One minute you're on vacation—slow mornings with warm coffee (without a rush to get anywhere), long walks (without destination), and real time spent with family and friends—laughing, connecting, resting. The days feel spacious. Meals are shared, not scheduled. Evenings are long—no to-do lists, and you remember to just "be" and enjoy life without the pressure to do everything quicker, do everything, or be "on."

And then, September comes along. The alarm clock screams. Traffic returns. The inbox is red dots everywhere. Deadlines, kid schedules, meetings and forgot appointments come crashing down on you like a tidal wave. The phones "buzz" before you even open your eyes. The pace picks up before you have a chance to get ready—and all of a sudden, your body and mind are in-go mode from waking to sleeping.

Share

The Leaky Roof

When stress, anxiety and insomnia floods the house, our healthcare system often hands you a bucket—the prescription. Sometimes you absolutely need that bucket. It keeps the floor from warping while the storm passes.

But buckets don’t fix roofs. Commonly our traditional healthcare system typically always uses pharmaceutical options as the first avenue to resolve conditions like stress and anxiety.

Pharmacologic medications have a place and are an important aspect of treatment in many situations, but always use medications as the only option is not only unrealistic but limits your therapeutic possibilities. Medications also have side effects, many of which can be more damaging than just the diagnosis itself.

Medication can be important—and potentially life-saving—but it may not be the only solution.

In addition to it (or sometimes even before it), we can climb up and patch the shingles: daylight walks, simple breath work, evening wind downs, and a few evidence-based botanicals.

Buckets for the storm. Roof work for the long run.

“The Home Apothecary”

What if we could use nature's own remedies, many of which have been validated by modern science, to support our well-being?

I got this question all the time — which is exactly why I'm creating a new series called “The Home Apothecary”.

Here, we will explore a wide range of ailments and their natural, science-backed solutions, providing you with the knowledge and practical recipes to build your own toolkit for a healthier life.

Share

What Members Will Unlock Today