The American Heart Association (AHA) published a scientific statement in October 2023 that introduced something new into clinical medicine: a name, and a framework, for a condition that had been injuring people for decades without anyone calling it by a single term.

The condition was cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM syndrome. The framework described four stages, starting well before any organ damage is detectable, and laid out why the heart, kidneys, and metabolic system need to be understood as one interconnected system rather than three separate ones. The statement made a striking epidemiological claim to anchor the argument: based on US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data, nearly 90% of American adults fall within CKM stages 1 through 4.¹

Most clinicians absorbed it as background reading and moved on.

Then, on June 9, 2026, the AHA and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), joined by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), published the first full clinical practice guideline on CKM syndrome, the most consequential update to cardiovascular prevention guidance in years.² Its central argument is both simple and overdue: the conditions that kill most people in wealthy countries don’t develop separately and they shouldn’t be treated separately. They form a single syndrome. And the window to intervene is much earlier than medicine has been acting on.

The Problem with Treating One Thing at a Time

For decades, clinical medicine organized itself around organ systems. Your cardiologist managed your heart. Your nephrologist managed your kidneys. Your endocrinologist managed your glucose. If you had heart failure and type 2 diabetes and declining kidney function simultaneously, three different specialists might be making three different sets of recommendations with three different sets of targets, none of which were explicitly designed to account for the others.

This siloed approach wasn’t born from negligence. It was born from specialization, which itself was born from genuine complexity. The heart is complicated. The kidneys are complicated. Metabolism is complicated. But what the research of the last two decades has made impossible to ignore is that the complications aren’t independent. They feed each other.

Obesity drives insulin resistance, which drives type 2 diabetes, which damages the kidneys’ filtering architecture. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) raises blood pressure and accelerates atherosclerosis. Visceral fat (the fat stored around the organs rather than under the skin) secretes inflammatory signals that damage both the cardiovascular and the renal system simultaneously. Insulin resistance reduces the kidneys’ ability to manage sodium and fluid balance, contributing to hypertension, which then drives further cardiac and renal damage.

These cycles have a formal name in the guideline: cardiorenal metabolic interactions. The point is that each component of the syndrome worsens the others. Treating one in isolation is like addressing a flooded house by mopping one room while the pipe is still broken.

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What the Four Stages Actually Mean

The staging framework introduced in the 2026 guideline is one of its most practical contributions, because it gives clinicians and the people they treat a way to locate themselves on a spectrum that begins long before symptoms appear.

Stage 0 is the starting point: no CKM risk factors at all. Based on NHANES data, only about 11% of American adults are here. That figure alone reframes the conversation.¹

Stage 1 begins with excess weight or prediabetes, without other metabolic risk factors, kidney disease, or cardiovascular disease. This is where prevention is most powerful and most underused. Most people at Stage 1 feel fine, have no symptoms, and are unlikely to be receiving any specific intervention.

Stage 2 is defined by the presence of one or more established metabolic risk factors: high blood pressure, abnormal lipid levels, type 2 diabetes, or metabolic syndrome. Kidney disease at this stage is also captured. NHANES data show that Stage 2 affects nearly half of all American adults.¹ This is the most common stage in the population.

Stage 3 includes people with subclinical (asymptomatic) cardiovascular disease alongside CKM risk factors, or those with very high-risk CKD, or a high calculated 10-year cardiovascular risk score. These individuals haven’t yet had a cardiac event, but the underlying disease process is measurable.

Stage 4 is established cardiovascular disease: coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral artery disease, or atrial fibrillation, accompanied by the metabolic and kidney factors that drove its development.

The clinical significance of this staging isn’t just taxonomic. Each stage transition carries incrementally higher cardiovascular mortality risk.¹ Intervention at Stage 1 and early Stage 2 produces meaningfully better outcomes than at Stage 3 or 4, which is exactly what the guideline’s emphasis on earlier screening is designed to address.

What’s New in the 2026 Guideline

Three changes in the 2026 guideline are clinically significant for anyone thinking about their own cardiovascular risk.

First, the risk calculator has changed. The guideline replaces the Pooled Cohort Equations (PCE), which have been the standard since 2013, with the PREVENT equations, a new set of risk models developed at the American Heart Association.² PREVENT calculates both 10-year and 30-year cardiovascular risk. It includes kidney function and metabolic health as inputs, which the PCE did not. It also removes race as a variable. The practical implication: many people’s calculated risk will change when clinicians switch to the new tool, and in some cases the shift will be substantial.

Second, GLP-1-based therapies are formally recommended for CKM syndrome for the first time. The guideline recommends glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for select adults with obesity or type 2 diabetes and additional cardiovascular risk factors, to reduce the risk of cardiac events.² This is a significant move. GLP-1 receptor agonists have been approved for diabetes management for years and more recently for weight loss, but their explicit inclusion in a cardiovascular-prevention guideline signals that the evidence from the SELECT trial, the FLOW trial, and a series of cardiovascular outcome trials has crossed the threshold from compelling to definitive.

Third, SGLT2 inhibitors are also embedded in the treatment framework. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, another class of medications originally developed for type 2 diabetes, have demonstrated kidney-protective and heart-protective effects that extend well beyond glucose control. The 2026 guideline integrates these into CKM management strategies, including for people without diabetes, in certain risk categories.

The guideline also introduces a recommendation to screen for social factors that affect health (food insecurity, housing instability, financial strain) as part of CKM risk assessment. This matters clinically because these factors predict both CKM risk and the likelihood that lifestyle recommendations can actually be implemented.

The paid section covers what the 2026 guideline says about lifestyle interventions across each CKM stage, what the evidence shows about which behaviors move CKM risk most effectively, how the new PREVENT risk calculator differs from the old tool and what it means for you, and how to have a specific, informed conversation with your doctor about where you are in the staging framework. You’ll also find your CKM risk and stage guide, a printable reference that maps your own risk factors to the four stages and identifies the interventions with the strongest evidence at each one.