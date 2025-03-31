We’re taking the Substack Boost one step further with the Gratitude Challenge—a space to grow our community while nourishing a more grounded, joyful inner state.

Why stop at expanding our newsletters when we can also expand our appreciation, strengthen our bonds, and train our minds to see the good?

The Gratitude Challenge 🙏

This week, I invite you to join the Gratitude Challenge by sharing a Note that feels like a deep breath—a pause to appreciate what truly matters.

No rules, no pressure—just something that radiates thankfulness.

Let’s fill this space with presence, connection, and sincere appreciation.

This challenge will be active all week, so come back, connect with others, and keep growing together 🌱

How to Participate

1️⃣ Write a short love Note in your Substack.

2️⃣ Copy the Note in the comments and drop the link so others can read it, connect, and get inspired.

3️⃣ Connect with at least 3 people—genuinely. Read their Notes, reply with something meaningful, and build real relationships. Let’s exchange ideas and support fellow newsletters by commenting, liking, and restacking.

This is NOT a "drop your link and run" challenge.

Growth happens through meaningful connection

My Example of Today’s Note

🥳 Your Turn!

Drop your Note with the link in the comments and connect with at least 3 others. Ask questions, share thoughts, and make it meaningful. ❤️

Leave a comment

Subscribe here so you don’t miss the next challenges. 💃🏻

Susbcribe now!

Share this post to reach more people—we grow faster together. 🙌

Share

Growth Challenge FAQs

(1) What Goes On in the Challenges?

These challenges are a space where our community comes together to support one another by liking, restacking, and commenting on each other’s Notes—but only when we’re genuinely interested.

(2) How Does Participating Help Me Grow on Substack?

Substack’s Notes algorithm values engagement over sheer volume. By joining these challenges, you’re increasing your chances of meaningful interaction, ensuring your Note gets noticed.

(3) When Do the Challenges Happen?

They run for one week, starting every Monday at 9 AM CT.

(4) What if I Missed a Challenge?

That’s totally fine, you can join the next one!

(5) How Will I Know It’s Started?

You’ll receive a reminder in the chat group.

Thank you for being here, ❤️

Sara Redondo, MD