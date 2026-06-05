I’ve watched the food debate on social media become progressively more confident and progressively less accurate. Seed oils are poison. Beef tallow is ancestral medicine. Full-fat dairy is heart-healthy. Diet Coke is fine. Raw milk heals the gut.

That combination of partial truth and missing context is what makes nutrition misinformation so persistent and so difficult to correct.

And that’s exactly why food misinformation is so persuasive.

When someone says, “full-fat dairy may not be as harmful as we once thought,” there’s evidence worth discussing. Or when someone says, “ultra-processed food is damaging metabolic health,” they’re pointing toward one of the strongest signals in modern nutrition research.

But then the internet does what it does best: it turns nuance into teams. And suddenly, people are asking, “Which side am I on?”

That’s where we lose the plot.

In this post, I’m going to walk through some of the biggest food controversies shaping the health conversation right now — the ones that keep showing up in grocery aisles, podcasts, wellness accounts, family dinners, and doctor’s offices.

And I’m going to separate three things that are constantly being confused:

What sounds biologically plausible. What has actually been shown in human studies. And what’s clinically useful when you are trying to eat well in real life.

Today, I’ll break down the specific findings behind today’s most debated foods, including what to cook with, what to limit, how to think about sweeteners, what really matters with dairy, how to identify ultra-processed foods on a label, and which seafood choices give you the most benefit with the least downside.

This post is a practical clinical translation of what the evidence currently supports — what deserves your attention, what has been exaggerated, and what you can stop stressing about.

If you’ve been confused by the noise, or tired of watching nutrition get turned into ideology, this is for you.