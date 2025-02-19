You're all loving my "Practical Tip of the Day" notes, but some of you might have missed a few. So, for your convenience, here are all of this month's tips in one place. Hope you find them helpful and enjoy! ❤️

Freeze Your Fresh Herbs in Olive Oil

Preserve the flavor and health benefits of fresh herbs like basil, rosemary, or parsley while making your cooking faster and easier. Bonus? These herbs are packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties!

How to:

Finely chop your favorite fresh herbs.

Fill an ice cube tray with the herbs and cover them with olive oil.

Freeze, then transfer the cubes to an airtight container.

Storage time: Up to 6 months in the freezer.

Uses: Toss these cubes directly into sauces, soups, or stir-fries for a burst of flavor and health in seconds!

Anti-Inflammation

While turmeric is a well-known anti-inflammatory superfood, its star compound, curcumin, struggles with low bioavailability. But don’t worry—there’s a simple solution!

Boost absorption by combining turmeric with:

Black pepper

Healthy fats

Try this: A red lentil curry with coconut milk, coconut oil, and brown rice—a comforting, complete protein meal that fights inflammation.

How to Avoid Glucose Spikes (I)

My husband surprised me today with an almond cake I love. Since I practice intermittent fasting, here’s how I managed to enjoy it without guilt:

I started my day with a protein and matcha smoothie, followed by a lunch of a French-style omelette with anchovies and Parmesan, accompanied by a kale, pomegranate, and red onion salad dressed with extra virgin olive oil and umeboshi vinegar. After that meal, I allowed myself a small slice of this delicious treat. The key is balance!

Here are some practical tips to help you enjoy your favorite (and occasional) treats without causing glucose spikes:

Adding lemon or vinegar to your meals.

Mix with proteins, fats, and other carbohydrates . A study showed that even combining different sources of carbohydrates can reduce the impact on blood glucose levels. When comparing 50 grams of carbohydrates from white rice to the same amount from a mix of fruit (pear, apple, or orange) and rice, the mixed combination resulted in a lower glycemic response.

Another tip I discovered while researching for my book, Delicious Longevity: Practical, Science-Based Guide to Holistic Wellness and Lasting Health through Nutrition—one I’d never heard of before, backed by a Randomized Controlled Trial published in the Diabetes Care journal—let’s make a deal: when we hit 1000 subscribers, I’ll share it with you!

Let Garlic Rest for 10 Minutes

Garlic is an easily accessible superfood, and there’s a simple trick to maximize its benefits.

Crush or chop garlic and let it rest for at least 10 minutes before cooking. This time allows the enzyme alliinase to convert alliin into allicin, the compound responsible for garlic’s potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Since heat destroys some allicin, it’s best to avoid cooking it at high temperatures.

Collagen Shots

Collagen is your body’s glue and most abundant protein: It supports youthful skin, strong bones, and flexible joints. But after age 25, collagen production declines, leading to aging signs like reduced skin elasticity and weaker connective tissues.

Natural boost: Bone broth is a collagen powerhouse, extracted from animal bones and connective tissues.

Transform Rice for Better Gut Health!

Cooling cooked rice (preferably whole grain) for 12–24 hours in the fridge changes some of its starch into resistant starch, a powerful prebiotic. It helps your gut by:

Boosting butyrate production , a short-chain fatty acid with anti-inflammatory benefits.

Supporting blood glucose regulation and improving your insulin response.

How to Maximize the Benefits:

Cool rice before reheating at low temperatures to preserve resistant starch.

Try this with potatoes and sweet potatoes too—eating them with the skin on can further reduce glucose spikes.

Antioxidant Tomato Sauce

Less Sugar for Your Bones

Sugary drinks are a major source of added sugar in today’s diet—and their impact goes beyond weight gain.

A recent meta-analysis examined 124,691 healthy adults to explore the link between sugary beverages, like sodas and sweetened coffee, and bone mineral density. The results were clear: Higher sugary drink consumption was significantly associated with lower bone density.

This decline increases the risk of fractures and osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women and older adults.

Less Salt for Your Bones

Did you know eating too much salt can weaken your bones? Here's why:

In your kidneys, sodium (from salt) and calcium are closely linked. When you consume excess salt, your body works to flush out the extra sodium through urine. But this process often drags calcium along with it. Over time, losing too much calcium can lead to weaker bones, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.

What You Can Do:

Avoid processed foods loaded with hidden salt.

Swap salt for fresh herbs and spices when cooking.

Stick to the daily sodium limit: 2,300 mg (about 1 teaspoon) or 1,500–2,300 mg if you have high blood pressure.

Less Salt for Your Stomach

A 2024 study in Gastric Cancer analyzed data from 470,000 adults and found a shocking link: those who frequently added salt to their meals had a 41% higher risk of stomach cancer over 11 years compared to those who rarely or never did.

Your takeaway: Opt for fresh herbs, spices, or citrus to flavor your meals. Not only will it protect your stomach, but your taste buds will thank you too.

Don’t Let the Supermarket Fool You

Labels like “organic,” “low-fat,” or “no added sugar” might seem like healthy choices, but don’t be misled.

Studies show these claims create a “halo effect”—making food appear healthier than it really is. This can lead to overeating and consuming more calories than intended.

"Let This Be the Worst Thing That Happens to Me Today"

When a "problem" arises, I turn to this phrase immediately.

Here's an example: not long ago, I accidentally deleted a file containing one of my upcoming newsletters. My first thought? "I just lost days of my life." But then I challenged that thought and repeated this simple phrase: "Let this be the worst thing that happens to me today."

In seconds, the "problem" shrinks. I realize it's not a real issue. More time would have been lost if I had been diagnosed with a terminal illness. A real problem would be living through a war, not having food to eat, or a bed to sleep in.

The next time you hit a bump, remember this phrase. It’ll help you gain clarity and remind you of what truly matters.

Adjust Your Shower Temperature to Fit YOU, Not Trends

Cold showers may increase circulation, help reduce inflammation and muscle soreness, enhance mood, support immune function, increase alertness, provide a temporary energy boost, and stimulate mitochondrial function.

Hot showers may help relax muscles, relieve pain and stress, promote better sleep (especially when taken before bedtime), enhance circulation, and help clear respiratory congestion.

You’ve probably heard cold showers are great—but if you’re dealing with stress or anxiety, they might not be the best choice right now.

Best approach: Listen to your body. If you're comfortable with both, alternating between hot and cold showers can maximize health benefits.

Make the Most of Winter’s Light and Darkness

Winter offers us a chance to recharge and prioritize sleep. Take advantage of the early sunsets to go to bed earlier and nurture your rest.

Since daylight is limited, expose yourself to natural light, especially at sunrise. This helps regulate your circadian rhythm, improving sleep quality at night.

How to Avoid Glucose Spikes (II)

How many hours do you spend sitting before eating?

A Randomized Controlled Trial published in Diabetes Care found that eating right after prolonged sitting can spike blood glucose levels, similar to what happens in people with insulin resistance.

So before your next meal… get moving!

Nurture Your Gut Daily to Slow Down Aging

The way you age isn’t just written in your genes—your gut plays a major role.

In 2024, researchers confirmed a direct link between gut dysbiosis and aging. This means your microbiota doesn’t just influence digestion or mood—it actively shapes how fast you age. An imbalanced gut speeds up aging, while a nourished microbiome supports longevity.

In this newsletter, we’ll dive into the best foods and habits to support your microbiota, helping you age better from the inside out.

Avoid Drinking All Your Daily Water During Meals

Your stomach is like a volcano—its gastric juices (the "lava") break down food for digestion. But if you drink too much water during meals, you dilute this lava, slowing digestion and causing discomfort.

Sip water throughout the day instead of chugging it with meals. This keeps digestion strong and your stomach working efficiently!

Move and Compress

How many hours a day do you spend sitting? We live in a sedentary world, spending more time in a chair than in motion.

Prolonged inactivity can lead to:

Varicose veins – swollen veins from blood pooling.

Superficial vein thrombosis (SVT) – clots in surface veins, often linked to varicose veins.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) – more serious clots in deep veins, which can cause dangerous complications.

Easy fix: Move every 1–2 hours. Stand, stretch, walk. If your legs feel heavy or swollen, compression socks can boost circulation—just like flight attendants do.

Magnesium for Better Sleep

Restless nights? You may need magnesium.

Magnesium helps relax muscles, calm the nervous system, and regulate melatonin, the sleep hormone. A deficiency can lead to insomnia, anxiety, and restless legs—keeping you awake when you need rest.

Top magnesium-rich sources include seeds (pumpkin, chia), nuts (almonds, cashews), leafy green vegetables (spinach), legumes, and whole grains. For extra support, magnesium glycinate is a highly absorbable form that promotes relaxation without upsetting digestion.

Stop Sugar From Clogging Your Arteries

Sugar acts like "velcro" in your bloodstream, helping cholesterol stick to your artery walls.

This accelerates plaque buildup, increasing your risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes. High sugar intake also triggers inflammation and raises triglyceride levels, further damaging your arteries over time.

Cut back on added sugars and focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods to protect your heart and circulation!

Preserve Egg Nutrients with Gentle Cooking

Eggs pack nutrients, but high heat can destroy them.

Opt for gentle cooking methods like poaching, soft boiling, or simmering. Even if you enjoy hard-boiled eggs, you can minimize nutrient loss with this simple trick: bring water to a boil, add the egg, and cook for just 6 minutes. Then, quickly transfer it to cold water to halt further cooking.

Balance Blood Glucose With a Pinch of This

Cinnamon can balance blood glucose by reducing spikes after meals. Try adding it to coffee, oatmeal, or even desserts for a tasty and health-boosting upgrade.

Important: This is not a substitute for medical treatment. Also, Cassia cinnamon (the most common type) contains high levels of coumarin, which can be toxic to the liver in large amounts. Ceylon cinnamon is a better option as it has lower coumarin levels.

Eat Antidepressant Foods

Studies suggest depression links to high levels of monoamine oxidase (MAO). This enzyme breaks down serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine—neurotransmitters vital for mood and mental clarity.

MAO-inhibiting medications exist but may have side effects. The good news is certain foods contain compounds with mild MAO-inhibiting effects.

Incorporate these foods into your diet to support your mood:

Apples, berries and grapes

Green tea

Onions and cloves

Oregano, cinnamon, and nutmeg

Note: These foods support mental wellness but have milder effects than medication. If you have depression symptoms, seek professional help.

How to Know if a Food is Ultra-Processed

Ultra-processed foods are defined within the NOVA classification system: typically made with five or more ingredients, often containing little to no whole foods. They are packed with additives, flavorings, and colorings that make them hyper-palatable but nutritionally poor.

Quick check:

If it has a long ingredient list with unfamiliar names, it’s likely ultra-processed.

If it contains artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or hydrogenated oils, think twice.

If it doesn’t resemble real food anymore, it’s a red flag.

Focus on minimally processed, whole foods for better health!

Hydrate Through Food

Drinking water isn’t the only way to stay hydrated—your plate can help too!

Cucumber & iceberg lettuce – Almost entirely water.



Watermelon & melon – High in water content and naturally sweet.



Celery – Crisp, refreshing, and hydrating.



Tomatoes – Juicy and versatile in meals.



Broth-based soups – A warm and nutritious way to stay hydrated.

Use the Salt from Preserved Foods

When cooking with sauces (tomato, coconut), broths (vegetable, bone), or preserved foods like capers, olives, pickles, serrano ham, sardines, or anchovies, you're already adding salt to your meal.



Before reaching for the salt, taste first!



Instead of more salt, try these flavor boosters:

Herbs and spices: Basil, oregano, cumin, smoked paprika



Acidic touch: Lemon juice, vinegar, fermented foods



Umami kick: Nutritional yeast, miso, roasted garlic

Don’t Exceed 6 Teaspoons of Sugar



The WHO recommends keeping added sugar below 5% of daily calories—that’s just 6 teaspoons (25g) per day.



This recommendation aligns with a recent study, which evaluated the quality of evidence, potential biases, and validity of all available studies on sugar consumption and its health effects.



The conclusions were clear: free or added sugar intake should be limited to less than 25 grams per day (6 teaspoons), and consumption of sugary drinks should be reduced to less than one serving per week (about 7–12 fluid ounces or 200–355 mL weekly)



To put it in perspective: 1 soda (355 mL) = 10 teaspoons of sugar → Already over the daily limit!

Boost your Collagen Naturally

Collagen is your body’s glue and most abundant protein: It supports youthful skin, strong bones, and flexible joints. But after age 25, collagen production declines, leading to aging signs like reduced skin elasticity and weaker connective tissues.



Foods that help collagen synthesis

Foods rich in proline: bone broth, meat, fish, eggs, dairy.



Foods rich in vitamin C: citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits.



Foods rich in sulfur: garlic, onions, and broccoli.



Foods rich in zinc: nuts, almonds, and sunflower seeds.

Foods that protect collagen from degradation

Foods rich in antioxidants: leafy green vegetables (Swiss chard, spinach, kale), berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), dark chocolate, nuts, green tea, and red grapes.



Love that you’re here ❤️

What do you want from ZenithWithin?

To your health,

Sara Redondo, MD

P.S. You can read the studies by clicking on the links.

Disclaimer:

The information in this newsletter is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended as medical advice, nor should it be used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance, diagnosis, or treatment.

Always seek the advice of your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider before making any changes to your health routine, starting new treatments, or addressing specific medical concerns.

This content does not create a doctor-patient relationship. While I make every effort to ensure accuracy, the information provided may not apply to your unique situation.