Almost nobody measures the health of the largest organ in your body — the one that predicts your likelihood of dying more accurately than systolic blood pressure, the one that produces hormones your brain depends on, the one that regulates 80% of the glucose in your bloodstream, and the one that most adults in the industrialized world are quietly losing from the age of 30 onward.

Skeletal muscle. Not as tissue for movement. As medicine.

The research on what muscle actually does — beyond moving your limbs — has been accumulating for twenty years and has now reached the point where calling it “underrecognized” is an understatement.

It’s the central organ in preventive medicine that preventive medicine is barely discussing.

What Skeletal Muscle Actually Is

Skeletal muscle makes up approximately 40% of total body mass in a healthy adult. It’s the largest tissue in the human body, and it’s been understood for decades as the engine of physical movement: the machinery of walking, lifting, breathing, and everything else requiring force.

That’s the version from the textbooks. The version from contemporary research is considerably more interesting.

In 2000, Danish physiologist Bente Klarlund Pedersen proposed that skeletal muscle functions as an endocrine organ, meaning it produces and secretes signaling molecules that travel through the bloodstream to act on distant organs. What she called myokines (myo = muscle, kines = signaling molecules) have since been identified in the hundreds. They act on the brain, the liver, adipose tissue, bone, the gut, the pancreas, the immune system, the cardiovascular system, and the skin.¹

The 2024 consensus statement from the Aging Biomarker Consortium confirmed what a decade of research had established: skeletal muscle is the largest endocrine organ in the human body, synthesizing a variety of peptides that play crucial roles in maintaining systemic homeostasis.²

What this means practically is that the question “how healthy is your muscle?” is not a question about your fitness. It’s a question about your hormones, your brain, your immune system, your metabolic health, and your lifespan.

The Four Things Muscle Does That Most People Don’t Know About

1. It Regulates Your Blood Glucose

Skeletal muscle is responsible for approximately 80% of insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in the body.² When you eat carbohydrates, the glucose that enters your bloodstream is primarily cleared by muscle tissue.

Muscle is, in metabolic terms, the body’s largest glucose disposal organ.

When you lose muscle mass, you lose glucose disposal capacity. The same meal that a muscular person processes efficiently stays in the bloodstream longer in a sarcopenic person, producing higher and more sustained glucose spikes, demanding more insulin, and over time driving insulin resistance.

This is why sarcopenia — the medical term for age-related muscle loss — is an independent risk factor for type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease, entirely apart from its effects on physical function.

Here’s the connection that matters most clinically: you can have normal weight, eat a controlled diet, and still be metabolically compromised if you’re not maintaining adequate muscle mass.

The glucose dysregulation that precedes type 2 diabetes is not simply about what you eat. It’s about how much metabolically active muscle tissue is available to clear what you eat.

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2. It Produces Hormones Your Brain Depends On

This is the finding that has most changed how I think about muscle as a medical priority.

During exercise, muscle contractions trigger the release of irisin, a myokine produced by the cleavage of a protein called FNDC5 under the control of PGC-1α (the same master regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis covered in the mitochondria post).

Irisin crosses the blood-brain barrier and triggers increased expression of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the hippocampus — the region of the brain most critical for memory formation and the region most vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease.³

BDNF is often described as fertilizer for the brain. It stimulates neurogenesis (the formation of new neurons), synaptic plasticity (the strengthening of connections between neurons), and neuronal survival. Its decline is associated with depression, cognitive impairment, and neurodegenerative disease. Its increase — triggered by muscle contraction — is one of the clearest biological mechanisms through which exercise protects the brain.

The Alzheimer’s connection is specific and striking. FNDC5 and irisin levels are measurably reduced in the cortex and cerebrospinal fluid of Alzheimer’s disease patients compared to age-matched controls.³

In animal models, blocking peripheral irisin expression significantly attenuates the cognitive benefits of exercise in AD mice — meaning the neuroprotective effect of exercise is partly dependent on this muscle-derived signal.³

A 2025 review in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions confirmed that the exercise intensity matters specifically because neuroprotective myokines including irisin, cathepsin B, and VEGF are released in a dose-dependent manner during aerobic exercise.⁴

Skeletal muscle, contracting regularly, is producing the molecular signals that protect the brain from the most feared consequence of aging.

3. It Modulates Your Immune System

The relationship between muscle and immune function runs through the same myokine network, but with a key distinction that most people don’t know.

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is typically understood as a pro-inflammatory cytokine — a molecule produced during infection and injury that drives the inflammatory response. This is accurate in the context of chronic disease, where persistently elevated IL-6 drives systemic inflammation and tissue damage.

But muscle-derived IL-6, released acutely during exercise, does something entirely different.

It acts as a metabolic hormone: it upregulates GLUT4 (the glucose transporter), stimulates GLP-1 secretion from the gut (the same pathway targeted by Ozempic), drives hepatic lipid clearance, and sustains fat mobilization.² In this context, IL-6 is anti-inflammatory and metabolically protective — the opposite of its chronic disease signature.

A 2025 review in Aging and Disease synthesizing myokine biology across organ systems found that muscle-derived myokines converge on conserved signaling hubs to exert “integrated protective effects” across the cardiovascular, nervous, metabolic, musculoskeletal, and immune systems — with aging and loss of muscle mass specifically disrupting these protective networks.⁵

The practical implication: the anti-inflammatory effects people attribute to exercise are substantially mediated by the myokines that contracting muscle produces. You cannot get these signals from diet, supplements, or any pharmaceutical intervention currently available. They require muscle contraction.

