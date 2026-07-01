Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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DrDeb's avatar
DrDeb
6h

I am on Zepbound. I am 75. Muscle loss concern is a major concern for me. Fortunately, the WW program with GLP-1 regularly checks on how much protein intake I am consuming. The nutritionist, my medical specialist constantly empathizes increasing my protein intake. Also exercise, especially resistant training is highly recommended.

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