A new pair of shoes doesn’t feel right on day one. Wear them for a full day right out of the box and your feet are stiff and sore by evening. The leather hasn’t softened yet, and your feet haven’t adjusted to the new shape. Wear them for an hour a day instead, building up gradually, and the same shoes that felt rigid in week one feel like nothing by week three.

Your gut runs on the same logic, and right now, a lot of well-intentioned people are skipping the break-in period entirely.

“Fibermaxxing” has taken over enough of the wellness conversation that food companies are now formulating products to chase it. Nearly 70% of consumers say they’re actively trying to get more fiber into their diet. The instinct isn’t wrong, but the execution, for a lot of people, is where it falls apart.

Where the 30-Plants Number Actually Came From

In 2018, the American Gut Project analyzed stool samples from more than 10,000 people across the US, UK, and Australia.¹ Participants who ate more than 30 different plant types per week had meaningfully more diverse gut microbiomes than those eating 10 or fewer, regardless of whether they identified as vegan, vegetarian, or omnivore. Plant diversity mattered more than any dietary label.

Here’s what gets dropped every time this number gets repeated online. The researchers were direct that this was an association, not proof of cause and effect. The leap from “more diverse eaters have more diverse microbiomes” to “radically increase your fiber intake this week” is not something that study ever claimed. It’s the equivalent of seeing someone comfortable in their broken-in boots and assuming you should wear the same pair for eight hours tomorrow.

Why Fast Increases Backfire

A six-week randomized controlled trial tested what happens when adults increase fiber to an effective dose, not a token amount.² Thirty-one adults were assigned a fermentable fiber called arabinoxylan, dosed at 25 grams daily for women and 35 for men, or a non-fermentable comparison fiber.

Symptoms in the fermentable-fiber group rose for the first three weeks, then returned to baseline by week six. The gut adapted. It just needed some weeks, the same way a new pair of shoes needs repeated short wears before a full day in them stops being uncomfortable.

The most useful detail in the whole trial was what predicted who adapted faster and with milder symptoms: people who started with higher levels of a specific bacterium, Bifidobacterium longum. I’ll admit that reframed the whole conversation for me. The discomfort some people feel when increasing fiber often just means their gut hasn’t broken in yet, and that takes weeks, not a single ambitious grocery haul.

If you’re already mid-fibermaxx and uncomfortable, that’s expected. The trial data puts most people right around three weeks before symptoms start easing.

Fast fiber increases backfire for a predictable, temporary reason. Upgrade now to get the week-by-week break-in schedule built directly from this trial data, the specific plant categories and food-based levers that make the transition easier, and a downloadable tracker to log your weekly plant count and symptoms side by side.