Somewhere between your last clean bill of health and the morning you notice your recovery is slower, your focus is softer, and your energy doesn’t reach the end of the day the way it once did, something changed. The bloodwork was fine. The doctor was satisfied. But the gap between how your body performs now and how it performed at its best has quietly been widening for years.

This is not a fringe observation. A perspective piece published in Aging and Disease formalized what many clinicians and researchers had long suspected: modern medicine has been measuring the wrong thing. We have built an entire healthcare system around the detection of disease, and in doing so, we have left the years before diagnosis, the years of functional decline, almost entirely unaddressed.1

The concept that piece introduced is called Peakspan, and it reframes how we should think about health, aging, and the body’s performance across a lifetime. Understanding it may be one of the most practically useful shifts in perspective you can apply to how you take care of yourself right now.

What Peakspan Actually Measures

Most frameworks for health ask a binary question: are you sick, or are you not?

Peakspan asks something more precise. It measures the length of time you spend operating at or above 90% of your personal peak physical and mental function. That 90% threshold is not arbitrary. It represents the point above which most people retain full independence, strong cognitive performance, solid physical capacity, and meaningful resilience to stressors.

Below that threshold, the functional gap opens. The gap is the difference between what your body could do at its best and what it can do right now. It grows slowly, which is exactly why it’s so easy to miss. The changes are incremental: slightly longer recovery after a hard workout, slightly more fatigue by mid-afternoon, slightly slower reaction times, slightly less mental sharpness under pressure.

The point at which you drop below 90% of peak has been termed “Peakspan exit”, and it’s not a clinical event. There is no test that flags it, no diagnosis attached to it, no prescription written for it. It’s simply the moment when measurable decline begins to compound and when early intervention has the greatest potential impact.

Peak Comes Earlier Than You Expect

The timeline is perhaps the most confronting aspect of this research. Most physiological systems reach their peak in a person’s 20s to early 30s. Cardiovascular capacity, processing speed, reaction time, muscle strength, and hormonal output all peak and then begin a steady, measurable decline. By approximately age 50, many of these systems have already fallen below 90% of peak in otherwise healthy, symptom-free individuals.

Aerobic capacity declines at roughly 10% per decade after peak. Testosterone in men decreases at approximately 0.8 to 1% per year.2 Kidney function begins a steady decline from the 30s onward. 3 Skeletal muscle mass starts falling from the fourth decade at a rate of 1 to 2% per year if no resistance training is maintained.4

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These are not dramatic, catastrophic drops. They are gradual, steady losses across interconnected systems, and that interconnection is what makes Peakspan exit a meaningful event rather than a set of isolated measurements.

When cardiovascular efficiency drops, oxygen delivery to the brain and muscles is reduced. When muscle mass falls, metabolic rate slows and insulin sensitivity decreases. When hormonal output declines, energy, mood, cognitive performance, and tissue repair are all downstream effects.5

The staggered nature of these declines also explains a common subjective experience: you might feel mentally sharp but notice you’re physically slower than you used to be, or feel strong but observe that you don’t recover from stress the way you once did. The systems decline on different timelines, but they influence one another progressively over years.

The “Healthy but Declining” Problem

There is a long stretch of adult life, often spanning two or three decades, during which a person is technically healthy by every conventional measure but functionally declining by every performance-based measure. No disease. No diagnosis. No alarm bells. And yet the functional gap is widening year by year.

This is what researchers have called the “healthy but declining” state, and it represents a significant blind spot in how medicine operates. Standard health screenings are designed to catch pathology, not to track performance. They measure whether things are breaking down acutely, not whether you are maintaining your biological potential over time.

The practical consequences of this blind spot are significant. Energy levels affect work output and decision-making. Recovery speed affects how much physical stress the body can absorb and adapt to. Cognitive sharpness affects learning, creativity, and sustained attention. These are not trivial losses, even when they fall far short of a diagnosable condition. They represent real reductions in quality of life and capability, and they begin accumulating earlier than most people realize.

Why This Reframe Changes Everything

When you shift the question from “am I sick?” to “how close am I to my personal peak?”, the entire logic of health maintenance changes.

The goal is no longer to avoid crossing the threshold into disease. The goal is to stay as close to peak function as possible for as long as possible, and to catch the earliest signs of deviation before they compound.

This is the essence of what Peakspan proposes as a new standard for measuring health: not lifespan alone, and not just healthspan in the broad sense, but the specific window of time during which you are operating at or near your biological best. It’s a more demanding standard and a more useful one.

Longevity research has increasingly demonstrated that extending years of life without extending years of function produces worse outcomes than extending both simultaneously. 6

Adding years at the end of a declining trajectory is not the same as maintaining capacity throughout the middle decades. The Peakspan framework directs attention to exactly that middle stretch, the decades between 35 and 65, where the most is at stake and where current medicine offers the least guidance.

The Role of Cellular Energy in Peak Function

Underpinning virtually every system involved in Peakspan is cellular energy production.

The mitochondria, the organelles responsible for generating ATP from nutrients and oxygen, are the central mechanism through which all biological performance is sustained.7 When mitochondrial function declines, every downstream system suffers: muscle contraction becomes less efficient, cognitive processing slows, immune response weakens, and hormonal synthesis decreases.

Mitochondrial dysfunction has been identified as a driver of the age-related decline seen across multiple physiological systems, and it’s now understood to be both a consequence and a cause of broader functional loss.

Lifestyle factors including chronic sleep disruption, excessive linoleic acid intake from processed seed oils, inadequate sun exposure, sedentary behavior, and alcohol consumption all impair mitochondrial function and accelerate the trajectory toward Peakspan exit.8

Circadian rhythm integrity is particularly relevant here. The timing signals that regulate when cells ramp up energy production and when they shift into repair mode are governed largely by light exposure patterns. Disruption of those signals through irregular sleep schedules, excessive artificial light at night, or insufficient morning light reduces mitochondrial efficiency in ways that affect performance across the board.9

Muscle, Metabolism, and the Structural Pillars of Peakspan

Skeletal muscle is not merely a tissue for locomotion. It’s the largest metabolic organ in the body, responsible for the majority of post-meal glucose disposal, a critical source of myokines that support brain function and immune regulation, and a structural buffer against injury and physical decline.

Sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle mass and strength with age, is among the most consequential biological changes that determines the duration of a person’s Peakspan. 10 It accelerates in the absence of resistance training, insufficient protein intake, and metabolic dysfunction. It’s also among the most modifiable contributors to functional decline: resistance training performed consistently twice per week is sufficient to significantly slow the rate of muscle loss and, in many cases, to reverse it.

Metabolic health, specifically insulin sensitivity, is equally central. Insulin resistance impairs cellular glucose uptake, drives low-grade inflammation, disrupts hormonal signaling, and has been independently associated with accelerated cognitive decline and cardiovascular deterioration.

The Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR), a straightforward calculation from fasting insulin and glucose, provides an accessible way to track this dimension of Peakspan at routine intervals. Values below 1.0 indicate healthy insulin sensitivity; values above that threshold signal progressive metabolic dysfunction.11

What Tracking Peakspan Looks Like in Practice

The Aging and Disease paper notes the emergence of AI-based modeling tools designed to track an individual’s biological data, including blood markers, fitness metrics, and wearable device output, and compare current performance against that person’s own estimated peak rather than against population averages.

This personalized approach to decline tracking represents a meaningful departure from standard reference ranges, which tell you whether you are normal for your age group but say nothing about whether you are performing at your own best.

Even without sophisticated AI tools, there are practical proxies for Peakspan monitoring. Grip strength is one of the most robust predictors of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular risk, and functional independence in later life, and it can be measured with a simple dynamometer.12

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Resting heart rate, heart rate variability, VO2 max estimates from wearables, and daily energy levels all reflect dimensions of the underlying systems that Peakspan tracks. Monitoring these markers over time, not against a reference table but against your own baseline, is one of the most actionable things a person can do.

Sleep quality, specifically the regularity of sleep timing, is another proxy that reflects the integrity of the circadian and hormonal systems most central to Peakspan maintenance. Irregular sleep timing, even in the absence of overt insomnia, has been associated with worse metabolic, cognitive, and cardiovascular outcomes independent of total sleep duration.13

The Case for Acting Before You Feel It

The central argument of Peakspan as a framework is that the most effective interventions are the earliest ones.

Once multiple systems have begun declining, the compounding nature of those declines makes recovery to near-peak function increasingly difficult. The window of maximum leverage is not after symptoms appear. It’s in the decade before they would appear, when performance is still measurable and modifiable.

This is a meaningful shift in mindset for anyone accustomed to reacting to health problems rather than proactively managing function. It asks you to treat energy, strength, cognitive sharpness, and recovery capacity as metrics worth tracking and protecting now, not as symptoms worth treating later.

The absence of a diagnosis is not the same as the presence of peak function. That gap, between disease-free and performing at your best, is where Peakspan lives. And it’s where the most important work of health maintenance actually happens.

Extending Your Peakspan: The Science of Staying at Your Best and the Protocol to Get There

The decline curve is well characterized in the scientific literature. What has been missing is a unifying framework that tells you where you stand on that curve right now and what to do about it before the compounding begins.

The concept of Peakspan fills exactly that gap. It defines the window of your life during which you operate at or above 90% of your personal biological peak, and it identifies the mechanisms by which that window closes earlier than it should for most people living in modern conditions.14

This post moves past the conceptual case and into the applied one. It covers the specific physiological mechanisms that determine how long your Peakspan lasts, the research behind each, and a structured prevention protocol built from the evidence, giving you a clear, actionable framework for extending the time you spend performing at your best.