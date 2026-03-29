Dear members,

Welcome to our recipe Sunday!

Today I’m sharing my favorite hummus recipe: a creamy, flavor-packed Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Hummus that people absolutely love and that makes healthy eating much more enjoyable.

Our Schedule

Monday to Friday: a quick, practical tip you can read in a minute (suitable for busy people or busy days), grounded in the most solid and recent evidence. Saturday: a full-length deep dive with a clear takeaway + implementation. Sunday: mouth-watering recipes brought from a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition.

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