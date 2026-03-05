Get a 1-Minute Health Tip in your inbox from Monday to Friday.

How Much Protein Is “High” (and How to Calculate Yours in 10 Seconds)

Protein advice gets confusing because “high” depends on kidney status, as we mentioned yesterday.

If your kidneys are healthy, going above the minimum can support muscle and appetite control. If you have chronic kidney disease (CKD), “high protein” can be the wrong move—guidelines advise avoiding very high intake and often targeting lower ranges depending on stage and comorbidities.1,2

If you do NOT have kidney disease:

Think of protein like a seatbelt for fat loss and aging: it won’t do the work for you, but it makes results safer and more sustainable.

10-second math:

Weight (lb) ÷ 2.2 = kg

Minimum (RDA): 0.8 × kg = grams/day

The recommended daily protein intake for healthy, sedentary adults is 1.2–1.6 grams g/kg of body weight, sufficient to meet basic needs. 3

Common “optimal” range for active adults / fat loss / recomposition: ~1.2–1.6 g/kg/day. 4 Many people do well here, but if we compare with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, personal requirements may likely be higher.

Shortcut: aim for 25–35 g per meal, 3 meals/day (75–105 g/day).

If you HAVE kidney disease (CKD, proteinuria, low eGFR):

In CKD, protein is less like a seatbelt and more like engine load: you want enough to prevent muscle loss, but not so much that you’re constantly revving the engine.

What many guidelines recommend (stage-dependent):

KDIGO advises avoiding high protein intake (>1.3 g/kg/day) in adults with CKD at risk of progression. 1

KDOQI 2020 suggests 0.55–0.60 g/kg/day for metabolically stable CKD stage 3–5 (and 0.6–0.8 g/kg/day for CKD stage 3–5 with diabetes). 2

If you’re on dialysis, protein needs are often higher (this should be individualized with your renal team).2

Safe message for CKD readers: use a kidney-specific target set with your clinician/renal dietitian.

