We’re taking the Substack Boost one step further with the Love Challenge—a push to expand both our community and the sense of peace we bring into our daily lives.

Why stop at growing our newsletters when we can also deepen our relationships, open our hearts, and nourish our emotional health?

Before we move on, just a quick note — this will be the last “challenge” email. I don’t want to overwhelm those who originally joined for the content itself. From now on, a new challenge will kick off every Monday, and you'll get a reminder in the chat group. Hopefully, this setup works best for everyone!

The Love Challenge ❤️

This week, I invite you to join the Love Challenge by sharing a Note that feels like a warm embrace.

No rules, no limits—just something that radiates love.

A song, a photo, a memory, a gesture, a poem, a quote—whatever opens your heart.

Let’s fill this space with connection.

This challenge will be active all week, so come back, connect with others, and keep growing together 🌱

How to Participate

1️⃣ Write a short love Note in your Substack.

2️⃣ Copy the Note in the comments and drop the link so others can read it, connect, and get inspired.

3️⃣ Connect with at least 3 people—genuinely. Read their Notes, reply with something meaningful, and build real relationships. Let’s exchange ideas and support fellow newsletters by commenting, liking, and restacking.

This is NOT a "drop your link and run" challenge.

Growth happens through meaningful connection

My Example of Today’s Note

🥳 Your Turn!

Drop your Note with the link in the comments and connect with at least 3 others. Ask questions, share thoughts, and make it meaningful. ❤️

Growth Challenge FAQs

(1) What Goes On in the Challenges?

These challenges are a space where our community comes together to support one another by liking, restacking, and commenting on each other’s Notes—but only when we’re genuinely interested.

(2) How Does Participating Help Me Grow on Substack?

Substack’s Notes algorithm values engagement over sheer volume. By joining these challenges, you’re increasing your chances of meaningful interaction, ensuring your Note gets noticed.

(3) When Do the Challenges Happen?

They run for one week, starting every Monday at 9 AM CT.

(4) How Will I Know It’s Started?

You’ll receive a reminder in the chat group.

(5) What if I Missed a Challenge?

That’s totally fine, you can join the next one!

Sending you my best wishes, ❤️

Sara Redondo, MD