Hi everyone,

A warm welcome to all the new subscribers who’ve joined recently, I’m genuinely delighted to have you here and grateful for your presence.

A few days ago, I asked in our Substack chat:

💬 What kind of content would truly help you transform your health right now?

The top responses were:

Science-backed myths and truths

Q&A posts

So today, I have some exciting updates for you.

(1) Science-Backed Myths and Truths

I’ll be publishing more content that cuts through the noise and demystifies wellness using research-based insights and practical guidance.

In case you missed them, here are a few previous posts you might enjoy:

The Truth About Carbs, Sugar & Weight Loss—No More Myths

Eggs or Cholesterol—Which One Is the Real Problem?

8 Expert Detox Tips That Actually Work Long-Term

Gluten & Irritable Bowel Syndrome: The Startling Truth Doctors Ignore

The Truth About Soy and Cancer Risk—Finally Explained

Intermittent Fasting: Everything You Need to Know for Success (eBooks, FAQs, Myths, Health Benefits, How-To, Delicious Recipes and Studies Included)

Access them here

(2) Personalized Q&A Posts

I’ll also be sharing thoughtful, science-informed answers to the questions that matter most to you.

If you ever have a question, feel free to send it my way. When I feature it, I’ll include, if you’d like, your name and a link to your newsletter, so you gain visibility and receive a personalized response that others in the community can learn from too.

Leave a comment

(3) Grief Bootcamp (June 2–6)

After our recent live on grief, you asked for more.

So here it is.

If you’ve experienced loss, this bootcamp may offer the gentle support you need.

If you haven’t, I promise, one day you’ll be grateful you took part.

Over five days, we’ll be joined by a different professional each day — each bringing their own voice, tools, and approach to navigating grief and healing.

Can’t attend live? No worries. All sessions will be recorded and available for you to watch at your own pace.

Completely free for all annual paid members.

👉 Sign up here to join.

(4) Spotlight Submission

To support holistic well-being, soon I’ll spotlight three paid subscriber newsletters that share meaningful content on health and wellness.

To be considered:

You must be an annual paid subscriber. Reply in the comments with "Spotlight Submission" + a 2–3 sentence description of your newsletter + a link to your best post. Share how Zenith Within supports your wellness journey.

Join now

(5) Free Copies of My Book “Delicious Longevity: A Practical, Science-Based Guide to Holistic Wellness and Lasting Health through Nutrition.”

Inside, you’ll discover common myths, FAQs, and a clear, evidence-based roadmap to build lasting health with real, nourishing, and delicious food habits.

Whether you're curious about the Mediterranean, vegan, vegetarian, anti-inflammatory, ketogenic, DASH, or MIND diet, this book offers practical guidance without strict or extreme rules.

Mental well-being, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, weight loss, intermittent fasting, gut health, diabetes, superfoods, mindful eating, cognitive decline, sleep disorders, personalized nutrition, happiness, longevity, supplements, omega-3, and much more.

📦 Selected paid members will receive a copy of the book 100% FREE.

💬 Want one? Drop a comment below and tell me why you'd love to read it!

Leave a comment

🎁 25% Off Forever for the Next 24 Hours

I created this offer as a thank-you for all the support, thoughtful messages, and the sense of community you bring.

These offerings — and others I’m working on with care — will be available to paid members.

✨ This 25% lifetime discount is available for the next 24 hours only.

Subscribe NOW and enjoy 25% OFF FOREVER

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD

P.S. More benefits HERE.

P.S.2. Everyone loved last week’s post, “Boost Your Mood Naturally—3 Proven Ways Backed by Science.” If you haven’t read it yet, I highly recommend checking it out!

P.S.3. Must-read posts:

1 in 3 People Have It, Most Don’t Know It—Here’s How to Protect Yourself

These 8 A’s Rewire Your Brain to Handle Stress Better

This Unexpected Discovery to Aging Will Change How You Think

A Long & Happy Life: The Untold Story Backed by Research

The Unknown Threat That’s Accelerating Your Aging Right Now

How to Eat for Longevity—A Spanish Doctor’s Mediterranean Diet Blueprint

10 Must-Have Micronutrients You Need to Age Gracefully

The Delicious Daily Habit That Helps You Age Better

Wellness Hacks You Need to Know: Your Doctor Should Tell You This

Everything You Need to Master Keto—FAQs, Hacks & Free eBook

Struggling to Shed Pounds? The Surprising Truth You Need to Know—And How to Take Control

Fix Your Mood, Weight & Health—With This One Feel-Good Habit

5 Hidden Health Mistakes That Are Holding You Back—And How to Fix Them

Access them here