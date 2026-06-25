Brain fog is one of the most common complaints in clinical practice and one of the most dismissed. People describe it as thinking through wet concrete, losing words mid-sentence, reading the same paragraph four times. Clinicians often have nothing concrete to offer. The standard blood tests come back normal. The problem gets attributed to stress, aging, or not sleeping well enough.

That explanation may be partially correct. The problem is that it tells you nothing actionable.

Brain fog has biological causes that show up on standard laboratory tests. Most of those tests aren’t ordered unless you specifically ask for them. The five causes covered in this post account for the majority of reversible cognitive slowdown in otherwise healthy adults.

Why Standard Blood Tests Miss the Problem

When someone goes to their doctor with brain fog, the typical response is a standard blood panel: a complete blood count, fasting glucose, TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone, a marker of thyroid function), and a basic metabolic panel. In most cases, everything comes back in the normal range.

Normal on a standard panel doesn’t mean the brain is working well. It means you don’t have anemia, overt diabetes, or severely abnormal thyroid levels. Those are very different things.

The tests most likely to explain cognitive symptoms sit just outside what gets ordered routinely: a high-sensitivity inflammation marker, fasting insulin alongside fasting glucose to assess how the brain’s fuel system is working, a complete thyroid panel rather than just the one screening test, ferritin (the iron storage marker) checked against a meaningful threshold rather than the lab’s minimum, and a morning cortisol to look at the stress hormone axis. None of these appear on a standard annual panel. All of them can be ordered by a GP with a single request.

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Five Causes, All Reversible

All five work through different biological pathways.

Brain inflammation activates the brain’s own immune cells in a way that directly slows thinking and memory. Insulin resistance in the brain disrupts how the memory and attention centers receive their signals. Thyroid dysfunction slows the speed at which nerve signals travel and reduces energy in brain cells. Low iron depletes the raw material the brain needs to make the chemical that drives focus and working memory. Poor sleep prevents the brain’s nightly cleanup system from running, causing waste products to build up.

None of these require a brain scan or a specialist to investigate. Each one has a blood test that points to it. And each one gets better once it’s correctly identified.

The paid section covers all five in full clinical detail: the mechanism, the specific lab test, the threshold worth discussing with your doctor, and a ready-to-use script for the appointment. It closes with a downloadable brain fog symptom and lab tracker you can fill in over two weeks and bring with you.