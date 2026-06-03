If you’ve been anywhere near the wellness internet in the past two years, you know cold plunging.

It’s everywhere: athletes submerging in ice baths at dawn, biohackers quantifying their dopamine spikes, influencers emerging from frozen lakes with expressions of profound personal transformation.

The cold plunge has become one of the most viral health practices of the decade.

Yesterday’s post on Finnish sauna bathing covered the most evidence-dense single practice in the longevity literature — data from 2,315 men followed for 20 years, hard mortality endpoints, dose-response relationships that held across every population studied.

That evidence is extraordinary.

Cold water immersion is not that. Not because the practice is without value — it isn’t — but because the evidence base is younger, smaller, and messier than the wellness conversation around it implies.

The most comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis published to date — Cain and colleagues, PLOS ONE, January 2025, covering 11 studies and 3,177 participants — found meaningful effects on stress and sleep quality, and concluded that the current evidence base is “constrained by few RCTs, small sample sizes, and a lack of diversity.”¹

That honest starting point is where this post begins.

The First 30 Seconds Nobody Talks About

Before the dopamine, the mental clarity, and the benefits, there is the cold shock response.

When skin is suddenly exposed to cold water, the body initiates an involuntary protective cascade within the first 30-90 seconds. Breathing rate increases sharply, gasping reflexively. Heart rate spikes. Blood pressure surges. The sympathetic nervous system fires at maximum.

In open water, this phase is where drownings happen from the involuntary gasp that occurs with sudden cold immersion and can trigger inhalation of water.

For people with underlying cardiac conditions — arrhythmias, uncontrolled hypertension, unstable angina — this acute cardiovascular response is the primary safety concern.

Two competing reflexes occur simultaneously:

The cold shock response drives sympathetic activation, raising heart rate and blood pressure. Cold water on the face simultaneously triggers the diving reflex, which reflexively slows the heart rate.

These two opposing signals — one driving the heart to speed up, the other slowing it — create the conditions for dangerous arrhythmias in susceptible individuals.²

This initial phase passes. After roughly 60-90 seconds, the acute shock response subsides and parasympathetic activation begins. The heart rate slows. The gasping settles. The body adapts to the temperature. This is where the reported neurochemical and psychological effects begin.

The reason to lead with this is not to discourage cold water immersion, but because the wellness conversation almost universally leads with the benefits and mentions the risks in a footnote.

The Norepinephrine Spike — This One Is Real

The neurochemical response to cold exposure is among the most consistently documented findings in the literature, and it’s genuinely remarkable.

Cold water immersion triggers a significant surge in norepinephrine — the neurotransmitter and hormone responsible for alertness, focus, and attention — that far exceeds what most activities produce.

The Šramek study measuring plasma catecholamine responses to water at different temperatures found that immersion in 50°F (14°C) water produced a norepinephrine increase of approximately 530% above baseline, with the magnitude scaling with the coldness of the water.³ These elevations persist for hours after the immersion ends, which distinguishes the effect from the brief spike produced by caffeine or stimulants.

Dopamine also increases with cold exposure. The same research documented a dopamine increase of approximately 250% above baseline, building gradually and remaining elevated for several hours after the session, producing a slow and sustained neurochemical elevation rather than a sharp peak and crash.³

The mechanism: cold water activates the sympathetic nervous system’s catecholamine pathway, while simultaneously sending a high-intensity sensory signal from cold-sensitive skin receptors to the brain’s reward circuits. Both pathways drive the response simultaneously.

What this means practically:

The subjective experience most people describe after a cold plunge — the mental clarity, the elevated mood, the sense of alertness — has a real neurochemical basis. The challenge is separating the acute neurochemical response (well-documented) from claims about long-term mental health outcomes (much less documented).

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The 2025 systematic review found “little evidence” for consistent mood benefits across studies.¹ The acute effect after a session is real. The durable improvement in baseline mood from regular cold exposure is plausible but not yet robustly established in RCT data.

Brown Fat: Real Mechanism, Overstated Benefits

This is where the gap between the mechanism and the marketed benefit is widest.

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a metabolically distinct type of fat that generates heat by burning calories — non-shivering thermogenesis. Unlike white adipose tissue (which stores energy), brown fat burns it. Cold exposure is the primary activator of BAT.

What is much less established is whether this translates into meaningful fat loss or metabolic improvement in healthy adults.

A 2024 meta-analysis of 7 studies involving 85 participants found that cold exposure significantly increased free fatty acids in the blood, consistent with BAT activation.⁴ It found no significant changes in plasma glucose, insulin, or triglyceride concentrations.⁴

In plain terms: cold exposure activates brown fat in the way it’s claimed to, but the downstream metabolic effects on weight and blood sugar are not convincingly demonstrated in the human data available.

