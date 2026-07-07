A research group at Stanford has spent the past several years building something that wasn’t previously possible: protein-based aging clocks that measure the biological age of individual organs from a blood sample.

Not your overall biological age, as most aging tests try to estimate, but the biological age of your brain, heart, liver, kidney, lung, immune system, and other organs separately. Because it turns out that within a single person, different organs can be aging at dramatically different rates, and the gaps between them predict disease and death in ways that standard clinical markers don’t capture.

What the Science Found

In December 2023, the Wyss-Coray laboratory at Stanford published a cover article in Nature that used blood plasma proteins to measure organ-specific aging across five independent cohorts.¹ The approach works because different organs shed characteristic proteins into the bloodstream: certain proteins originate predominantly from brain tissue, others from the heart, liver, kidney, lung, and so on. By measuring the concentrations of these organ-specific proteins and modeling how they change across the human lifespan, the researchers built clocks that can estimate the biological age of each organ from a standard blood draw.

First: a substantial proportion of people who had no indicators of disease at the start of the study had one or more organs aging significantly faster than their chronological age. The accelerated aging was clinically invisible: no symptoms, no abnormal markers, just proteins in the blood tracking a trajectory that standard tests had no way to see.

Second: the organ age gap predicted disease and death years before clinical diagnosis. People with accelerated heart aging had a 250% increased risk of heart failure within 15 years of follow-up, despite having no cardiac symptoms at baseline.¹ Accelerated brain and vascular aging predicted Alzheimer’s disease as strongly as phosphorylated Tau (pTau-181, currently the best blood biomarker of Alzheimer’s risk), independently of whether that marker was also elevated.¹

A 2025 follow-up study in Nature Medicine applied organ-specific proteomic aging to 44,498 individuals in the UK Biobank over up to 17 years of follow-up.² Brain aging emerged as the most powerful single predictor of healthspan and longevity across all organs studied. Adults with an especially aged brain had a risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease that was roughly equivalent to carrying one copy of APOE4, the strongest known genetic risk factor for sporadic Alzheimer’s.² Adults with a biologically youthful brain had protection roughly equivalent to carrying two copies of APOE2, the protective allele, and this held independently of what their actual APOE genotype was.²

These are numbers that the clinical medicine of today has no equivalent way to generate.

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Why This Changes How We Think About Aging

The standard model of biological aging treats the body as a single system with a single age trajectory. Interventions are measured against systemic biomarkers: telomere length, epigenetic methylation clocks, inflammatory markers. These have real predictive value, and they’ve advanced the field considerably. What they don’t capture is that within the same person, the heart might be aging years ahead of the liver, or the brain might be aging at half the rate of the kidneys.

The organ age gap concept makes this concrete. Your chronological age is one number. Your organ biological ages are up to eleven separate numbers, each with its own trajectory, its own risk implications, and its own set of modifiable drivers. Two people who are both 50 years old and look identical on a standard blood panel can have very different organ age profiles. One has a heart that’s biologically 45 and a brain that’s 53. The other has the opposite pattern. Their disease risks, and their most important intervention priorities, are different.

The 2025 UK Biobank data showed that organ age estimates were sensitive to lifestyle factors and medications, confirming that the numbers move in response to things within a person’s control.² The research identified exercise, sleep quality, alcohol consumption, and inflammatory diet patterns as among the inputs most consistently associated with accelerated organ aging across multiple organ systems.

The Brain Gap Is the One That Matters Most

If you’ve been exercising, sleeping well, and eating reasonably without knowing which organ system each intervention is actually protecting most, the paid section gives you the specific biological picture behind each one. It also covers what’s currently available for assessment, what the commercial testing market is getting right and wrong, and which markers from routine blood work already give you partial signal on your organ aging trajectories. A downloadable checklist is at the end.