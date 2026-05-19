There’s a pattern I noticed early in my medical training, and I haven’t been able to unsee it since.

The interventions that get promoted, funded, and integrated into clinical guidelines are, with very few exceptions, the ones that generate revenue.

A new drug gets a clinical trial because a pharmaceutical company finances it. A device gets studied because a manufacturer needs approval. A protocol enters standard practice because a payer system can bill for it.

What doesn’t get promoted is what can’t be monetized.

You can’t patent a forest. Nobody profits when you take off your shoes and walk on grass. No company’s quarterly earnings depend on you sitting near a river for 20 minutes twice a week. And so, predictably, these things don’t get prescribed. They barely get mentioned.

In years of medical education, I received almost no training on what natural environments do to the human body, despite the fact that the evidence was already substantial and growing.

This post is about one of the clearest examples of that gap: nature as medicine.

Nature as a physiological intervention with documented mechanisms, measurable biomarker effects, and a growing body of randomized controlled trials. The kind of evidence we require from drugs, applied to something the healthcare system has almost entirely ignored because there’s no business model behind it.

The data has been here for twenty years. It’s time to use it.

Nature Prescriptions Are Now Mainstream

As of fall 2025, more than 19,000 healthcare providers in Canada had enrolled in PaRx, the country’s national nature prescription program, writing an estimated 1.5 million park prescriptions to their patients.

Not meditations. Not supplements. Not drugs. Park prescriptions. As in: go outside, here’s your dose.

This is not a fringe movement. A 2026 paper in Frontiers in Public Health documents the global shift from nature-based interventions as experimental curiosities to standard tools in primary care, with programs now running in Scotland, the US, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and across Europe.1

The Global Wellness Summit’s 2026 Future of Wellness report identifies the reframing of nature exposure as nervous-system medicine as one of the defining shifts in health this year.

Medicine is catching up to what our bodies have always known. And the physiology, which was for a long time dismissed as too soft to take seriously, is now detailed enough to prescribe by dose.

I’d love to know, has a doctor ever told you to go outside as part of your treatment?

Leave a comment

Why Medicine Took So Long to Take This Seriously

Nature-based interventions don’t fit the research funding model. You can’t patent a forest. There’s no pharmaceutical company behind a park prescription.

The first systematic scientific program studying what forests do to human physiology, led by Japanese researcher Yoshifumi Miyazaki and immunologist Qing Li, began in 2004. Two decades of rigorous work followed. By the time the evidence base was substantial enough to compel attention in Western medicine, the field had been dismissed as soft wellness for long enough that the stigma stuck.

The other problem was mechanism. “Spending time in nature reduces stress” sounds like folk wisdom. It doesn’t sound like a pharmacological intervention. But the mechanisms are now documented in enough detail that dismissing them requires ignoring a substantial body of peer-reviewed literature.

The intervention works. Here’s why.

The Three Biological Mechanisms Behind Nature’s Effects

1. Phytoncides

Trees emit volatile organic compounds, primarily terpenes like α-pinene, β-pinene, and D-limonene. These are the molecules responsible for the distinctive smell of pine forests, cypress groves, and dense woodland. They’re not incidental. Trees produce them as chemical defenses against pathogens and insects, and they’re present in the air of dense forests at biologically active concentrations.

When inhaled, phytoncides enter the bloodstream through the lungs and reach the brain through the olfactory system. From the olfactory bulb, they interact directly with the amygdala and hypothalamus: the brain’s emotional regulation and stress response centers. The result is measurable.

Studies by Qing Li and colleagues at Nippon Medical School documented that forest air, and phytoncide exposure in hotel rooms via cypress oil diffusers, significantly increased natural killer cell activity, the number of NK cells, and intracellular levels of anti-cancer proteins in lymphocytes.2

NK cells are a frontline component of your innate immune system. They identify and destroy cells infected by viruses and cells undergoing malignant transformation. Their activity is suppressed by chronic stress and elevated cortisol. What forest air appears to do, at least in part, is reverse this suppression through a pathway that starts in the nose and ends in the immune system.