The mechanism exists, but the clinical significance for healthy adults using cold plunges as a wellness tool has not been established at the level the social media conversation implies.

The Finding Most Cold Plungers Don’t Know

This is the practical finding that should change behavior for anyone combining cold water immersion with resistance training.

A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis — the first ever to examine this specific question — analyzed 8 studies and found compelling evidence that post-exercise cold water immersion attenuates muscle hypertrophy from resistance training.⁵ Not prevents it entirely. Attenuates it, likely by a small to moderate magnitude.

The mechanism: cold water immersion after strength training reduces blood flow to working muscles, blunts the mTOR signaling pathway that drives muscle protein synthesis, and suppresses the inflammatory response that — counterintuitively — is part of the adaptive signal for muscle growth. The inflammation that makes muscles sore after a hard session is a biological signal telling muscles to adapt, rebuild, and grow. Cold water suppresses that signal.

The critical nuance: This effect appears to be specific to resistance training. CWI after aerobic exercise does not blunt aerobic fitness adaptations in the same way.⁵

If you are cold plunging to recover from cardio, you’re fine. If you are cold plunging to recover from resistance training, and building muscle is a priority, the evidence suggests you’re working against yourself. The timing of cold exposure relative to your training session is the variable that matters.

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The Cold Shower: The Simplest and Best-Evidenced Format

Here is the least glamorous finding in this space, and possibly the most useful.

A 2016 randomized controlled trial enrolled 3,018 participants and randomized them to end their normal warm shower with 30, 60, or 90 seconds of cold water, versus continuing warm showers as usual. The trial ran for 90 days.

The finding: participants in the cold shower groups had 29% fewer sick-day absences from work compared to controls.⁶ Quality of life differences were smaller and not statistically significant. There was no meaningful difference between 30, 60, and 90 seconds of cold exposure — the minimum was as effective as the maximum.⁶

This is the largest and most rigorous RCT in the cold exposure space. 30 seconds of cold at the end of your morning shower. Accessible to anyone, at no cost, with the best evidence of any cold exposure format for a practical health outcome.

It doesn’t generate social media content. It has better evidence than most of the cold plunge literature.

Contrast Therapy: The Nordic Combination

Yesterday’s sauna post covered the Finnish tradition of alternating heat and cooling. The physiological rationale for this combination is distinct from either alone.

Heat produces maximal vasodilation. Cold produces sharp vasoconstriction. Alternating between the two creates a “vascular pump,” cycling the blood vessel walls between expansion and contraction, improving vascular elasticity and compliance in ways that may be distinct from either modality alone.

The evidence for contrast therapy producing superior cardiovascular outcomes compared to sauna alone is preliminary, no large long-term cohort studies exist equivalent to the KIHD sauna data. But the mechanistic rationale is clear, and the practice is standard in Nordic sauna culture: sauna, then cold, then sauna, ending with cold.

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The Søeberg Principle — named after cold researcher Susanna Søeberg, PhD, whose work on cold exposure and metabolism has informed contrast therapy protocols — recommends ending contrast sessions with cold to maximize the metabolic and sympathetic signaling that cold produces. Ending on heat promotes parasympathetic recovery, which is better for pre-sleep sessions.

What This Means for Your Practice

Cold water immersion produces real neurochemical effects that translate into genuine acute improvements in alertness and mood. Its evidence for longer-term health outcomes is real but substantially weaker than the social media conversation implies, and significantly weaker than the Finnish sauna data.

What the evidence supports: Acute norepinephrine and dopamine elevation, stress reduction measurable 12 hours post-exposure, the sick-day immunity signal from cold shower data, cardiovascular conditioning in contrast therapy with sauna, and the psychological resilience that comes from voluntarily tolerating uncomfortable experience.

What the evidence does not support: Reliable long-term mental health treatment, meaningful fat loss through BAT activation, and, specifically, post-resistance training cold plunging for anyone prioritizing muscle hypertrophy.

Below, you have the exact temperature and duration protocol, the timing solution for people who train, the contrast therapy sequence, the safety protocols, and the women-specific considerations.

The Cold Water Immersion Protocol: Temperature, Timing, and How to Do It Correctly

Temperature and Duration: What the Evidence Supports

The neurochemical threshold: The 200-300% norepinephrine increases documented in research used water temperatures of approximately 50-59°F (10-15°C) for exposures of 1-3 minutes.³ At warmer temperatures above 68°F (20°C), the sympathetic response is meaningfully attenuated.

The practical temperature target: 50-59°F (10-15°C). This is genuinely cold — cold plunge tubs, cold lakes, or cold shower settings at the lowest available temperature. Most household cold tap water in temperate climates reaches this range in winter.

Duration: 1-3 minutes at 50-59°F (10-15°C). The first 60-90 seconds covers the shock response. The following 60-90 seconds consolidates the neurochemical response. Beyond 3 minutes, returns are diminishing and hypothermia risk increases in untrained individuals.

The cold shower format (entry level): 30-90 seconds at the end of a normal warm shower, at the coldest available tap temperature. This is the Buijze protocol, the one with the RCT evidence for sick-day reduction.⁶ Start here. The warm shower beforehand makes the transition more manageable and reduces the cold shock response severity.

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The Timing Solution for Resistance Training

The problem: CWI after resistance training attenuates muscle hypertrophy.⁵ The mTOR signaling and inflammatory response that drives muscle adaptation peaks in the 30-120 minutes following a training session. Cold exposure in this window suppresses the signal.

The solution: Separate cold exposure from resistance training by at least 4-6 hours, or do it before the session rather than after.

Cold water immersion before a workout does not appear to attenuate subsequent resistance training adaptations. The acute neurochemical effects — norepinephrine elevation, improved alertness — may actually improve training quality.

Summary:

After cardio/aerobic exercise: cold exposure is fine, aids recovery and reduces soreness ✓

After resistance training: wait at least 4-6 hours, or skip cold that day ✗

Before resistance training: compatible and may enhance alertness ✓

On rest days: no conflict whatsoever ✓

The Contrast Therapy Protocol

Round 1: Sauna 15-20 minutes at 176-194°F (80-90°C) → cold immersion or cold shower 1-3 minutes at 50-59°F (10-15°C) → rest 3-5 minutes

Round 2: Repeat

Round 3: Sauna 15-20 minutes → cold immersion 1-3 minutes → end on cold

Total time: approximately 75-90 minutes.

For sessions done before sleep: consider ending on heat rather than cold, as the parasympathetic recovery from heat promotes sleep onset, while cold’s sympathetic activation may delay it.

How to Start Safely

Week 1-2: Cold shower finish, 30 seconds at the coldest tap setting, every morning after your warm shower. The goal: learn to slow your breathing, resist the gasp reflex, and remain calm during the first 30 seconds. This is the skill that makes cold exposure safe and sustainable.

Week 3-4: Extend to 60-90 seconds.

Month 2+: If access to a plunge tub or cold body of water is available, begin immersion sessions at 50-59°F (10-15°C) for 1-3 minutes. Never alone for the first several sessions.

The breathing technique: Before entering cold water, take 2-3 normal breaths. The cold shock response drives you to gasp and hyperventilate; deliberate nasal breathing during the first 30 seconds is the single most important safety and quality practice.

Never hyperventilate before cold water immersion. The breathing technique used in the Wim Hof Method — deliberate hyperventilation — lowers CO2 before immersion, which can cause shallow water blackout: a sudden loss of consciousness without warning. This has caused deaths. The benefits of cold exposure do not require hyperventilation. Keep them separate.

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Who Should Not Do This

Consult your doctor first if you have:

Known cardiac arrhythmias (AFib, long QT syndrome, WPW, or any symptomatic arrhythmia)

Uncontrolled hypertension

Recent MI or unstable angina

Raynaud’s phenomenon

Peripheral artery disease

Pregnancy

Always: Never immerse alone in open water. Never immerse after alcohol. Exit immediately if you experience chest pain, palpitations, or severe dizziness.

Women-Specific Considerations

Cold water research is predominantly conducted in men. Women tend to have lower cold thermoregulation capacity than men at equal body weight, partly due to lower relative muscle mass (a primary thermogenic tissue). Women may reach meaningful cold stress at slightly higher water temperatures.

The evidence on cold exposure across the menstrual cycle is limited, but the luteal phase (post-ovulation) is associated with elevated basal body temperature, meaning the cold experience and the thermoregulatory challenge may differ across the cycle. Anecdotally, many women report lower cold tolerance in the luteal phase, this is physiologically plausible.

For perimenopausal women: cold exposure involves rapid temperature changes that can trigger vasomotor symptoms in some individuals. Start with shorter exposures (30 seconds) and observe your response before extending.

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The Honest Summary

Start cold, learn to breathe through it, build the practice gradually. The 30-second cold shower is the most evidence-backed entry point and requires nothing more than your existing shower. The full protocol — 1-3 minutes at 50-59°F (10-15°C), timed away from resistance training, ending contrast sessions with cold — is the format most consistent with what the evidence supports.

The norepinephrine surge, the stress hormesis, the psychological resilience — all of them require the voluntary tolerance of genuine cold. What you build by doing it regularly is something the evidence is only beginning to measure.

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To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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