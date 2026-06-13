Every time you eat a protein, your body extracts an amino acid called tryptophan. Tryptophan has one job that most people know about: it’s the raw material from which the brain synthesizes serotonin.

But tryptophan faces a fork in the road before it gets there.

One fork leads to 5-hydroxytryptophan, then to serotonin — the neurotransmitter involved in mood, emotional regulation, and sleep. The other fork leads to the kynurenine pathway — a metabolic route that produces, among other things, quinolinic acid, a neuroexcitatory compound associated with neuroinflammation, hippocampal damage, and the kind of treatment-resistant depression that does not respond to antidepressants that target serotonin.

Which fork tryptophan takes is substantially determined by inflammation. And one of the primary drivers of systemic inflammation is the state of your gut microbiome.

When gut bacteria are diverse and well-balanced, they produce short-chain fatty acids, regulate the intestinal barrier, and suppress the pro-inflammatory signaling that activates the enzyme — indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase, or IDO — that diverts tryptophan away from serotonin and toward kynurenine. When gut bacteria are dysregulated, IDO activity rises, tryptophan is increasingly routed toward neurotoxic metabolites, and the brain’s capacity to synthesize serotonin is reduced at the level of raw material, before the brain has done anything wrong.

This is one of four distinct biological pathways through which the gut microbiome influences brain function. None of them require serotonin to travel from the gut to the brain — peripheral serotonin, produced in the gut for the purpose of regulating intestinal motility, does not cross the blood-brain barrier. The brain makes its own serotonin, from tryptophan that the gut microbiome’s inflammatory state helps determine the availability of.

Your doctor has almost certainly assessed none of these pathways.

The Four Pathways — How the Gut Actually Talks to the Brain

Understanding the mechanisms matters, because it explains why gut-targeted interventions produce measurable brain effects, and why the interventions that work for the microbiome are the same ones that consistently appear in the mood and cognition literature.

Pathway 1: Tryptophan-kynurenine balance. Gut dysbiosis drives systemic and intestinal inflammation, which activates IDO, which diverts dietary tryptophan away from the brain serotonin synthesis pathway. Certain gut bacteria — particularly Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species — regulate this directly by maintaining the intestinal environment that keeps IDO activity low. When these bacteria are depleted, IDO activity rises and the tryptophan-to-serotonin conversion rate falls.¹

Pathway 2: Short-chain fatty acids. When gut bacteria ferment dietary fiber, they produce short-chain fatty acids — primarily butyrate, propionate, and acetate. Butyrate in particular crosses the blood-brain barrier. Inside the brain, it promotes BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor, the growth factor that maintains neuronal health and is suppressed in depression), reduces microglial-driven neuroinflammation, modulates the HPA stress axis, and supports blood-brain barrier integrity. Butyrate-producing bacteria — particularly Faecalibacterium prausnitzii — are among the most consistently depleted organisms in the microbiomes of people with depression and anxiety.¹

Pathway 3: Vagal nerve signaling. The vagus nerve, the primary anatomical cable of the gut-brain axis, carries electrochemical signals from the intestinal wall directly to the brainstem, and from there into the limbic system, where emotional regulation occurs. Specific gut bacteria activate vagal afferent neurons through direct receptor engagement. GABA-producing bacteria, including Lactobacillus rhamnosus, influence vagal tone in ways that reduce anxiety-like behavior in animal models and are under active investigation in human trials.¹

Pathway 4: Intestinal permeability and neuroinflammation. A healthy gut epithelium is a selective barrier. In gut dysbiosis, tight junction proteins become dysregulated, increasing intestinal permeability. Lipopolysaccharides — the endotoxins from the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria — cross into the bloodstream. They activate toll-like receptor 4 on immune cells throughout the body, triggering the production of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-alpha at concentrations that cross the blood-brain barrier and directly impair hippocampal neurogenesis, serotonin synthesis, and BDNF expression. This is the metabolic endotoxemia pathway, and it’s one of the most compelling bridges between gut dysbiosis and the neuroinflammatory hypothesis of depression.¹

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What Dysbiosis Looks Like in Depression and Anxiety

Studies using 16S rRNA sequencing and metagenomic analysis have identified consistent microbial signatures in people with depression and anxiety compared to healthy controls.¹

In major depressive disorder, the most consistently replicated findings are:

Reduced overall microbial diversity; depletion of Faecalibacterium prausnitzii — the primary butyrate producer whose absence disrupts pathway 2 above.

Depletion of Coprococcus and Blautia — additional SCFA-producing genera associated with positive mental health.

Enrichment of pro-inflammatory species including Eggerthella, Flavonifractor, and Holdemania, which are associated with increased intestinal permeability and LPS production.

In anxiety, the signature includes depleted SCFA-producing bacteria and elevated Proteobacteria — a phylum associated with gut inflammation and impaired barrier function.¹

These findings are mechanistically coherent. The depleted bacteria are precisely the ones that produce anti-inflammatory metabolites, maintain the intestinal barrier, and regulate the tryptophan pathway. The enriched bacteria are the ones whose products drive systemic inflammation and intestinal permeability. Dysbiosis is the signature of a system whose anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective output has been systematically eroded.

What the Evidence Supports — and What It Does Not Yet Prove

Causality has not been definitively established. The studies identifying dysbiosis in depression are largely cross-sectional — depression and gut dysbiosis co-occur, but the direction of causation is not proven in humans. Depression itself alters diet, sleep, stress hormones, and medication — all of which reshape the microbiome. The relationship is bidirectional, and that bidirectionality makes clean causal inference difficult.

Germ-free animal studies, in which transplanting microbiomes from depressed humans into mice produces depressive-like behavior, are suggestive of causality but cannot be directly translated to humans.

What randomized controlled trials do establish — a higher bar than mechanistic and observational data — is that gut-targeted interventions produce measurable changes in depression and anxiety symptoms in clinically diagnosed populations. The mechanism is not fully characterized, but the clinical effect is documented.

The paid section covers what those interventions are, what the trial evidence shows specifically, and the distinctions that separate what works from what is marketed.