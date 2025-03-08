There’s a lot coming. 🔥
Today, we're taking the Notes Challenges one step further with the daily Growth Challenge—a daily push to expand not just our subscriber count, but ourselves.
Why stop at growing our newsletters when our health can benefit as well?
Growth Challenge FAQs
(1) What Goes On in the Challenge?
The Growth Challenge is a space where our community comes together to support one another by liking, restacking, and commenting on each other’s Notes—but only when we’re genuinely interested.
(2) How Does Participating Help Me Grow on Substack?
Substack’s Notes algorithm values engagement over sheer volume. By joining the Growth Challenge, you’re increasing your chances of meaningful interaction, ensuring your Note gets noticed.
(3) When Does the Challenge Happen?
Everyday at 9 AM CT.
(4) How Will I Know It’s Started?
You’ll receive the email in your inbox.
(5) What if I Don’t Get the Email?
You can access the challenge every day in the 🚀Growth Challenge section.
If you want to join, here you have how to subscribe to this section.
Check that you have email notifications, not push notifications turned on.
Add newsletter@zenithwithin.com to your contacts.
Check your spam folder.
Rules for Today's Growth Challenge
This weekend, we’ll focus on introducing ourselves to everyone.
1️⃣ Publish a note sharing what your publication is about and why you’re in Substack.
2️⃣ Copy the note in the comments, starting with the main category of your publication.
3️⃣ Share the link to that note, so people can connect with you.
4️⃣ Connect with at least 3 people—genuinely. Read their notes, reply with something meaningful, and build real relationships.
This is NOT a "drop your link and run" challenge.
Growth happens through meaningful connection.
My Example of Today’s Note
HEALTH & WELLNESS
In my newsletter "Zenith Within," I empower readers with holistic health strategies I’ve learned and keep learning as a medical doctor. I help them cut through information overload with evidence-based insights and misconception-shattering advice to achieve the well-being they've always desired for themselves and their loved ones. I'll also share my personal experiences and strategies to bring resilience, positivity, and actionable steps toward joyful wellness.
I’m here because after my mother died from cancer, I experienced—as a family member, a patient (struggling with depression, anxiety, insomnia and others), and a medical doctor—the vital role of integrative and preventive health. More importantly, I saw how crucial connection beyond the practice room is. My newsletter is my way of breaking those walls.
🥳 Your Turn!
Drop your note with the link in the comments and connect with at least 3 others. Ask questions, share thoughts, and make it meaningful.
See you tomorrow,
Sara Redondo, MD
Category: health/food
Link to my note: https://substack.com/@bethbollinger/note/c-97020466?r=2plwal&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action
Hello! My publication, Nest Wellness provides a free Wednesday Wellness topic, interview or deep dive into metabolic health, eating real food, and blood sugar balance. My Sunday newsletter is a new recipe for paid subscribers that is metabolically balanced and tested to be blood sugar friendly.
I am here on Substack because I like the slower pace. I was getting burned out on social media’s changing trends and algorithms and love the community here.
I came to health and wellness through health challenges of my own (mitral valve prolapse syndrome) I don’t eat refined sugar or refined grain (23 years now) and enjoy the process of recipe development and teaching people to transition to a real food lifestyle🧡
Category: Business
Link to my note: https://substack.com/profile/17234703-john-way/note/c-98954883
=====
Hi Everyone! As an introduction:
In my newsletter, I provide bite-sized networking and referral building tactics for owners of B2B professional services (ex: CPAs, fractionals, executive coaches, etc.) grow their business. Because, did you know that 84% of B2B contracts are awarded to the FIRST vendor the buyer talks to? So, how do you become the buyer’s top-pick without a conversation? Through referrals.
I teach you lessons that took me years of trial-and-error to figure out: how to get quality referrals that land you customers, not just pleasant chats over coffee. It starts with: 1) Objectively measuring your networking strategy to see what’s actually working and what’s not, 2) Learning how to talk through your referral partners, not at them, and 3) Going to the right networking events/groups to meet your ideal referral partners.
👉 If this is a priority for you in 2025, I recommend starting with this post of mine: https://b2bsalesmagic.substack.com/p/be-memorable-with-only-your-business
PS, if your main goal for networking is filling your short-term sales pipeline, my newsletter cannot help you with that. There are other authors that would be better for you.