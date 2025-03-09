Today, like yesterday, we're taking the Notes Challenges one step further with the daily Growth Challenge—a daily push to expand not just our subscriber count, but ourselves.

Why stop at growing our newsletters when our health can benefit as well?

But before moving forward, I just want to make sure you enjoy the newsletter.

If you don't want to receive the Growth Challenge emails, no problem at all.

Growth Challenge FAQs

(1) What Goes On in the Challenge?

The Growth Challenge is a space where our community comes together to support one another by liking, restacking, and commenting on each other’s Notes—but only when we’re genuinely interested.

(2) How Does Participating Help Me Grow on Substack?

Substack’s Notes algorithm values engagement over sheer volume. By joining the Growth Challenge, you’re increasing your chances of meaningful interaction, ensuring your Note gets noticed.

(3) When Does the Challenge Happen?

Everyday at 9 AM CT.

(4) How Will I Know It’s Started?

You’ll receive the email in your inbox.

(5) What if I Don’t Get the Email?

Rules for Today's Growth Challenge

This weekend, we’ll focus on introducing ourselves to everyone.

1️⃣ Publish a note sharing what your publication is about and why you’re in Substack.

2️⃣ Copy the note in the comments, starting with the main category of your publication.

3️⃣ Share the link to that note, so people can connect with you.

4️⃣ Connect with at least 3 people—genuinely. Read their notes, reply with something meaningful, and build real relationships.

This is NOT a "drop your link and run" challenge.

Growth happens through meaningful connection.

My Example of Today’s Note

HEALTH & WELLNESS

In my newsletter "Zenith Within," I empower readers with holistic health strategies I’ve learned and keep learning as a medical doctor. I help them cut through information overload with evidence-based insights and misconception-shattering advice to achieve the well-being they've always desired for themselves and their loved ones. I'll also share my personal experiences and strategies to bring resilience, positivity, and actionable steps toward joyful wellness.

I’m here because after my mother died from cancer, I experienced—as a family member, a patient (struggling with depression, anxiety, insomnia and others), and a medical doctor—the vital role of integrative and preventive health. More importantly, I saw how crucial connection beyond the practice room is. My newsletter is my way of breaking those walls.

Here’s the link to the note.

🥳 Your Turn!

Drop your note with the link in the comments and connect with at least 3 others. Ask questions, share thoughts, and make it meaningful.

See you tomorrow ❤️

Sara Redondo, MD