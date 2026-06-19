It’s so frustrating when you sleep, you rest, you try to do everything “right,” and you still wake up feeling as if your body never fully recharged.

I know that feeling. During medical school, I went to my doctor because I was deeply exhausted. I expected questions and a proper investigation, but instead, I was told to sleep more. Just that. Sleep more.

This happens all the time. Patients walk into appointments saying, “I’m exhausted, but my labs are normal.” They’re told they’re stressed, busy, aging, anxious, not sleeping enough, or simply doing too much. Okay, sometimes that’s part of the picture, but it’s not the whole picture. Patients deserve better answers than “sleep more.”

Fatigue has at least six distinct metabolic causes, each of which requires a different test, each of which can operate independently of the others, and each of which can be present at clinically meaningful levels while every standard panel comes back within the reference range.

The reference range is the problem. Most laboratory reference ranges are built around population averages, including populations with early, subclinical disease. A result flagged as normal doesn’t mean the level is optimal. It means it falls within the range of the average adult in the sample used to define the reference. For several of the most common causes of fatigue, the gap between “normal” and “optimal” is where many patients are spending their lives.

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What the Research Shows

A study published in JAMA Network Open analyzing over 400,000 ferritin tests in primary care settings found that fatigue was the single strongest clinical predictor of ferritin testing, associated with more than double the rate of testing compared to the general clinical population.¹

In other words: fatigue is one of the main reasons people seek answers about iron. Yet the ferritin thresholds most laboratories use to flag deficiency are set so low that a significant proportion of clinically iron-deficient adults are classified as normal.

This is one example of a pattern that repeats across six distinct metabolic pathways. Each pathway has its own mechanism, its own test, and its own gap between what the reference range flags and what the clinical evidence supports. The paid section covers all six — with the specific tests, the specific thresholds that matter, and the exact questions to ask at your next appointment.

A downloadable lab checklist is at the end of this post. It’s designed to be printed and brought to your doctor, and it covers every test mentioned below with the specific language to use and the thresholds to request.