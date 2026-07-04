Depression has been framed for decades as a brain chemistry problem. That framing has helped a great many people. It has also left others cycling through antidepressants that don’t work, trying to understand why they still can’t feel pleasure or get out of bed when the chemical equation should, by now, have been corrected.

The reason for that gap is becoming clearer. And it points to a different organ than the one most clinicians have been focused on.

What Researchers Have Identified

In May 2025, Andrew Miller at Emory University published a paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry laying out the clinical case for a distinct inflammatory subtype of depression, affecting approximately 25 to 30% of people with the diagnosis.¹ The argument is more precise than saying inflammation causes depression: for a specific, identifiable subset of patients, chronic low-grade inflammation in the body is playing a central role in maintaining depressive symptoms, and standard antidepressant treatment doesn’t address that driver at all.

The evidence for this subtype has been building for years. Elevated levels of C-reactive protein (CRP, a marker of inflammation produced by the liver in response to inflammatory signals) and related inflammatory proteins are consistently higher in people with depression than in people without it, across multiple populations and meta-analyses.¹ What’s new is the clinical specificity of what those elevated levels predict.

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What the Inflammatory Subtype Actually Looks Like

The symptom profile of inflammatory depression is distinctive, and it doesn’t always look like what most people picture when they think of depression.

The dominant features in patients with elevated inflammation tend to be anhedonia (the clinical term for the inability to feel pleasure, reward, or motivation, beyond what words like “low mood” capture), fatigue, and psychomotor slowing, the sense that both thinking and physical movement have become sluggish and effortful.¹

These are the symptoms that most consistently predict non-response to standard antidepressant treatment in people with elevated inflammatory markers, and the ones most likely to improve when the inflammation is addressed directly.¹

A Pattern Worth Recognizing

Consider a composite picture drawn from many clinical encounters. Someone in their 40s, treated for depression for several years, has tried two or three antidepressants. Each one either didn’t work or worked partially, taking the edge off but leaving a persistent heaviness and a flatness they struggle to describe. They don’t feel sad exactly. They feel nothing, or they feel exhausted. Getting through the day takes effort that used to be automatic.

Their CRP has been tested, probably more than once, as part of a standard metabolic panel. Nobody ever mentioned it in a mental health context.

This isn’t a rare edge case. Based on the research, it describes roughly 1 in 4 people with depression. The connection between the blood marker and the treatment gap simply never gets made.

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How Inflammation Gets Into the Brain and What It Does There

The brain has a protective barrier between the bloodstream and neural tissue. Under most conditions, it controls tightly what gets through. Inflammatory signaling proteins called cytokines are among the exceptions. They reach the brain through several routes: direct transport across the barrier, passage through specific regions where the barrier is more permeable, and via the vagus nerve, which carries signals from immune cells in the body directly to the brain stem.

Once those signals arrive, they activate microglia, the immune cells that reside in brain tissue. Under normal conditions, microglia perform maintenance and surveillance functions. When activated by sustained systemic inflammation, they begin producing their own inflammatory chemicals. This amplifies the inflammation locally and shifts the neurochemical environment away from normal function.²

The effect on serotonin is where it gets specific. When microglia are activated by inflammatory signals, they upregulate an enzyme that begins diverting tryptophan, the amino acid the brain uses to make serotonin, away from the serotonin pathway and into an alternative metabolic route.² Less raw material reaches the serotonin-producing pathway, not because of a defect in that pathway itself, but because the immune system has redirected the ingredient.²

Think of it like a factory running two product lines from the same raw material. Under normal conditions, most of the material goes to Product A (serotonin). When inflammatory signals are sustained, the factory is instructed to divert most of the supply to Product B (inflammatory metabolites). The serotonin production line doesn’t malfunction. It just runs short because the input has been redirected upstream.²

This is one reason antidepressants that target the serotonin system are poorly suited to inflammatory depression. They’re operating at the production line. The problem is at the supply level, driven by an immune process the antidepressant doesn’t reach.

The Test You’ve Probably Already Had

CRP is measured in a standard blood panel. Many people have had it tested as part of a cardiovascular risk assessment or routine check-up and never been told what it might mean for their mental health.

A CRP level of 2 mg/L or above is the threshold that has consistently emerged in the research literature as the cutoff for the inflammatory phenotype in people with depression. It’s a low bar: CRP is considered elevated for cardiovascular purposes above 3 mg/L, and during acute infection it can spike into the hundreds. The 2 mg/L threshold is in the range that many people’s labs describe as “normal” or “borderline.”¹

If you’ve been treated for depression and haven’t responded well to antidepressants, and your most recent CRP was above 2 mg/L, that combination is clinically meaningful. It doesn’t confirm that inflammation is the cause. It makes the inflammatory subtype substantially more likely, and changes the clinical picture for what interventions are worth pursuing.

The paid section covers the complete treatment evidence, including what your CRP level predicts about different types of treatment, what the randomized trials show about anti-inflammatory interventions, and a specific action plan for reducing the inflammatory driver through lifestyle. You’ll also find a script for opening the conversation with your doctor, including what to say if you hit resistance. A downloadable inflammatory lifestyle audit is at the end.