Dementia is widely assumed to be the result of genetic fate and inevitable aging. Most people believe there is little they can do about it. The most comprehensive synthesis of dementia research ever published says something different.

The standing Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention, and Care published its third major report in 2024 — an update incorporating new evidence from thousands of studies, two additional risk factors, and a revised calculation of how much dementia is attributable to factors we can actually change.¹

The answer: 45% of all dementia cases globally are potentially preventable if 14 modifiable risk factors are addressed across the life course.

That figure has been debated and contextualized since its publication. It doesn’t mean that dementia is easy to prevent, or that addressing one factor eliminates risk, or that lifestyle change alone can overcome a high genetic burden. What it means is that nearly half of dementia cases occur in the context of biological and behavioral conditions that medicine and public health have tools to address. And that the window for most of these interventions is not old age, it’s midlife.

What “Population Attributable Fraction” Actually Means

The 45% figure is a population attributable fraction (PAF) — a statistical estimate of how many dementia cases in a population could theoretically be prevented if a given risk factor were completely eliminated. It’s a measure of population-level opportunity based on the current prevalence of each risk factor and its estimated relative risk for dementia.

The individual PAFs for each factor don’t sum to 45%, they overlap, because risk factors are interconnected. The Commission uses a method that accounts for this overlap to produce the combined estimate. Addressing hearing loss also reduces social isolation. Treating depression also reduces physical inactivity. Managing hypertension also reduces obesity-related vascular risk. The web of risk factors means that one intervention can address multiple pathways simultaneously.

The 14 risk factors are organized across three life stages, reflecting when each factor exerts its strongest influence on the developing and aging brain.¹

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The Window That Matters Most Is Not the One You Think

Most people associate dementia with what happens after 75. The 2024 Commission update shifted four risk factors from late life to midlife, reflecting stronger evidence that their influence on brain health operates primarily during the decades of the 40s, 50s, and 60s.¹ This means the age at which dementia prevention is most impactful is not the decade before symptoms appear. It’s the two to three decades before they could appear. A 50-year-old who begins addressing these factors isn’t too early. They may already be overdue.

The downloadable checklist at the end of this post organizes all 14 risk factors by life stage, with specific actions for each one. It’s designed to be taken to a doctor’s appointment and used as a structured conversation tool.

The 14 Risk Factors — What They Are, Why They Matter, and What to Do

Early Life

1. Less Education (5% of Dementia Cases)

Education builds cognitive reserve — the brain’s capacity to sustain damage before it produces clinical symptoms. More years in formal education, and higher-quality education, produce denser neural networks, more synaptic connections, and a larger functional buffer against the neurodegeneration that accumulates with age. A person with high cognitive reserve can sustain the same degree of Alzheimer’s pathology as a person with low cognitive reserve and remain cognitively functional far longer.¹

The education window has passed for most adults. But the underlying mechanism — cognitive reserve — continues to respond to stimulation throughout life. Lifelong learning, cognitive engagement, acquiring new skills (especially those that are genuinely challenging and unfamiliar), bilingualism, and complex professional or creative work all appear to build reserve in adulthood. The brain’s plasticity doesn’t end at graduation.

Action: Maintain cognitive engagement throughout adult life — not with puzzles and brain training apps (evidence is weak), but with genuine learning that requires sustained effort: new languages, musical instruments, technical skills, formal education, or intellectually demanding work.

Midlife (40–65)

2. Hearing Loss (7% of Dementia Cases)

Hearing loss is the largest single modifiable risk factor for dementia in the 2024 Commission framework. The mechanisms are multiple: untreated hearing loss reduces auditory stimulation to the brain, requires disproportionate cognitive resources for processing degraded sound signals (reducing capacity available for memory and executive function), and — critically — drives social withdrawal that compounds isolation and reduces engagement.¹

A multicentre randomized controlled trial — the Aging and Cognitive Health Evaluation in Elders (ACHIEVE) study, published in The Lancet in 2023 — tested whether hearing intervention could reduce cognitive decline in 977 older adults with untreated hearing loss over three years. In the pre-specified group of participants at higher risk of cognitive decline, the hearing intervention slowed cognitive decline by 48% compared to a health education control.² The full trial population result was not statistically significant, suggesting the benefit is concentrated in those with elevated risk — which is also the population most likely to benefit most from early identification.

Action: Have a hearing test from age 50 if you haven’t already, and every 3 to 5 years thereafter. If hearing loss is found, use hearing aids. Medicare and many insurance plans cover audiological assessment. The evidence strongly supports treatment — untreated mild-to-moderate hearing loss is not a benign condition.

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3. High LDL Cholesterol (7% of Dementia Cases)

Added to the framework in 2024, based on evidence from large cohort studies involving more than 1 million participants and a Mendelian randomization meta-analysis of 27 studies confirming a causal relationship.¹

Elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in midlife — not just in the context of cardiovascular disease — independently increases dementia risk. The mechanisms include promotion of cerebrovascular disease (contributing to vascular dementia), and potential involvement in amyloid pathway dysregulation relevant to Alzheimer’s pathology.¹

Action: Have a full lipid panel (total cholesterol, LDL, high-density lipoprotein, and triglycerides) from age 40 to 45. If LDL is elevated, the first-line intervention is dietary — specifically reducing saturated fat and ultra-processed food, and adopting a Mediterranean dietary pattern, which has the strongest evidence base for LDL reduction without medication. If dietary intervention is insufficient given overall cardiovascular risk profile, discuss statin therapy with your doctor.

