In 1832, a French chemist named Michel Eugène Chevreul isolated a nitrogen-containing compound from meat broth and named it after the Greek word for flesh. He called it créatine. For the next 160 years, creatine’s scientific story belonged almost entirely to sport.

Stored primarily in skeletal muscle and used to rapidly regenerate adenosine triphosphate (ATP, the body’s main energy currency) during high-intensity effort, creatine became one of the most researched ergogenic supplements in exercise science. The International Society of Sports Nutrition describes it as the most effective ergogenic nutritional supplement currently available for improving high-intensity exercise capacity and lean body mass.¹

Then someone asked a question the muscle literature had largely overlooked.

The brain accounts for roughly 20% of the body’s total energy expenditure despite being only 2% of its weight. It runs on ATP. It stores phosphocreatine. And it uses the same creatine-kinase system that powers a sprinter’s first six seconds, not for sprinting, but for high cognitive demand: memory encoding, sustained attention, recovery from mental fatigue, and problem-solving under pressure.

When researchers began measuring creatine concentrations in the brain using magnetic resonance spectroscopy, they found something predictable in retrospect. Brain creatine levels decline with age. They fall further in certain neurological conditions. And when people take oral creatine supplements, brain creatine rises measurably, by around 5 to 15% depending on dose and baseline.

That finding opened a question sports science hadn’t been designed to answer: if you raise brain creatine in someone whose cognitive performance is partly constrained by energy availability, does their thinking improve?

The Backup Battery

Think of phosphocreatine as a charged battery inside each cell. When energy demand spikes suddenly, the backup discharges in milliseconds to meet it, faster than any other energy pathway can respond. During lower-demand periods, it recharges.

In muscle, this system matters most during explosive effort: the first few seconds of a sprint, a maximal lift, a sudden change of direction. In the brain, the same system matters most during cognitive peaks: encoding a new memory, sustaining focus through a long task, or recovering mental function after a night of poor sleep.

The muscle story got 160 years of attention partly because muscles are visible, their output is measurable in seconds, and sport created enormous financial incentives to understand them. The brain’s phosphocreatine system was always there. It just took longer for anyone to look.

What researchers found when they did look is real. But it’s more specific than the internet currently suggests, and the gap between what’s being claimed and what the evidence shows is large enough to be worth mapping carefully.

The most egregious example is a figure claiming creatine slows Alzheimer’s decline by 30%, which has spread across health blogs and social media for the past year. That number traces to a misreading of a 20-person, uncontrolled pilot study in which the researchers themselves found no significant improvement on the primary measure of cognitive function they were tracking.³ The headline is fabricated. The underlying study is worth knowing about for entirely different reasons.

The honest picture of what creatine does for the brain is more specific than the hype, and more useful for that reason.

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One of the Cheapest Supplements Ever Studied

A 500-gram container of creatine monohydrate, the form used in virtually all the research, typically costs between $15 and $25 and lasts around three months at a 5-gram daily dose. Under $0.25 a day. By most measures, it’s the most cost-effective supplement the sports and nutrition literature has ever studied this closely.

It’s this cheap for a simple reason. Creatine monohydrate has been a commodity product for decades. The manufacturing process is well-established, the market is competitive, and prices have come down as far as they can go. There’s no proprietary process and no meaningful performance difference between a $15 generic and a $60 branded version of the same molecule.

That last point explains a gap worth understanding before you read any supplement marketing on this topic. The industry runs on margin, and creatine monohydrate has almost none. Nootropic blends and adaptogen complexes dominate wellness content partly because they’re expensive enough to fund the marketing that keeps them there. A supplement that costs $15 for three months doesn’t generate enough revenue to support a podcast sponsorship or a social media campaign. The cognitive research on creatine accumulated in the scientific literature because nobody had a financial incentive to do anything else with it.

What the Research Found, and What It Didn’t

A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis compiled the randomized controlled trial evidence on creatine supplementation and cognitive function in adults.² The results have been reported everywhere as “creatine improves brain function.” That’s not what the paper found.

What creatine supplementation improved, with moderate certainty across the trials, was memory. In the same body of evidence, global cognitive function, executive function, and attention showed no consistent benefit in healthy adults under normal conditions. Processing speed didn’t move either.

This is the finding the supplement industry has largely decided not to advertise. Creatine doesn’t sharpen everything. It doesn’t make you generally faster or more focused. The effect the data actually supports is narrower than that, and also more useful. Narrow findings are actionable in a way that broad claims aren’t.

There’s also 2025 data on creatine and mood. A randomized, placebo-controlled trial produced results that were clinically meaningful on a standard depression scale. But the context in which it was conducted matters enormously for how to interpret the effect size, and most coverage of this trial has missed that entirely.

And then there’s the study behind the 30% claim: creatine and Alzheimer’s disease. Twenty people, no placebo group, eight weeks, and no significant improvement on the primary cognitive measure. The 30% figure doesn’t appear anywhere in the paper. It originated in a secondary summary that misread the findings and spread from there. The actual study is worth knowing about, for reasons entirely different from what’s being claimed.

The honest question isn’t whether creatine does something for the brain. The evidence says it does, in specific circumstances. The question is whether those circumstances apply to you: your age, your diet, your sleep, and what your brain is currently being asked to do. That question has a real answer.

By the end of the paid section, you’ll have a clear answer to the only question that matters with creatine: is this for me, or isn’t it? Most supplements don’t have a real answer to that question. This one does, if you know which conditions the evidence actually applies to, what dose the trials used, and the one signal that puts it off the table for some people. Your creatine evidence and decision guide comes with it.