Dear members,

Welcome to our recipe Sunday!

I have to confess: this is one of my favorite pasta recipes of all time. It’s rich, creamy, savory, and deeply satisfying without spending hours in the kitchen.

Today you’ll get a vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free recipe, so it works for many different needs without sacrificing flavor.

Our Schedule

Monday to Friday: a quick, practical tip you can read in a minute (suitable for busy people or busy days), grounded in the most solid and recent evidence. Saturday: a full-length deep dive with a clear takeaway + implementation. Sunday: mouth-watering recipes brought from a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition.

Upgrade to get the full recipe experience: detailed step-by-step instructions, nutritional value, practical guidance for the best results, troubleshooting help, storage tips, time-saving shortcuts, and easy variations that make healthy cooking more delicious!