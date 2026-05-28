There’s a complaint I hear constantly, from readers, from colleagues and from patients.

It goes something like this: “I’m not sharp the way I used to be. I lose words mid-sentence. I read the same paragraph three times. I walk into a room and forget why. I’m not depressed. I’m sleeping enough. My blood tests came back normal. But something is off, and I can’t explain it, and my doctor told me it was probably stress.”

This is brain fog. And the response from conventional medicine, “try to relax,” is both inadequate and frustrating. Brain fog has measurable physiological mechanisms, and identifiable drivers. And in the majority of cases, when those drivers are systematically investigated and addressed, it resolves.

The problem is that most standard medical workups are not designed to find the causes of brain fog. They’re designed to exclude serious disease. A normal blood panel doesn’t rule out the most common contributors to cognitive cloudiness.

A 2025 landmark review in Trends in Neurosciences — the first rigorous cross-diagnostic analysis of brain fog as a symptom — confirmed that brain fog involves cognitive dysfunction in attention, memory, information processing speed, and word retrieval, combined with fatigue and altered affect.¹

Crucially, the authors noted that brain fog is related to, but dissociable from, objective cognitive performance. You can score normally on a cognitive test while experiencing substantial subjective impairment.

This post covers what brain fog actually is, the mechanisms through which various biological drivers produce it, and the systematic approach to identifying and reversing the ones that are operating in your specific situation.

What’s Actually Happening in a Foggy Brain

Before going through the individual causes, the shared biological language is worth understanding.

The brain is the most metabolically demanding organ in the body. It constitutes roughly 2% of body weight but consumes approximately 20% of the body’s total energy. It’s exquisitely sensitive to anything that disrupts its energy supply, its chemical signaling environment, or its structural integrity.

Neuroinflammation is the final common pathway through which many different causes produce the same symptom.

When peripheral inflammation is sustained, from any cause, inflammatory cytokines — particularly IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1β — can cross or compromise the blood-brain barrier: the highly selective cellular barrier that separates the bloodstream from the brain. Once inflammatory mediators enter the brain, they activate the brain’s resident immune cells (microglia), which in turn release more inflammatory cytokines locally.²

The result is a state of central inflammation that impairs synaptic transmission — the electrical signaling between neurons — reduces cerebral blood flow, slows information processing, and produces the characteristic cognitive heaviness of brain fog.

The brain doesn’t work poorly because it’s damaged in the sense of a stroke or neurodegeneration. It works poorly because its operating environment is chemically compromised.

This is a useful framing because it explains two things that confuse most people about brain fog. First, why it often presents in the absence of any structural brain disease. Second, why it can improve substantially, sometimes rapidly, when the upstream driver is identified and addressed.

The drivers are multiple and they often coexist. In most people with persistent brain fog, more than one is contributing simultaneously.

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Driver 1: The Metabolic Brain — Insulin Resistance and Blood Sugar Dysregulation

This is the most underrecognized driver of brain fog in the current clinical environment, and the one most directly connected to how we eat and move.

The brain requires a continuous supply of glucose to function. Unlike muscle, which can shift to fat-burning under many conditions, the brain relies primarily on glucose as its fuel, and on insulin signaling to facilitate its delivery into neurons. Insulin receptors are densely expressed throughout the brain, particularly in the hippocampus (memory) and prefrontal cortex (attention, executive function, word retrieval).

Brain insulin resistance — the failure of central neurons to respond normally to insulin — impairs all of these processes simultaneously.³

Neurons that can’t use insulin efficiently can’t access glucose efficiently. The result is reduced cellular energy availability in exactly the brain regions responsible for the cognitive functions that feel impaired in brain fog: memory encoding, attentional focus, word access, and processing speed.

A 2026 review in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience confirmed that brain insulin resistance is “a central pathological hub linking metabolic diseases and neuropsychiatric comorbidities,” with evidence implicating it in cognitive impairment, emotional dysregulation, and neurodegenerative disease.³

The same review noted that GLP-1 receptor agonists alleviate impaired long-term potentiation — the cellular mechanism of memory formation — and protect hippocampal neurons, a mechanism that explains, at least partly, why some people on GLP-1 medications report improved cognitive clarity alongside metabolic improvements.

Post-meal blood sugar spikes and crashes are a distinct but related mechanism.

