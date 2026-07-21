If you’ve been turning up the volume more than you used to, or finding yourself asking people to repeat themselves in conversation, you’ve probably filed it away as a minor inconvenience, something to manage when the time feels right. The Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, the field’s most comprehensive ongoing evidence review, offers a different reading of those moments.

Of all the modifiable risk factors the commission assessed, hearing loss from midlife ranked first. It accounts for roughly 7% of dementia cases worldwide, the largest individual contribution of any single factor on the list. Dementia affects more than 55 million people globally, so those 7% represent nearly 4 million cases.¹ That figure sits inside a broader finding: 14 risk factors together account for roughly 45% of all dementia cases globally, close to 1 in 2 cases, which means nearly half of all dementia may be preventable. Of those 14, hearing loss carries the largest share.

The Scale of the Evidence

A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis pulled together results from 50 studies covering more than 1.5 million adults.² Decibels are the scale used to measure sound intensity: normal speech registers at around 60, a loud restaurant at around 85. Every 10-decibel step of worsening was associated with a 16% higher risk of developing dementia. That risk compounds with each step: someone whose hearing has declined by 30 decibels from normal, a shift that can happen gradually over a decade without a single dramatic moment, carries around 56% more dementia risk than where they started. Adults with measurable hearing loss overall had a 35% higher risk of developing dementia than those with normal hearing. For roughly every 10 people without hearing loss who develop dementia in a given period, around 13 or 14 people with untreated hearing loss would.²

The Lancet Commission acknowledged that these figures are modeled estimates from observational research, where direct causation is hard to establish.¹ But the association holds across dozens of independent long-term studies and follows a clear gradient: the worse the hearing loss, the higher the risk. That consistency, at that scale, places hearing loss among the stronger modifiable signals in dementia prevention research.

By age 65, roughly one in three adults has hearing loss significant enough to affect daily life. Most of them don’t know it.

Why Hearing Loss Goes Unnoticed

The brain is remarkably good at hiding hearing loss from you. Age-related hearing loss, which clinicians call presbycusis, typically begins in the 40s and 50s and starts with high-frequency sounds: the consonants s, f, and th that give words their endings and definition. The low-frequency content of speech, the vowels and the underlying rhythm, comes through relatively intact, so voices still sound like voices. What gets lost is the precision.

The brain fills in the gaps. It uses context and visual cues like lip-reading to reconstruct what the ear missed, often without conscious effort. This compensation is remarkably effective, which is exactly what makes early hearing loss so easy to overlook. By the time it begins to feel like a genuine communication problem, the loss may have been present for a decade.

This is also, as it turns out, part of why hearing loss creates cognitive risk. The brain’s effort to compensate for what the ear is missing comes at a cost.

What Hearing Loss Does to the Brain

The ways hearing loss affects the brain aren’t fully settled, but three mechanisms have been proposed and each has supporting evidence.

The clearest mechanism runs through effort. When you’re straining to follow a conversation your ears aren’t fully delivering, the brain picks up the slack, pulling in areas it doesn’t normally use for language to decode what the ear is sending imperfectly. Studies using brain scans have shown this directly: adults with hearing loss show markedly more brain activity during everyday listening than people with normal hearing doing the same thing. Over years, that extra effort drains the mental capacity that would otherwise go to memory and attention, gradually wearing down the brain’s ability to handle the demands of aging.

The second pathway works through social life. People with hearing difficulty tend to pull back from the situations where it shows up most: busy group conversations and crowded rooms. If group dinners or social gatherings leave you more drained than they used to, that exhaustion is part of what’s happening. Social withdrawal is itself an independent dementia risk factor, and once hearing loss and isolation start reinforcing each other, the combined effect compounds over years.

Brain scans have also found that adults with hearing loss show faster shrinkage in the areas involved in memory and language than those with normal hearing. Whether hearing loss causes this directly, or whether both share an underlying driver, is still being studied.

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What This Means for You

The question that follows from all of this is whether it applies to you personally, and if so, where to start. The paid section answers both. The ACHIEVE trial subgroup finding and the midlife timing argument are worked through in full, and five concrete steps close it out. Your hearing health screening and action checklist is included.