You’ve been told your whole life to “manage your stress.”

Take a bath. Try meditation. Go for a walk.

Good advice. But profoundly incomplete, because it frames your nervous system as a mood problem. Something to be soothed when it gets out of hand, then ignored the rest of the time.

What the science is now making undeniably clear is that your nervous system is not a background feature of your emotional life. It’s the central infrastructure of your physical health — as fundamental to your longevity as your heart, your gut, or your metabolism.

And most of us are running ours on the edge of collapse.

Your Stress System Was Built for Lions, Not Life

Let me explain what your nervous system is actually doing.

Deep inside your brain, a region called the hypothalamus is continuously monitoring the world for threats. The moment it detects one — a looming deadline, a difficult conversation, a financial worry, a loud noise — it fires off a chemical signal. That signal reaches your pituitary gland, which sends a hormonal messenger to your adrenal glands, which sit perched on top of your kidneys, waiting.

The adrenals respond instantly: cortisol and adrenaline flood your bloodstream.

Your heart rate climbs. Your pupils dilate. Blood is redirected from your digestive system to your muscles. Your immune system braces for injury. Your liver dumps glucose into the bloodstream for fast energy. Thinking shifts from long-term planning to immediate threat-detection.

This is the fight-or-flight response — the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, or HPA axis — and it’s a masterpiece of biological engineering. In the environment it evolved for, it saved your life. The lion appeared, you ran or fought, the threat passed, and your body recovered. The whole cycle took minutes.

The problem is that the modern world does not give us lions. It gives us open inboxes and impossible schedules and political news and financial anxiety, and these do not resolve in minutes. They persist for days, months, years.

The lion never leaves.

And a system that evolved to fire briefly and recover completely was never designed to run continuously.

What Happens When the Alarm Never Turns Off

Here is where this becomes far more than a conversation about feeling “stressed out.”

A 2025 review in The American Journal of Medicine summarised the multisystem consequences of chronic HPA axis dysregulation. The list is staggering:¹

Chronic cortisol elevation impairs the immune system’s ability to regulate inflammation. It disrupts blood sugar control and drives insulin resistance. It suppresses reproductive hormones. It degrades sleep architecture. It inflames the gut lining. It raises blood pressure. It redistributes fat to the abdomen, where it’s most metabolically dangerous. And it slowly, systematically damages the brain — particularly the hippocampus, the memory and learning centre, where cortisol receptors are dense and where prolonged exposure literally shrinks neural tissue.

None of this happens overnight. It happens over years, quietly, below the threshold of symptoms, until one day it isn’t quiet anymore.

Chronic Stress Can Age Your Cells by 10 Years

I want to make sure you understand this next part, because it changed how I think about stress entirely.

Inside every one of your cells, at the very tips of your chromosomes, sit structures called telomeres. Think of them like the plastic caps on the end of a shoelace, they protect the chromosome from fraying. Every time a cell divides, telomeres get a little shorter. When they become too short, the cell can no longer replicate. It ages, or it dies.

Telomere length is, in essence, a measure of biological age. Shorter telomeres mean older cells, independently of your date of birth.

In a landmark study published in PNAS, researchers at UCSF compared telomere length in women with high versus low levels of perceived chronic stress. The result was sobering: women with the highest chronic stress levels had telomeres equivalent to someone a decade older in chronological age. Their cells were ten years older than their birth certificate.²

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Cortisol reduces the activity of telomerase, the enzyme responsible for rebuilding telomere length. Chronic stress keeps cortisol elevated. Telomerase gets suppressed. Telomeres shorten faster than they should. Cells age.

The “Rest-and-Repair” System That Protects Your Health

So far, I’ve talked about the accelerator. Let me talk about the brake.

Your autonomic nervous system has two divisions.

The sympathetic (fight-or-flight) is the accelerator, activating your stress response.

The parasympathetic (rest-and-digest) is the brake, returning you to a state of safety, repair, and recovery.

The primary driver of parasympathetic activity is the vagus nerve — the longest cranial nerve in the body, running from your brainstem through your neck, chest, heart, and abdomen, connecting your brain to virtually every major organ.

When vagal activity is high, your heart rate slows and varies freely with your breathing, digestion resumes, inflammation is actively suppressed, your immune system performs maintenance, and your brain moves from threat-scanning to reasoning, creativity, and connection.

High vagal tone — meaning a robust and responsive vagus nerve — is one of the most significant protective factors in human health.

The Number on Your Wrist May Be the Most Important Health Metric You’ve Never Examined

There is a measurable, accessible proxy for vagal tone, and there is a reasonable chance you already have a device that tracks it.

It’s called heart rate variability, or HRV.

Here’s the concept: a healthy heart does not beat like a metronome. The intervals between beats vary slightly, moment to moment, in response to your breathing, your nervous system, and your internal state. That variability — the complexity and flexibility of those intervals — is a direct reflection of vagal activity.

High HRV means your parasympathetic system is actively modulating your heart rhythm. Your nervous system is flexible, responsive, and well-regulated.

Low HRV means your sympathetic system is dominant, your vagal brake is underperforming, and your body is operating in a chronic state of low-level threat response, even if you don’t feel particularly stressed.

A meta-analysis published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, covering 38,008 participants across 32 studies, found that lower HRV values were significant predictors of all-cause mortality across all ages, sexes, and populations.³ The association held whether you were healthy or had existing disease, and it held independently of every other risk factor examined.

Put simply: your HRV may be telling you something about your lifespan that your blood tests aren’t.

This Is the Fitness Frontier Nobody Is Training For

Here’s where the culture is shifting, and why 2026 is the year this conversation is moving from biohacker circles into mainstream medicine.

We have spent decades building fitness cultures around the body: muscle, cardiovascular capacity, flexibility. These matter enormously. But the nervous system — the regulatory infrastructure that controls every other system — has been left almost entirely out of the conversation.

You can have exceptional cardiorespiratory fitness and a chronically dysregulated nervous system. You can look well, sleep adequately, eat reasonably, and still be running in a state of low-grade sympathetic overdrive that is accelerating cellular aging, suppressing immune function, driving inflammation, and shortening your healthspan.

The question isn’t just how fit are you? It’s how regulated is your nervous system?

And the remarkable news, the truly good news in all of this, is that vagal tone is trainable. Like muscle. Like cardiovascular fitness. With the right inputs, it improves. Your nervous system is more plastic than medicine ever gave it credit for.

In the paid section below, I walk you through the complete nervous system fitness protocol: how to measure your HRV and what it means, five evidence-backed vagus nerve practices, the daily rhythm habits that are the foundation of everything else, what to stop doing because it’s actively suppressing your vagal tone, and a simple weekly protocol you can start this week.

Spoiler: I’ve shared parts of this protocol with patients who were exhausted, wired, sleeping poorly, or “doing everything right” but still feeling off, and the response is almost always the same: “I had no idea my nervous system was involved in all of this!”