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4. Smoking (5% of Dementia Cases)

In the 2024 update, smoking was reclassified as a midlife risk factor, reflecting evidence that it exerts its greatest influence on brain health during the 40s and 50s rather than in old age.¹

Smoking accelerates cerebrovascular disease, promotes neuroinflammation, generates oxidative stress that damages neuronal DNA and mitochondria, and reduces cerebral blood flow. The mechanistic overlap with virtually every other dementia risk factor makes it a compounding risk: smokers are more likely to have hypertension, higher LDL, physical inactivity, and cardiovascular disease.

Cessation at any age reduces risk. Former smokers have lower dementia risk than current smokers, and the trajectory improves with years since cessation.

Action: Stop smoking. Discuss cessation support with your doctor — combined pharmacotherapy and behavioral support has the highest evidence base for cessation success. No amount of smoking is neurologically safe, and the risk compounds with every year of continued exposure.

5. Depression (3% of Dementia Cases)

Depression was also moved to midlife in 2024. The relationship between depression and dementia is bidirectional and biologically direct: chronic depression activates the HPA (hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal) axis, producing sustained cortisol elevation that causes measurable hippocampal atrophy — the hippocampus being the brain structure most critical for memory formation and most affected in early Alzheimer’s disease.¹ Depression also reduces social engagement, physical activity, sleep quality, and dietary adherence — compounding risk through multiple other pathways.

Crucially, the Commission treats depression as a causal risk factor, not simply an early symptom of dementia. Treating depression reduces dementia risk.

Action: Treat depression. This means evidence-based intervention — cognitive behavioral therapy, pharmacotherapy, or combined treatment. Depression in midlife has measurable downstream neurological consequences that extend decades.

6. Traumatic Brain Injury (3% of Dementia Cases)

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) increases dementia risk through several mechanisms: neuroinflammation triggered by the initial injury, tau protein phosphorylation (the same process central to Alzheimer’s pathology), white matter damage that disrupts neural network integrity, and potential blood-brain barrier disruption that allows peripheral inflammatory signals to enter the brain.¹ The risk is cumulative — repeated head injuries (as in contact sports) produce greater risk than single events.

Action: Wear a helmet for cycling, skiing, and contact sports. Implement fall prevention strategies as you age — this is both a TBI risk and a bone health risk. If you have experienced a significant head injury, discuss this history with your doctor when considering cognitive screening.

7. Physical Inactivity (2% of Dementia Cases)

Exercise is one of the most consistent interventions across the dementia prevention literature, operating through multiple converging mechanisms: increased production of BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor — the protein most responsible for neuroplasticity and new neuron formation), preserved hippocampal volume, improved cerebrovascular function, insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and better sleep architecture.¹ Physical inactivity was moved to midlife in 2024.

Action: 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, combined with resistance training at least twice weekly. The hippocampal benefits of aerobic exercise are most consistently documented for sustained moderate-to-vigorous aerobic activity — not light walking alone.

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8. Diabetes (2% of Dementia Cases)

Diabetes moved to midlife in 2024. Hyperglycemia — chronically elevated blood glucose — drives cerebral microvascular disease that produces the vascular component of dementia, promotes amyloid accumulation through impaired clearance, and impairs neuronal insulin signaling. Some researchers describe Alzheimer’s disease as having features of “type 3 diabetes” given the central role of neuronal insulin resistance in its pathophysiology.¹

The window for prevention is insulin resistance — the state detectable a decade or more before type 2 diabetes develops, when fasting glucose and standard tests still appear normal. HOMA-IR (Homeostasis Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance — calculated from fasting insulin and fasting glucose) is the early detection tool. Lifestyle intervention at the insulin resistance stage is highly effective.

Action: Have your fasting insulin checked alongside fasting glucose and calculate your HOMA-IR. If elevated, the Diabetes Prevention Program lifestyle framework (modest weight loss and 150 minutes of weekly physical activity) reduced progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes by 58%, and the brain benefits of early intervention are substantially greater than those of late-stage glycemic management.

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9. Hypertension (2% of Dementia Cases)

Midlife hypertension — blood pressure above 130/80 mmHg during the 40s and 50s — is a stronger dementia risk factor than hypertension developing in old age. The mechanism involves reduced cerebral perfusion pressure, white matter hyperintensities (areas of microvascular damage visible on brain imaging), and accelerated cerebral small vessel disease.¹

The implication: blood pressure that is “acceptable” by older clinical standards but elevated by current thresholds (above 130/80 mmHg) is not neurologically benign in midlife. Treatment at this stage has substantially greater neuroprotective benefit than treatment initiated after 70.

Action: Know your blood pressure. If it’s consistently above 130/80 mmHg in midlife, treat it — lifestyle first (sodium reduction, exercise, dietary pattern, weight), and medication if lifestyle measures are insufficient. Discuss target blood pressure with your doctor specifically in the context of long-term brain health.

10. Obesity (1% of Dementia Cases)

Midlife obesity (body mass index — BMI — above 30) increases dementia risk through visceral fat’s role as an inflammatory organ, through its contribution to insulin resistance and vascular risk, and through hormonal and metabolic pathways that dysregulate brain energy metabolism.¹

The individual PAF of 1% may understate the risk, because obesity contributes causally to hypertension, diabetes, physical inactivity, and depression — all of which carry their own PAFs. Addressing visceral fat addresses multiple risk factors simultaneously.

Action: Waist circumference is more clinically meaningful than BMI for this risk factor — it’s a more direct measure of visceral adiposity. Target: below 88 cm (35 inches) for women, below 102 cm (40 inches) for men. Metabolic health (insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, lipids) matters more than scale weight.

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11. Excessive Alcohol (1% of Dementia Cases)

The Commission defines excessive alcohol as more than 12 US units per week. Alcohol is directly neurotoxic at high doses, causes thiamine (vitamin B1) deficiency that can produce Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, drives liver disease that amplifies systemic inflammation, and compounds vascular risk.¹

Action: Stay below 12 US units per week. One US unit equals approximately 14g of pure alcohol — one standard 5-oz glass of wine (12% ABV — alcohol by volume), one 12-oz regular beer (5% ABV), or one 1.5-oz shot of spirits (40% ABV). If you regularly exceed this, discuss reduction strategies and alcohol use screening with your doctor.

Late Life (65+)

12. Air Pollution (2% of Dementia Cases)

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5 — particles smaller than 2.5 microns) is the primary mechanism: particles small enough to enter the bloodstream can cross the blood-brain barrier and trigger neuroinflammation, and can also enter the brain directly via the olfactory pathway. Multiple large cohort studies link long-term PM2.5 exposure to accelerated cognitive decline and higher dementia incidence.¹

Action: Use a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter in your home, particularly in bedrooms where you spend sustained hours. Check your local air quality index on high-pollution days and limit outdoor exposure. Avoid exercising near heavy traffic. Ensure good ventilation and monitor indoor air quality.

13. Social Isolation (2% of Dementia Cases)

Social isolation reduces cognitive stimulation, promotes depression, increases chronic stress with sustained cortisol elevation, reduces engagement of the default mode and social cognition brain networks, and amplifies the cognitive impact of hearing and vision loss.¹ The effects are neurological, not merely psychological.

Action: Maintain regular, meaningful social engagement — not digital contact alone, but in-person interaction that demands social cognition. If hearing or vision loss is reducing social participation, treating those conditions is the most direct intervention. Loneliness and social isolation are not personality traits; they are modifiable risk factors with neurological consequences.

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14. Untreated Vision Loss (2% of Dementia Cases)

Added in 2024 based on evidence from two large meta-analyses.¹ The mechanism is analogous to hearing loss: uncorrected vision loss reduces the quality of sensory input to the brain, reduces environmental engagement and cognitive stimulation, increases risk of falls and TBI, and promotes social withdrawal and depression. Cataracts, refractive error, and age-related macular degeneration are all potentially correctable.

Action: Have a comprehensive eye examination from age 50, and every 1 to 2 years from age 60. Wear corrective lenses if prescribed. If cataracts are affecting visual function, discuss surgical timing with your ophthalmologist — cataract surgery is associated with reduced dementia risk in observational studies, consistent with the Commission’s framework.

The Priority Framework

Fourteen factors can feel overwhelming. The Commission’s own interpretation is useful: addressing any single factor produces a 1 to 7% reduction in population-level dementia. Addressing all 14 produces 45%. But the practical value is not chasing all 14 simultaneously, it’s identifying which ones apply to you, and prioritizing those where intervention is most accessible and where the PAF is largest.

The highest-yield cluster: Hearing loss (7%), high LDL cholesterol (7%), and smoking (5%) account for 19% of dementia cases combined. All three are either testable by a standard clinical assessment or correctable with available tools. For most adults over 50, this is where to start.

The vascular cluster: Hypertension (2%), diabetes (2%), and obesity (1%) share a common pathway through cerebrovascular and metabolic health. Addressing all three through the lifestyle framework that also addresses physical inactivity covers five risk factors through one set of behavioral changes — exercise, dietary pattern, weight management.

The social and sensory cluster: Social isolation (2%), vision loss (2%), and hearing loss (7%) are interconnected. Treating hearing and vision loss typically reduces social isolation as a secondary consequence — one intervention addressing three risk factors.

None of these interventions requires a specialist or an expensive pharmaceutical. Most require a blood test, a test of hearing or vision, and a conversation with a primary care doctor. The gap between the evidence and what happens in practice is behavioral, and this post exists to close that gap for people who want to act on it.

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Your Dementia Prevention Checklist

The downloadable checklist covers all 14 risk factors organized by life stage, with a specific action item for each, a “current status” column to fill in, and the questions to bring to your doctor.

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To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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