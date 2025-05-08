Zenith Within | Sara Redondo, MD

Zenith Within | Sara Redondo, MD

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
5

Grieving Together: A Live on Loss, Love & Moving Forward With @Brian D Smith

Live replay: Sara Redondo, MD & Brian D. Smith on grief.
Sara Redondo, MD's avatar
Brian D Smith's avatar
Sara Redondo, MD
and
Brian D Smith
May 08, 2025
10
5
Share
Transcript

Hi everyone,

Yesterday, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I hosted my very first live session, and I couldn’t have asked for a more meaningful start. I had the privilege of speaking with

Brian D Smith
, grief guide, author, and podcast host.

Our conversation was open, honest, and deeply human. I felt truly at ease, and I’m grateful that over 50 people joined us live. Your presence is proof that we need more safe, compassionate spaces to talk about grief.

This is the recording, shared with the hope it finds whoever needs it.

Brian D Smith
, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your generosity, kindness, wisdom, and the light you bring to such a tender subject.

And to everyone who joined live, shared a kind word, or quietly held space—thank you.

Thank you

Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
,
David Dansereau, MSPT
,
Peter Mukherjee
,
Jane Duncan Rogers
,
Julie Neches
,
Dr Nicola Parry
,
Wisdom of Grief
,
David Woods
,
Dr. Jessica DeJarnette
,
Michael Teferi
,
Almost Dr.Karen Chambre
,
Kristina God
,
V.
,
Thomas Green
,
JOY A. SIMMONS
,
Marcy Norman
, and many others for your support and for tuning into my live conversation with Brian.

This vital exchange continues next week, as we speak the language of loss, love, and healing.

🗓 14 May | 3:30 PM EST

Dina Bell-Laroche – Grief doula, author and certified thanatologist, Dina offers a compassionate approach to navigating loss, helping the bereaved find meaning and gentleness in the midst of grief.

Whether you’ve lost a loved one, a pet, a future you dreamed of—this live is for you. You can join us in the comments, or even come on camera if you feel moved to share.

Let’s talk. Let’s be heard. Let’s lift some of the weight.

🗓 14 May | 3:30 PM EST

👉 Tap the link to join the conversation.

To reach your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD

© 2025 Sara Redondo, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture