Dear members,

Welcome to our second recipe Sunday.

As a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition, I’d love to share everything I’ve learned with you.

Last week I confessed something: I’m not a “soup person.”

But curries? That’s a completely different story.

Curries are my comfort ritual. I love cooking them. I love experimenting with new spices, new combinations, new textures. There’s something almost therapeutic about layering flavors and watching simple ingredients transform into something bold, warm, and deeply satisfying.

And this one is at the very top of my list.

The kind of recipe you make once and then crave again the next week.

