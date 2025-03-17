We’re taking the Substack Boost one step further with the Calmness Challenge—a push to expand both our community and the sense of peace we bring into our daily lives.

Why stop at growing our newsletters when we can also strengthen our minds, lower stress, and improve our health?

But before moving forward, I want to make sure you’re enjoying this newsletter.

You can subscribe or unsubscribe to this Substack Boost section, here’s how.

The Calmness Challenge

This week, I invite you to join the Calmness Challenge by sharing a Note that feels like a deep exhale.

No rules, no limits—just something that brings calm.

A song, a photo, a memory, a thought, a poem, a quote—whatever speaks to you.

Let’s fill this space with peace.

This challenge will be active all week, so come back, connect with others, and keep growing together 🌱

How to Participate

1️⃣ Write a short calmness note in your Substack.

2️⃣ Copy the note in the comments and drop the link so others can read it, connect, and get inspired.

3️⃣ Connect with at least 3 people—genuinely. Read their notes, reply with something meaningful, and build real relationships. Let’s exchange ideas and support fellow newsletters by commenting, liking, and restacking.

This is NOT a "drop your link and run" challenge.

Growth happens through meaningful connection

My Example of Today’s Note

🥳 Your Turn!

Drop your note with the link in the comments and connect with at least 3 others. Ask questions, share thoughts, and make it meaningful. ❤️

Leave a comment

Subscribe here so you don’t miss the next challenges. 💃🏻

Subscribe me now!

Share this post to reach more people—we grow faster together. 🙌

Share

You can also introduce yourself and your newsletter here 👇

Growth Challenge FAQs

(1) What Goes On in the Challenges?

These challenges are a space where our community comes together to support one another by liking, restacking, and commenting on each other’s Notes—but only when we’re genuinely interested.

(2) How Does Participating Help Me Grow on Substack?

Substack’s Notes algorithm values engagement over sheer volume. By joining these challenges, you’re increasing your chances of meaningful interaction, ensuring your Note gets noticed.

(3) When Do the Challenges Happen?

They run for one week, starting every Monday at 9 AM CT.

(4) How Will I Know It’s Started?

You’ll receive the email in your inbox.

(5) What if I Don’t Get the Email?

To your calmness ❤️

Sara Redondo, MD