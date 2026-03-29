Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Hummus
My favorite snack to share with friends and family
Dear members,
Welcome to our recipe Sunday!
Today I’m sharing my favorite hummus recipe: a creamy, flavor-packed Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Hummus that people absolutely love and that makes healthy eating much more enjoyable.
Our Schedule
Monday to Friday: a quick, practical tip you can read in a minute (suitable for busy people or busy days), grounded in the most solid and recent evidence.
Saturday: a full-length deep dive with a clear takeaway + implementation.
Sunday: mouth-watering recipes brought from a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition.
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