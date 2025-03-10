We're taking the Notes Challenges one step further with the daily Growth Challenge—a daily push to expand not just our subscriber count, but ourselves.

Kindness Challenge

This week, we launch our first Growth Challenge: The Kindness Challenge.

And it’s not just a feel-good idea—it’s backed by science.

🔬 Researchers conducted a large-scale randomized controlled trial in the U.S., Australia, and the U.K. with 4,500 participants.

Half were assigned to perform small acts of kindness for their neighbors, while the other half formed a control group.

The Results?

Kindness significantly:

Reduced loneliness

Reduced stress

Reduced conflicts

Your Challenge

Each day this week, do one small act of kindness.

A genuine compliment, helping someone out, listening with full attention, or simply offering a warm smile.

Small actions, big impact.

How to Participate

1️⃣ Write a short kindness note in your Substack.

2️⃣ Copy the note in the comments and drop the link so others can read it, connect, and get inspired.

3️⃣ Connect with at least 3 people—genuinely. Read their notes, reply with something meaningful, and build real relationships. Let’s exchange ideas and support fellow newsletters by commenting, liking, and restacking.

This is NOT a "drop your link and run" challenge.

Growth happens through meaningful connection.

My Example of Today’s Note

Hold the door.

Let someone go first in line.

Say “thank you” like you mean it.

You never know—

The person rushing past you might be fighting battles you can’t see.

The cashier who seems distracted might be grieving someone they love.

The stranger who barely looks up might be carrying the weight of the world.

A small act of kindness could be the only light in their day.

Be that light.

This is the link.

🥳 Your Turn!

Drop your note with the link in the comments and connect with at least 3 others. Ask questions, share thoughts, and make it meaningful.

Growth Challenge FAQs

(1) What Goes On in the Challenge?

The Growth Challenge is a space where our community comes together to support one another by liking, restacking, and commenting on each other’s Notes—but only when we’re genuinely interested.

(2) How Does Participating Help Me Grow on Substack?

Substack’s Notes algorithm values engagement over sheer volume. By joining the Growth Challenge, you’re increasing your chances of meaningful interaction, ensuring your Note gets noticed.

(3) When Does the Challenge Happen?

Everyday at 9 AM CT.

(4) How Will I Know It’s Started?

You’ll receive the email in your inbox.

(5) What if I Don’t Get the Email?