2. Sensory Decompression

The brain’s prefrontal cortex, the region responsible for focused attention, planning, and executive function, operates under constant demands in urban and digital environments. Navigating traffic, managing notifications, processing noise, avoiding collision with other pedestrians: all of it requires what researchers call directed attention, a resource that depletes with use and recovers slowly.

Natural environments make different demands on the brain. They engage what psychologists call soft fascination: the involuntary, effortless attention drawn by moving water, shifting light through leaves, distant birdsong. This mode of engagement allows the directed attention systems to rest and recover.

The amygdala, which registers threat, downregulates in natural settings compared to urban ones. The default mode network, associated with rumination and self-referential thought, quiets. The physiological result is measurable parasympathetic nervous system activation: slower heart rate, lower blood pressure, higher heart rate variability.

3. Fractal Visual Processing

Natural environments contain what mathematicians call fractal geometry: self-similar patterns that repeat at different scales. The branching of trees, the edge of a coastline, the structure of a cloud.

Research from the University of Oregon found that human visual processing systems are specifically calibrated for fractal patterns in the range found in nature (fractal dimension 1.3 to 1.5). Viewing these patterns reduces activation in the parahippocampal cortex, a region associated with stress, and activates the anterior cingulate cortex, associated with positive affect and relaxed awareness.

Your eyes evolved in nature. The visual environment of a screen or a city is, from a neurobiological standpoint, an impoverished substitute.

Share

Forest Bathing: What the Evidence Actually Shows

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is the practice of immersive, slow, multisensory engagement with a forest environment, typically without a destination or physical output goal.

The research behind it has been accumulating since 2004, and a 2026 review in Healthcare summarized the current state of the evidence across immune function, stress physiology, and neuroprotective pathways.2

Cortisol and the Stress Response

A 2025 randomized field study from the Medical University of Vienna assigned 66 healthy adults to 20 minutes in either a forested area of the Vienna Woods or an urban environment without greenery. Salivary cortisol was measured before and after.3 The forest group showed cortisol levels drop from approximately 4 to 2 ng/mL. The urban group showed no change. Positive mood remained stable in the forest group and declined around 25% in the urban group.

The study confirmed what a 2019 Frontiers in Psychology paper had established as a dose-response relationship: the greatest cortisol reduction efficiency occurs between 20 and 30 minutes of nature exposure, at a rate of 18.5% per hour beyond baseline.4 Benefits continue to accrue beyond 30 minutes but at a slower rate. “For the greatest payoff,” as that study concluded, “you should spend 20 to 30 minutes sitting or walking in a place that provides you with a sense of nature.”

Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Effects

A meta-analysis of 20 randomized trials with 732 participants found that forest environments significantly lowered both systolic and diastolic blood pressure compared to non-forest environments.5

The effect is modest (roughly 3 mmHg systolic) but consistent, replicable, and free of side effects. Combined with the parasympathetic nervous system shift documented across studies, this places forest bathing in the same preventive space as moderate aerobic exercise for cardiovascular risk reduction.

NK Cells and Immune Function

The most striking finding, and the one that first compelled serious scientific attention, is the effect on natural killer cell activity. Studies by Qing Li documented that after three-day forest bathing trips, NK activity increased significantly and the increase persisted for at least seven days after returning to the city.2

Later studies showed similar effects in women. Phytoncide diffusion in hotel rooms replicated the NK boost, suggesting the mechanism is olfactory rather than requiring physical forest immersion. The clinical implication is that regular forest exposure may support immune surveillance of abnormal cells through a pathway distinct from conventional immune support strategies.

Chronic Stress: The Hair Cortisol Evidence

A 2025 randomized trial published in Scientific Reports assigned older adults to two groups: forest walking or urban walking, two sessions of 40 minutes per week for one month.6 Cortisol was measured in hair, which captures cumulative hormone exposure over weeks rather than the momentary cortisol captured by saliva.

