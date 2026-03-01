Roasted Red Pepper Hummus & Avocado Sandwich
My grab-and-go for park blankets, sunshine and long conversations
Dear members,
Welcome to our third recipe Sunday.
As a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition, I’d love to share everything I’ve learned with you.
Today I’m sharing one of my all-time favorite combos: a crave-worthy hummus and a sandwich that actually satisfies—a delicious combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats designed to support fullness and steady energy.
Bring it to work, pack it for a trip, or share it on a blanket in the sun with someone you love.
Just picturing that first bite makes my mouth water!
Our Schedule
Monday to Friday: a quick, practical tip you can read in a minute (suitable for busy people or busy days), grounded in the most solid and recent evidence.
Saturday: a full-length deep dive with a clear takeaway + implementation.
Sunday: mouth-watering recipes brought from a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition.