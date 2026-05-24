Here’s a pattern I encounter regularly, and I suspect you’ve either lived it or know someone who has.

You’re doing most things right. You’ve cleaned up your diet. You exercise. You sleep reasonably well. You’ve addressed the obvious. And yet something still feels off — energy that flags at the wrong hours, inflammation markers that sit slightly elevated without a clear cause, hormonal patterns that your doctor shrugs at, a baseline of feeling slightly worse than you believe you should.

Medicine’s default response to this scenario is a set of normal test results and an invitation to manage stress better. What it rarely offers is a systematic look at the environment you’re living in — the air you breathe inside your home, the containers your food is stored in, the additives in the products you consume, the invisible particles accumulating in your tissues.

This post is about that conversation, the one most clinicians aren’t having.

I want to be clear about what this is and isn’t.

This is not the detox-culture narrative that sells supplements and blames every symptom on “toxins” without evidence. The substances discussed in this post have published, peer-reviewed evidence linking them to specific biological effects. Some of that evidence is strong. Some is early but directionally consistent.

I’ll tell you which is which. What they share is that they operate below the threshold of acute illness — slowly, cumulatively, and largely outside your awareness.

That’s what makes them worth understanding.

The Body Burden Concept

Your body is not a closed system. It exchanges molecules with its environment continuously — through every breath, every meal, every surface it contacts. For most of human history, the molecules in question were biological: food compounds, oxygen, natural plant chemicals, microorganisms.

The past century introduced an unprecedented flood of synthetic chemistry into that exchange. Industrial chemicals, plasticizers, synthetic food additives, flame retardants, pesticide residues, and pharmaceutical byproducts now circulate in human tissue in ways that would have been undetectable fifty years ago because the analytical tools to find them didn’t exist.

The term body burden describes the total accumulation of synthetic chemical exposures in an individual at any given time. It’s a load that varies by geography, diet, housing, occupation, and lifestyle. And it accumulates silently, because none of the individual exposures is acute enough to register as illness.

What the research is documenting, increasingly, is that the load matters. Not any single exposure in isolation, but the sum of them, operating across multiple biological systems simultaneously — the endocrine system, the gut microbiome, the immune system, the cardiovascular system — in ways that impair function before they produce diagnosis.

Endocrine Disruptors: The Chemicals That Speak Your Hormones’ Language

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are synthetic compounds that interfere with your body’s hormonal signaling by mimicking, blocking, or otherwise disrupting the action of endogenous hormones — primarily estrogen, androgens, and thyroid hormone.

They’re in products you use every day, often without any labeling that would identify them as hormonally active.

The three most studied categories in current research are BPA and its analogs, phthalates, and PFAS.

BPA and Its Replacements

Bisphenol A (BPA) is a xenoestrogen — a synthetic compound that binds to estrogen receptors — used in polycarbonate plastics and the resin lining of food and drink cans.

Following significant regulatory pressure, many manufacturers switched to BPA-free formulations. The replacement bisphenols (BPS, BPF, BPAF) appear to carry similar or in some cases greater endocrine-disrupting activity. Switching to “BPA-free” packaging did not solve the underlying problem.¹

BPA promotes adipogenesis — the formation of fat cells — by activating estrogen receptors and upregulating genes involved in fat accumulation.¹ It’s also associated with impaired insulin signaling and increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes in epidemiological data, with mechanistic support from experimental models.¹

Phthalates

Phthalates are plasticizers used to make plastics flexible. They’re in food packaging, vinyl flooring, personal care products (as solvents for fragrance), children’s toys, and medical tubing. They’re nearly impossible to avoid entirely.

In 2025, a study detected mono-butyl phthalate in over 99% of follicular fluid samples from women undergoing IVF.²

Phthalates interfere with testosterone production, leading to reduced sperm quality, increased sperm DNA fragmentation, and altered sex hormone profiles.³ In women, they are associated with disrupted menstrual cycles and earlier onset of menopause.³

A 2025 FIGO committee opinion paper summarizing evidence across gynecological and reproductive health stated that phthalates “interfere with estrogen synthesis and signaling, which may contribute to premature ovarian insufficiency.”³

PFAS: the Forever Chemicals

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are used in stain-resistant fabrics, non-stick cookware coatings, waterproof clothing, fast food packaging, and fire-suppressing foams.

The name “forever chemicals” reflects their extraordinary chemical stability, they do not break down in the environment or in the human body. They bioaccumulate.

A 2025 systematic review across European populations described near-ubiquitous PFAS exposure, with the strongest and most consistent associations between PFAS and metabolic and thyroid outcomes, particularly in longitudinal studies.⁴

PFAS exposure is associated with thyroid dysfunction (PFAS compete with thyroid hormones for transport proteins), immune disruption (impaired vaccine response has been demonstrated in children with higher PFAS exposure), and increased likelihood of early natural menopause.³

Where do PFAS enter your body? Primarily through food (cooked in non-stick pans, stored in PFAS-treated packaging, contaminated water), drinking water (in areas near industrial sites, military bases, or airports where fire-suppressing foam was used), and, to a lesser extent, through PFAS-treated fabrics.

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Microplastics: The Unwelcome Passengers

In 2024, a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine changed the conversation about microplastics.

Researchers analyzed carotid artery plaque removed from 257 patients undergoing surgery for asymptomatic artery disease. In the majority of patients, microplastics and nanoplastics were detectable inside the arterial plaque itself.

Patients in whom these particles were found had a 4.5-fold higher risk of the composite endpoint of heart attack, stroke, or death at 34 months of follow-up — after adjusting for traditional cardiovascular risk factors including diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol levels.⁵

This is one observational study, not a clinical trial. The researchers themselves acknowledged the limitations, including potential contamination during sample collection.

What it cannot be is ignored: these plastic particles were physically present inside human arterial plaque, co-localizing with markers of inflammation, in a pattern that tracked with hard clinical outcomes.

It was not a surprise that microplastics are inside us. They’ve been found in human blood, lungs, liver, kidneys, testicles, placenta, breast milk, colon tissue, and, in a 2024 preprint, in human brain tissue, with concentrations appearing to increase with age. The question was always whether their presence had biological consequences.

The NEJM study is the most direct human evidence yet that it might.

The biological mechanisms being studied are multiple: oxidative stress (plastic particles generate reactive oxygen species), inflammation (particles trigger immune activation), gut microbiome disruption (nanoplastics interfere with the composition of the intestinal microbiome and increase gut permeability), and endocrine disruption (plastics carry chemical additives — stabilizers, plasticizers — that are themselves hormonally active).⁶

Where do microplastics enter?

The largest routes of exposure are: bottled water and tap water (both contain microplastics; filtering reduces but doesn’t eliminate them), food stored or heated in plastic containers (heating accelerates leaching), food wrapped in plastic packaging, takeaway containers, and inhalation of plastic particles from synthetic textiles and household dust.

A 2025 review found that takeaway food packaging and bottled water were the most commonly identified exposure routes in studies measuring microplastic concentrations in human tissue.⁶

An important nuance: epidemiological studies showing health associations at the concentrations found in human samples are still limited. What is established is that humans are accumulating these particles in their tissues at measurable and increasing concentrations, and that the biological mechanisms by which they could cause harm are documented.

Food Additives: What Your Gut Is Actually Processing

The regulatory assumption underlying food additive approval is that individual additives, at approved doses, are safe. What that system was not designed to evaluate is the combined effect of dozens of additives consumed simultaneously, repeatedly, across decades, or the specific effects of these compounds on the gut microbiome.

The gut microbiome is a living ecosystem of approximately 38 trillion bacteria whose collective functions touch virtually every system in your body: immune regulation, metabolic signaling, neurotransmitter production, inflammation control, and hormonal metabolism.

It’s exquisitely sensitive to the chemical environment of the gut.

Emulsifiers

Emulsifiers — added to thousands of processed foods to stabilize texture and extend shelf life — include carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), polysorbate-80 (P80), and carrageenan.

A landmark 2015 study in mice showed that CMC and P80 directly altered gut microbiome composition, reduced the protective mucus layer lining the intestine, increased bacterial translocation across the gut wall, and induced low-grade intestinal inflammation and metabolic syndrome.

These findings have since been extended across multiple models.

A 2024 Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology review by Whelan and colleagues — the most comprehensive available summary of this literature — confirmed that emulsifiers, sweeteners, colorings, and nanoparticles added to ultra-processed foods “have been shown in preclinical studies to affect the gut, including the microbiome, intestinal permeability and intestinal inflammation.”⁷

Human RCT data on these specific effects remains limited, but the directional evidence from preclinical and observational studies is consistent.

Artificial Sweeteners

The sweetener story has become more complex over the past five years.

A 2025 systematic review of animal studies found that aspartame and sucralose can elevate inflammatory markers, with sucralose specifically disrupting gut integrity and microbiome composition.⁸

A 2025 meta-analysis of 12 prospective cohort studies encompassing over 1.2 million participants found that regular consumers of artificially sweetened beverages (one or more per day) had measurably increased cardiovascular risk.⁸

This does not mean zero-calorie sweeteners are equivalent to sugar, or that occasional use is meaningfully harmful. It means the assumption that they’re biologically inert — which justified decades of unlimited recommendation as a “healthy” alternative — is no longer supported by the totality of evidence.

The gut microbiome appears to be the primary mechanism: sweeteners alter microbial composition in ways that affect glucose metabolism, inflammatory signaling, and gut barrier integrity.

The Western Diet and Microbiome Diversity

Comparative studies between Western and traditional population microbiomes find that the Western diet is associated with approximately a 50% reduction in microbiome diversity compared to populations eating traditional unprocessed diets — a difference that reflects both the absence of fermentable fiber and the presence of additives that directly alter microbial populations.

Microbiome diversity is independently predictive of immune competence, metabolic health, and disease risk.

A 2025 review in Nutrients confirmed that ultra-processed foods are associated with decreased levels of beneficial bacteria including Akkermansia muciniphila and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, and increased pro-inflammatory microorganisms — with downstream effects including metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer risk.⁹

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Indoor Air: The Exposure Nobody Mentions

The average person in the industrialized world spends approximately 90% of their time indoors. Indoor air quality is almost never addressed in a medical consultation.

The evidence that it should be is substantial.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

VOCs are emitted by a wide range of common indoor products: paints, varnishes, synthetic carpets, furniture adhesives, cleaning products, air fresheners, and building materials.

They evaporate at room temperature and accumulate in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces. Indoor VOC concentrations are frequently higher than outdoor levels, in some studies, by factors of 2 to 10.10

Prolonged exposure to low-level VOCs is associated with respiratory irritation, airway inflammation (documented by elevated exhaled nitric oxide and urinary inflammatory markers), neurological effects, and increased chronic disease risk.10

A hospital staff study measuring VOC exposure in a newly opened building found significant increases in symptoms of sick building syndrome alongside elevated urinary VOC metabolites and inflammatory markers compared to the old building.

The mechanism includes VOC-induced oxidative stress and direct mucosal irritation.

Damp Buildings and Mold

Water-damaged buildings harbor mold species that produce mycotoxins, toxic secondary metabolites that are inhaled or ingested via contaminated surfaces.

The Institute of Medicine has confirmed associations between damp indoor environments and upper respiratory symptoms, wheeze, cough, and asthma exacerbation.

Case series consistently document non-specific but debilitating symptoms attributed to chronic low-level mycotoxin exposure — fatigue, cognitive impairment, sinus inflammation, immune dysregulation — that resolve on relocation.

The diagnostic challenge is that these symptoms are non-specific and routinely misattributed to other causes. Mold in buildings is frequently invisible: inside wall cavities, under flooring, behind bathroom tiles.

The presence of a musty smell, a history of water ingress, or condensation problems in any room warrants investigation.

The Combined Load Problem

None of these exposures, in isolation, is likely to cause acute illness in a healthy adult. That framing is exactly how their effects are systematically underestimated. The human body is managing all of them simultaneously.

None of these processes announces itself. None shows up on a standard blood test. And conventional medicine, which evaluates single exposures against single outcomes, is poorly designed to see the sum.

The field studying this cumulative picture is called exposomics: the systematic study of total lifetime environmental exposures and their relationship to health. It’s a young field.

The methods are not yet standard practice. But the conceptual shift it represents — from “is any single chemical causing diagnosable disease?” to “what is the health cost of the combined environmental load modern humans carry?” — is the right question, and the evidence is beginning to answer it.

There is no version of this story where you eliminate all exposures. The goal is not zero. It’s a meaningful and sustainable reduction in the highest-leverage sources — the ones with the strongest evidence, the greatest concentration in the body burden, and the most tractable practical solutions.

That framework is exactly what the paid section provides.