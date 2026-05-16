Women outlive men in almost every country on earth. That part everyone knows. What far fewer people know is that women also spend significantly more years of their lives in poor health.

A 2024 study published in JAMA Network Open, covering all 183 WHO member states and two decades of data, found that the global healthspan-lifespan gap has widened to 9.6 years.¹ In the United States, it reaches 12.4 years. Women’s gap is 2.4 years wider than men’s on average. In the US, women spend 13.7 years of their lives in declining health before death.

Researchers call it the male-female health-survival paradox: women survive longer, but they endure more. And the path to closing that gap is fundamentally different from anything the mainstream longevity world has been talking about.

The Research Problem Nobody Talks About

The modern longevity movement is built predominantly on research conducted in men, not out of malice, but out of methodological convenience. Female hormonal cycles add variables that are harder to control, and for decades there was an assumption that findings would translate across sexes. They don’t.²

In 2025, researchers published an urgent defense of sex-specific science: without it, findings cannot reliably apply to the health of all individuals across the lifespan.² Women’s cardiovascular disease has been misunderstood for decades because the landmark studies used male subjects. The standard fasting protocols in every wellness publication were built around male metabolic responses. Women’s response to exercise, sleep deprivation, and caloric restriction has been systematically understudied.

The practical consequence is that many women are following longevity protocols that were never tested in their biology, and some of those protocols actively work against female physiology.

The Ovary Is Not Just a Reproductive Organ

Most people think of the ovaries as reproductive structures that become less relevant after the childbearing years. This framing is medically consequential.

The ovary is the primary producer of estrogen in the female body. Estrogen doesn’t just regulate reproduction — it regulates the brain, the cardiovascular system, bone metabolism, immune function, and metabolic rate. Estrogen receptors are distributed throughout virtually every tissue in the female body. When ovarian function declines, the effects are systemic.

A comprehensive 2025 review in MedComm describes the ovary as “a regulator of systemic aging due to the widespread presence of estrogen receptors,” concluding that declining ovarian function contributes directly to cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and neurodegeneration — not just to reproductive senescence.³

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The ovary is also the first organ to age in a clinically meaningful way. At peak fetal development, the female ovary contains nearly 7 million oocytes. By birth, between 1 and 2 million remain. By puberty, around 400,000. Of those, only approximately 350 will ever ovulate. The depletion follows a nonlinear trajectory, with a marked acceleration around age 37, long before perimenopause symptoms appear. By menopause — on average at age 51 — fewer than 1,000 primordial follicles remain.³

What Actually Happens at Menopause

Clinically, menopause is 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. Biologically, it’s the near-complete cessation of ovarian estrogen production, the removal of a systemic protective signal the female body has depended on since puberty.

Berenice Benayoun, an ovarian aging researcher at USC, put it plainly: “Menopause is the worst thing that happens for women’s health because it’s literally the start of everything that’s going to go wrong in an accelerated manner.”

The mechanism involves cellular senescence: cells that have stopped dividing, accumulated damage, and begun secreting inflammatory molecules that impair surrounding tissue.

A 2025 paper in Life Medicine demonstrated that senescence in ovarian cells — including oocytes, granulosa cells, and ovarian endothelial cells — triggers aging through mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and telomere shortening.⁴ The same hallmarks driving the broader longevity research agenda are occurring in the ovary first.

When estrogen production falls, the downstream effects are immediate: bone remodeling becomes unbalanced, blood vessel tone shifts, glucose metabolism becomes less efficient, and the cardiovascular protection that kept women’s risk lower than men’s for most of their adult lives starts to erode.

The Brain: Why Two Out of Every Three Alzheimer’s Patients Are Women

Women account for approximately two-thirds of all Alzheimer’s cases. This was long attributed to longer lifespans — women simply living long enough for a disease of advanced age. That explanation is no longer considered sufficient.

A 2025 narrative review in Alzheimer’s & Dementia synthesizing evidence from menarche through menopause points toward a multifactorial origin with estrogen at its center.⁵

Estrogen enhances mitochondrial biogenesis, supports synaptic plasticity, protects cerebrovascular integrity, and promotes the brain chemistry that resists amyloid accumulation rather than enabling it.⁶ When estrogen declines at menopause, mitochondrial function in neurons deteriorates, reactive oxygen species accumulate, and amyloid clearance becomes less efficient.

The onset of menopause has been associated with the emergence of Alzheimer’s-related brain changes in women at ages when same-age men do not yet show comparable findings.⁶

A 2025 editorial in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences concluded that understanding how neurodegeneration unfolds specifically in the female brain “paves the way for earlier, more effective, and personalized strategies to delay or prevent Alzheimer’s.”⁷

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The Heart: The Cardiovascular Pivot Point

Before menopause, women have substantially lower cardiovascular disease rates than age-matched men. Estrogen maintains vascular flexibility by promoting nitric oxide production, moderates cholesterol metabolism toward a more favorable profile, and reduces inflammatory markers in the vessel wall.

After menopause, that protection is withdrawn. Women’s cardiovascular risk rises sharply — and eventually surpasses men’s in terms of outcomes. The Framingham study found that natural menopause before age 42 is associated with a 103% increased risk of ischemic stroke compared to later menopause.⁸ Women who experience premature menopause carry significantly elevated lifetime risk of coronary heart disease and cardiovascular mortality.

Cardiovascular disease is systematically underdiagnosed in women, partly because the classic presentation — chest pain radiating to the left arm — is a male pattern. Women more often present with jaw pain, nausea, fatigue, and back discomfort.

Cardiovascular disease is still the leading cause of death in women, responsible for one in three female deaths. The menopause transition is a hinge point in women’s cardiovascular trajectory, and it’s almost never framed that way in clinical practice.

The Bones: The Silent Fracture Risk

Estrogen suppresses osteoclast activity — the cells that break down bone. When estrogen falls at menopause, osteoclast activity accelerates. Women can lose up to 20% of their bone density in the five to seven years following menopause.

Hip fractures in older women carry a mortality rate of up to 30% within one year. Sarcopenia — age-related muscle loss — compounds the risk by increasing falls. Sarcopenia affects women at higher rates than men (17% vs 12%), and the postmenopausal hormonal environment makes maintaining muscle significantly harder.⁹

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A 2025 systematic review confirmed that resistance training improves multiple indices of muscle strength and physical function in older women with sarcopenia — but the window for meaningful intervention opens earlier than most women are told.⁹

The Research Moment We’re In

This is changing. 2026 has brought a level of focused scientific attention to women’s healthspan that would have been unrecognizable a decade ago.

XPRIZE is fundraising for a competition specifically targeting ovarian longevity. Biotech companies including Gameto and Celmatix are developing interventions to slow ovarian reserve depletion. Researchers at Columbia, USC, and the Buck Institute are mapping the molecular landscape of ovarian aging at single-cell resolution.

A 2025 NIH workshop concluded that geroprotective agents targeting the hallmarks of cellular aging “raise the hope” of delaying ovarian aging and extending both reproductive health and overall healthspan in women.¹⁰

The science is still early. But the direction is clear.