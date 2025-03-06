We're taking the Notes Challenges one step further with the daily Growth Challenge—a daily push to expand not just our subscriber count, but ourselves.

Why stop at growing our newsletters when we can grow as people too?

Rules for March 8

1️⃣ Start with your category.

2️⃣ Tell us what your publication is about.

3️⃣ Share why you’re here.

4️⃣ Connect with at least 3-5 people—genuinely. Read their posts, reply with something meaningful, and build real relationships.

This is NOT a "drop your link and run" challenge.

Growth happens through meaningful connection.

I'll Go First

HEALTH & WELLNESS

In my newsletter "Zenith Within," I empower readers with holistic health strategies I’ve learned and keep learning as a medical doctor. I help them cut through information overload with evidence-based insights and misconception-shattering advice to achieve the well-being they've always desired for themselves and their loved ones. I'll also share my personal experiences and strategies to bring you resilience, positivity, and actionable steps toward joyful wellness.

I’m here because after my mother died from cancer, I experienced—as a family member, a patient (struggling with depression, anxiety, insomnia and others), and a medical doctor—the vital role of integrative and preventive health. More importantly, I saw how crucial connection beyond the practice room is. My newsletter is my way of breaking those walls.

🥳 Your turn! Drop your intro and connect with at least 3-5 others. Ask questions, share thoughts, and make it meaningful.

⏳ It all begins SATURDAY, MARCH 8 at 9 AM CT. Set your reminders!



P.S. This is only for subscribers (both free and paid), you can join us here 👇

Join me NOW!

🙌 Restack and share this to reach more people—we grow faster when we grow together!

Share



There’s a lot coming. 🔥

See you inside this Saturday! ❤️

To your health,

Sara Redondo, MD