Dear members,

Welcome to our recipe Sunday!

Cocoa, known by the Mayans as the food of the gods, is a true nutritional treasure. Rich in flavonoids (potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents), cocoa benefits both emotional and cardiovascular health.

The polyphenols in cocoa have been shown to enhance mood, creating calmness and well-being1.

In a clinical trial, participants who consumed a cocoa polyphenol-rich drink for 30 days experienced higher levels of happiness and serenity than those who received low doses or placebos2.

Additionally, a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials from 2024 confirmed that cocoa flavonoids support heart health by helping regulate fasting glucose, improving lipid profiles, and reducing blood pressure3. These compounds also help decrease oxidized LDL cholesterol, which is particularly harmful due to its tendency to build up in arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

And this is exactly why today’s recipe is so special: it brings together both health and pleasure in one deeply satisfying bite.

These Chocolate Fudge Brownie Bites are soft and fudgy, with that brownie-like texture we all love, yet they are made with ingredients that offer far more than just sweetness.

With 20 grams of protein per serving, plus fiber and healthy fats, you’ll make them far more nourishing and filling than any average dessert or snack.

What makes this recipe especially appealing is that it satisfies a craving for something chocolatey while still fitting into a health-conscious lifestyle. It’s the kind of treat that feels comforting and pleasurable, but also supportive of satiety and overall nutrition.

It’s a recipe that reflects the philosophy of this newsletter: food can be delicious, joyful, and deeply nourishing at the same time.

Our Schedule

Monday to Friday: a quick, practical tip you can read in a minute (suitable for busy people or busy days), grounded in the most solid and recent evidence. Saturday: a full-length deep dive with a clear takeaway + implementation. Sunday: mouth-watering recipes brought from a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition.

Upgrade to get the full step-by-step version, nutritional value, practical guidance for the best results, troubleshooting help, storage instructions, time-saving shortcuts, and flexible options for vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free needs—all the details that make healthy cooking easier and more delicious.