The forest walking group showed significantly reduced hair cortisol compared to the urban walking group. This matters because hair cortisol is one of the most reliable biomarkers of chronic stress load available without laboratory testing. Two forest walks per week for a month measurably reduced chronic physiological stress in a randomized design.

Blue Space: What Water Does to the Body

Blue space refers to natural or managed outdoor environments featuring water: coastlines, rivers, lakes, canals, wetlands. The evidence is distinct from but complementary to the green space and forest literature.

A 2025 umbrella review in Frontiers in Public Health, analyzing meta-analyses published through 2024, found that green and blue space exposure is associated with reduced all-cause mortality, reduced cardiovascular disease mortality, lower incidence of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, lower rates of low birth weight, and improvements in mental health.7

Blue space specifically shows the most consistent associations with mental health and wellbeing outcomes.

A 2025 systematic evidence map, searching the literature through March 2025 and including 139 papers, confirmed that coastal environments show the broadest and most replicated mental health benefits of any blue space type, with affect being the most consistently improved outcome.8 The research on inland water (rivers, lakes) is more mixed, with the frequency of visits appearing to matter more than proximity of residence.

The mechanisms overlap with the forest literature (soft fascination, directed attention recovery, fractal visual processing) but add several blue-space-specific pathways: negative air ions generated near moving water, which some evidence links to serotonin pathway modulation; the specific acoustic profile of water sounds, which produce robust relaxation responses in laboratory and field studies; and the body’s evolved threat-assessment response to open water, which in safe, calm conditions produces a distinctive lowering of vigilance and muscular tension.

Grounding: The Most Controversial One

Grounding, also called earthing, is direct physical contact between bare skin and the Earth’s surface: bare feet on soil, grass, sand, or rock. Its proposed mechanism is the transfer of free electrons from the Earth’s surface into the body, where they act as antioxidants by neutralizing positively charged free radicals.

This is where I want to be honest about what the evidence does and doesn’t support.

The mechanistic hypothesis is plausible. The Earth’s surface carries a mild negative electrical charge. The human body in modern life is electrically insulated from it by rubber and synthetic-soled shoes, insulated floors, and elevated sleeping surfaces. Electrical contact with the Earth is something humans had continuously throughout evolutionary history and almost completely lack now.

The empirical evidence includes a 2015 review in the Journal of Inflammatory Research documenting that grounding shifts the autonomic nervous system toward parasympathetic dominance, improves HRV, reduces inflammatory markers, and appears to normalize the diurnal cortisol rhythm.9 A 2024 review in Medical Research Archives focused on anxiety found evidence for reduced anxiety symptoms through HPA axis regulation and improved vagal tone.10

The honest limitations: most grounding studies are small (10 to 50 participants), relatively short, and double-blinding is difficult. The effect sizes reported are often large, which in small studies frequently reflects methodological limitations rather than true effect magnitude. This is not a body of evidence that meets the bar we’d require for a pharmaceutical intervention.

What it is: a low-cost, zero-risk daily behavior with a plausible mechanism and consistent directional evidence. The argument for doing it is not that the RCT data is definitive. It’s that the downside risk of 10 minutes barefoot on grass is essentially nonexistent.

Share

Why This Matters Clinically

The case for nature prescriptions is not that they replace conventional medicine.

It’s that they address the physiological roots of the conditions driving most of the chronic disease burden: sustained sympathetic nervous system activation, elevated cortisol, suppressed immune function, low HRV, and chronic inflammation.

These are the conditions that conventional medicine manages downstream with antihypertensives, antidepressants, anxiolytics, and anti-inflammatory medications. Nature exposure acts upstream.

It’s also nearly free, has virtually no side effects, and is available to most people in some form regardless of where they live.

The Global Wellness Summit’s 2026 Future of Wellness report frames the current moment precisely: “What humans actually are: imperfect, emotional, relational and sensory, hardwired to seek pleasure, joy and self-expression.”

The body was built for natural environments. The evidence that removing it from those environments produces measurable physiological dysregulation, and that returning to them reverses it, is no longer a fringe claim.

The question is no longer whether nature works. It’s how to use it as medicine.

To be continued…

References: