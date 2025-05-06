Hi everyone,

Grief is heavy—but we don't have to carry it alone.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, I’m opening a conversation that’s deeply personal to me.

After losing my mother—and later, my cat—I longed for a space where I could simply talk about grief. A space where I didn’t have to explain or hide the weight I was carrying.

That space didn’t exist for me back then. So now, I’m creating it.

On May 7 at 2:00 PM EST, I’ll be going live with

—grief guide, author, and host of the

podcast. After the unimaginable loss of his 15-year-old daughter, Brian dedicated his life to helping others navigate the pain of loss with honesty, compassion, and hope.

Grief 2 Growth

We’re coming together not just to talk about grief, but to make room for your story, too.

Whether you’ve lost a loved one, a pet, a future you dreamed of—this live is for you. You can join us in the comments, or even come on camera if you feel moved to share.

Let’s talk. Let’s be heard. Let’s lift some of the weight.

📅 May 7 | 🕑 2:00 PM EST

👉 Tap the link below to join the conversation!

We’ll be waiting for you!

You’re not alone—and you never have to be.

P.S. You may receive an automatic cancellation email due to a technical issue. Rest assured: the live is not cancelled. We’ll be there tomorrow, and we hope you will be too.

