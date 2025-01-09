Cancer Numbers Are Sobering

Cancer now accounts for 1 in 8 deaths worldwide and is steadily becoming the leading cause of mortality in many regions. By the end of this century, it’s expected to hold this position in every country.

1 in 5 men and 1 in 6 women will develop cancer in their lifetime.

1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women will die from it.

Most common types differ by gender: Women: Breast, lung, and colorectal cancer lead the statistics. Men: Lung, prostate, and colorectal cancers are the most prevalent.



But There’s Hope: Dietary Choices Can Make a Significant Difference

The traditional Mediterranean diet is in line with the dietary pattern endorsed by the European Code Against Cancer and the World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research.

The Evidence Speaks

The Mediterranean diet has been to date the most extensively studied in the literature regarding various types of cancer, demonstrating the strongest association with reduced risk of cancer development, progression, and tumor burden.

Studies show this diet significantly lowers the risk of common cancers like breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer , as well as cancer-related mortality.

This protective effect is due to the combination of foods rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, such as olive oil, fresh fruits, and vegetables, which play a crucial role in guarding against cellular degeneration, DNA damage, and the proliferation of neoplastic cells. For instance, in cancer survivors, higher consumption of foods like vegetables and fish has been linked to lower overall mortality.

Cancer survivors who embrace these principles experience reduced mortality. It’s a testament to the protective power of nutrient-dense, whole foods.

The Mediterranean Diet Pyramid

The Mediterranean diet's cornerstone is extra virgin olive oil, a rich source of healthy fats with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

This diet emphasizes abundant fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, herbs, and spices.

It also includes moderate consumption of dairy products, fish, seafood, white meat, and eggs, while keeping processed foods, red meats, and confectionery to a minimum.

This balanced and flexible combination makes the Mediterranean diet an accessible and sustainable option over time, giving you the power to take control of your health.

Practical Guide to the Mediterranean Diet

Daily: EVOO (extra virgin olive oil), fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices, and dairy (two servings).

Weekly: Fish and seafood (two or more servings), white meat (chicken, turkey, rabbit) (two servings), and eggs (two to four servings).

Occasionally: Red meat, processed foods, confectionery, and sweets.

But Beware of Alcohol

While moderate red wine is traditionally part of this diet, studies confirm that any amount of alcohol increases the risk of cancers like breast and colorectal. If cancer prevention is your goal, skip the wine.

Phytonutrients Without the Alcohol

Red wine is often praised for its phytonutrients, but you don’t need alcohol to enjoy their benefits.

Here are alternative foods rich in the same powerful compounds:

Resveratrol: Blueberries, peanuts, dark chocolate, red grapes.

Polyphenols: Broccoli, coffee, red onion, berries, pomegranate, black tea, green tea.

Flavonoids: Citrus fruits, dark chocolate, nuts, apples, pears.

Tannins: Nuts, pomegranate, legumes, black tea, red grapes.

Anthocyanins: Eggplant, cherries, red cabbage, berries, red grapes.

Catechins: Dark chocolate, berries, apples, white tea, green tea.

Your Action Plan

The Mediterranean diet doesn’t just promote a longer life; it safeguards you from the two leading causes of death: cardiovascular disease and cancer. Start incorporating these next life-saving principles today!

More in my upcoming book “Delicious Longevity: Practical, Science-Based Guide to Holistic Wellness and Lasting Health through Nutrition.”

To your health,

Sara Redondo, MD

P.S. Here are more studies:

