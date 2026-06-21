One in four people who fracture a hip after 65 will be dead within 12 months.¹

The death doesn’t come from the fracture itself, it comes from pneumonia from immobility, blood clots from prolonged bed rest, cardiac events from the surgical stress, and a functional decline that many older adults never recover from.

That mortality rate is higher than breast cancer at most stages.²

One in three women and one in five men over 50 will sustain at least one osteoporotic fracture in their remaining lifetime — hip, spine, forearm, or wrist.¹ The spine fractures that cause height loss and chronic back pain are often discovered incidentally on a routine X-ray, long after they occurred. The disease has no symptoms. No pain during the years of bone loss. No warning. Just a fracture.

This is preventable. But not with a calcium tablet, and not at 65. It requires a specific set of interventions, most of which carry strong clinical evidence, most of which need to start earlier than current guidelines suggest, and most of which your doctor probably hasn’t raised.

Why the Standard Screening Window Is Too Late

The official DEXA scan recommendation for average-risk adults is age 65 for women and 70 for men. DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) is the imaging test that measures bone density — it’s when bone density is first measured, and when the osteoporosis conversation typically starts.

Bone loss starts 15 to 20 years earlier.

Peak bone mass is reached by around age 30. After 40, bone formation begins to fall behind resorption in both sexes, though the rate differs. In women, the hormonal shift of the menopausal transition triggers a period of rapid loss: bone mineral density at the lumbar spine drops approximately 1.8 to 2.3% per year in late perimenopause, with cumulative losses of 6% or more across the 5-year transition.³

In men, loss is slower but continuous: roughly 0.5 to 1.0% per year from midlife, accelerating with declining testosterone after 70. By 65, most adults have lost a substantial fraction of their peak bone mass regardless of sex.

A DEXA at 65 or 70 measures what’s left after 15 to 20 years of that loss. It gives a single number with no baseline to compare against. Two people can have the same T-score while one has lost 8% of their peak density and the other has lost 25%. The scan can’t tell them apart. The trajectory — the only number that tells you where things are heading — was never recorded.

Guidelines haven’t caught up to this.

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Six Interventions With Clinical Trial Evidence

The paid section covers six interventions with specific clinical trial evidence, including the precise parameters that produce the documented effects. Five of the six require no prescription. All six work best when started before bone density has dropped far enough that fracture risk becomes the primary concern.

I’ve also put together a downloadable bone health assessment — a tool that covers your personal risk factors, scores your current lifestyle across all six intervention areas, and lists the specific tests to request and questions to ask at your next appointment. It’s designed to be printed and taken to your doctor. Paid subscribers will find it at the end of the post.