Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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Christian Bilek's avatar
Christian Bilek
20m

No doctor ever mentioned or suggested it. But when I say I love walking on the beach, barefoot in the sand, I love to swim in the sea they all say"that's great".

But they cannot think of it by themselves. They are stuck in their pharma furrow. So deeply, they lost view of the most obvious, the most available, the most beautiful and most most soothing.

I only see a doctor when there is absolutely no other option. And then I enter the premises on full alert, like a commando soldier entering enemy territory.

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