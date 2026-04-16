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The Best Exercise for Preserving Independence

Think of independence like a three-legged stool.

To stay steady, you usually need all three legs:

strength, balance, and endurance.

That is why the best exercise for preserving independence is usually not one single type.

It is multicomponent exercise—with strength training as the backbone, plus balance work and some walking or other aerobic movement.

What the Data Shows

The CDC says adults 65 and older need a mix of aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and balance activities each week, and notes that regular physical activity helps older adults live independently.1

A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials found that functional exercise training improved balance, gait, mobility, chair-stand performance, and daily activity scores in adults 60 and older, which are exactly the kinds of abilities that help people stay independent.2

Another systematic review with meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials also found that physical exercise improved functional autonomy in older adults, supporting the idea that movement training can help preserve the ability to manage everyday tasks.3

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So if I had to simplify it into one message, it would be this:

The best exercise for independence is strength training that also practices real-life movement and balance.

Your Quick Health Tip

Train for the things that let you keep your life:

getting up from a chair

climbing stairs

carrying groceries

catching yourself if you trip

walking confidently

A great weekly formula is:

2-3 days of strength training, balance practice several times a week, and regular walking or other aerobic activity.

Independence slips away through weaker legs, worse balance, and less confidence.

The right exercise plan helps protect all three.

See you tomorrow for your full-length post.

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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