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4. It Predicts Your Lifespan More Accurately Than Most Standard Tests

The PURE study followed 139,691 participants across 17 countries and measured grip strength as a proxy for overall muscular fitness. Over a median 4-year follow-up, the finding was unambiguous: grip strength was a stronger predictor of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality than systolic blood pressure.⁶

Every 5 kg reduction in grip strength was associated with a 16% increase in all-cause mortality risk and a 17% increase in cardiovascular mortality risk.⁶ The association held across all 17 countries, across different income levels, and after adjustment for major confounders.

A meta-analysis of data from approximately 2 million men and women confirmed the finding: higher handgrip values at baseline were associated with a 28% lower all-cause mortality risk.⁷

This is the kind of effect size we take seriously in cardiovascular medicine.

A 2025 study in Mayo Clinic Proceedings went further, finding that muscle power — the ability to generate force rapidly, not just static strength — is an even stronger predictor of all-cause mortality than grip strength alone.⁸

This distinction matters: muscle power reflects the neuromuscular quality of the tissue, not just its bulk, and declines earlier and faster than raw strength with aging.

Your doctor measures your blood pressure at every visit. Your grip strength, which predicts your future better, is almost never assessed.

Sarcopenia: The Disease That Starts in Your 30s

Sarcopenia, from the Greek sarx (flesh) + penia (poverty), is the progressive, generalized loss of skeletal muscle mass, strength, and physical performance with age. It received an ICD-10 diagnostic code in 2016 (M62.84), meaning it was formally recognized as a medical disease rather than an inevitable feature of aging.

In 2024, the Global Leadership Initiative on Sarcopenia (GLIS) published the first globally endorsed definition of the condition, incorporating muscle mass, strength, muscle-specific strength, and physical performance as diagnostic components.⁹

The numbers are significant.

From the fifth decade onward, muscle mass declines at approximately 1-2% per year, and muscle strength at 1.5-3% per year — with acceleration after 60. The global prevalence of sarcopenia in adults over 60 ranges from 10% to 27% depending on which diagnostic criteria are used.⁹ In nursing homes and inpatient care, it exceeds 50%.

But the clinical framing of sarcopenia as a disease of older adults is part of what makes it so dangerous. The trajectory begins silently, decades before any symptom is apparent. Muscle loss from the 30s is gradual, almost imperceptible, and completely invisible on a standard blood test. You don’t feel it coming until the consequences are already significant: falls, fractures, metabolic disease, cognitive decline, loss of independence, and mortality.

The 88% of adults who don’t meet the physical activity guidelines for muscle-strengthening exercise are on a trajectory toward a medical disease that their healthcare system isn’t screening for, isn’t routinely measuring, and isn’t treating as the priority the evidence demands.

Why 2026 Is the Inflection Point

Several things are converging this year that make this the moment sarcopenia is going mainstream.

The GLIS global definition published in 2024 has resolved decades of definitional variability across European, Asian, and American guidelines, giving clinicians a unified standard for the first time.⁹ This matters because diagnostic heterogeneity was one of the primary reasons sarcopenia didn’t get the clinical traction its evidence warranted.

Multiple major societies have simultaneously updated their guidelines. The European Working Group on Sarcopenia (EWGSOP2), the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia (AWGS 2019, with 2025 update in preparation), and the International Clinical Practice Guidelines for Sarcopenia (ICFSR) have all published or substantially revised their screening and treatment recommendations within the past two years.⁹

The research pipeline on myokines has grown from a niche area of exercise physiology into a mainstream domain of longevity and preventive medicine. The muscle-brain axis, the muscle-metabolic axis, and the muscle-immune axis are now covered in flagship journals, not just sports science publications.

And perhaps most significantly: the conversation about GLP-1 receptor agonists has inadvertently raised the visibility of sarcopenic obesity — the combination of high fat mass and low muscle mass that is now recognized as the most metabolically dangerous body composition phenotype.10

Patients losing weight on GLP-1 medications who aren’t also doing resistance training are losing muscle mass alongside fat, potentially worsening their long-term metabolic trajectory.

The prescription for GLP-1 medications without resistance training guidance is a clinical gap the field is only beginning to address.

The Conversation Medicine Isn’t Having

Here’s what a muscle-literate medical consultation would look like, and how far most consultations fall from it.

It would include grip strength assessment — a 10-second test with a dynamometer that costs under $30 and predicts mortality better than blood pressure. It would include a brief functional assessment: can you rise from a chair five times without using your arms? Can you balance on one leg for 10 seconds? It would include a dietary history focused specifically on protein — not calories, not macros generally, but the amount and distribution of protein intake that determines whether muscle protein synthesis is keeping pace with muscle protein breakdown.

It would recognize that the question “are you exercising?” is insufficient. The question is “are you doing resistance training?” Because cardiovascular exercise and resistance training have partially overlapping but substantially distinct effects on muscle mass, myokine production, glucose metabolism, and mortality risk. Asking someone if they exercise without distinguishing the type is like asking someone if they’re eating without distinguishing between protein and refined carbohydrates.

And it would treat sarcopenia prevention as a lifelong priority beginning in the third decade, not a geriatric concern to be addressed when function is already compromised.

Below, I’ll give you the complete practical framework: how to assess your own muscle health right now, the exact training variables that the evidence supports for muscle preservation and building, the protein protocol that actually works (including why most people are eating the right total amount but distributing it in a way that makes it largely ineffective), the supplements with genuine evidence for muscle health, the specific considerations for women, and what a realistic conversation with your doctor about sarcopenia screening looks like in 2026.