaningful adjunctive intervention for cardiac rehabilitation.⁶

This framing matters. Sauna is not an alternative to exercise, it’s a complement. But for people with limited exercise capacity, for older adults with joint or musculoskeletal limitations, for anyone managing cardiovascular disease where high-intensity exercise carries risk, the passive cardiovascular load of a sauna session offers a route to some of the same physiological adaptations through a different pathway.

Medicine’s failure to incorporate sauna into cardiovascular prevention reflects the same structural problem as its failure to incorporate VO2 max into routine assessment, or psychosocial stress into cardiovascular risk profiling. There is no billing code for sauna prescriptions. No pharmaceutical company funds the trials. The intervention is cheap, ancient, and lacks a commercial champion.

Below, you have the exact protocol derived from the Finnish data (temperature, duration, frequency, the cooling component), what type of sauna has the strongest evidence, how to replicate the benefit at a public gym or infrared facility if you don’t own one, the specific data on women, the safety information that matters, and the contraindications that make sauna genuinely inappropriate for some people.

You loved the previous post about sauna and wanted a deep dive, so here you have it!