The brain registers hyperglycemia as a stress signal — elevated glucose impairs mitochondrial function, promotes oxidative stress, and drives microglial activation. The crash that follows — reactive hypoglycemia — cuts off glucose supply acutely, producing the classic post-lunch cognitive slump, difficulty concentrating, and mental fatigue that many people experience daily without ever connecting it to their food.

Think of it this way: the brain is an extremely demanding office that needs a steady, reliable electricity supply. Insulin resistance is like faulty wiring — the supply is there, but it can’t get through to where it’s needed. Blood sugar crashes are like a power cut. Either way, the lights go dim.

If your brain fog is worse after meals, worse in the afternoon, associated with carbohydrate craving, or accompanied by fatigue, metabolic dysregulation is a primary suspect, and it can exist well before any diabetes diagnosis, in the window of insulin resistance that standard fasting glucose tests frequently miss.

Driver 2: The Nutrient Deficiencies That Impair Brain Chemistry

The brain cannot produce the neurotransmitters, myelin, and energy metabolites that support cognitive function without specific micronutrients.

Several of them are chronically deficient in modern Western populations, and, critically, their deficiency can produce significant cognitive symptoms at levels that are within standard laboratory reference ranges.

Vitamin B12

B12 is essential for myelin synthesis. Myelin is the insulating sheath around nerve fibers that allows rapid electrical signal transmission, like the rubber casing around a wire.

Without adequate B12, nerve signals slow, myelin degrades, and the chemical environment for cognition deteriorates. B12 is also required for the production of neurotransmitters including serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine, and for the methylation cycle that regulates gene expression throughout the brain.

The laboratory lower limit for serum B12 is typically 148-200 pmol/L. But cognitive symptoms — specifically brain fog, memory difficulty, and slowed processing — have been documented at levels well above this threshold. A 2025 UCSF analysis noted that B12 levels considered “healthy” for some people may still leave risk for cognitive decline, and recommends that when B12 is low-normal with cognitive symptoms, methylmalonic acid (MMA) — a more sensitive functional marker — be checked.

B12 absorption declines with age, with long-term proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use, with metformin use, and is absent from plant-based foods, making vegans and vegetarians categorically at risk without supplementation.

Iron and Ferritin

Iron is required for the synthesis of dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine — the neurotransmitters most directly involved in motivation, focus, memory, and mood. It’s also required for the production of myelin and for optimal mitochondrial function in brain cells.

Iron deficiency can impair cognitive function before anemia develops. A ferritin below 30 ng/mL can produce brain fog, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and impaired memory in the absence of anemia, meaning a normal hemoglobin test does not rule out iron-driven cognitive impairment.

This is one of the most commonly missed contributors to brain fog in premenopausal women, where monthly blood loss creates chronic depletion that sits below the diagnostic threshold for anemia while producing significant symptoms.

Vitamin D receptors are expressed throughout the brain. Vitamin D supports the synthesis of BDNF (the brain’s growth factor, covered in the muscle post), modulates neuroinflammation, and regulates the immune-brain axis.

Deficiency, which affects approximately 20% of adults in the US, is associated with impaired cognitive function, depression, and fatigue. As covered in the supplements post, the laboratory “sufficient” threshold of 50 nmol/L is likely below the optimal range for cognitive function.

Target: 75-125 nmol/L.

Magnesium

As covered in the supplements post, magnesium is involved in over 600 enzymatic reactions including every reaction that produces ATP — the fuel your cells run on. The brain’s primary calming neurotransmitter system (GABA) is magnesium-dependent.

The receptors central to memory formation (NMDA receptors) are gated by magnesium, meaning magnesium literally acts as a key that allows memory to form.

Magnesium deficiency is ubiquitous in Western populations, is poorly reflected by serum testing, and produces cognitive symptoms including difficulty concentrating, mental fatigue, irritability, and disturbed sleep.

This is the supplement I personally use and recommend to my family and patients.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids (DHA)

DHA constitutes approximately 40% of the brain’s polyunsaturated fatty acid content. It’s a structural component of neuronal membranes — the physical surface through which neurons communicate.

Low omega-3 status is associated with depression, cognitive decline, and brain fog, and is common in populations eating low amounts of oily fish. If that’s your case, I highly recommend you taking a supplement. This is the best I’ve found in the market.

Driver 3: Thyroid Dysfunction

The thyroid gland produces hormones (T4 and T3) that regulate the metabolic rate of every cell in the body, including brain cells. Thyroid hormones are required for neuronal energy production, for neurotransmitter synthesis, and for the maintenance of cerebral blood flow.

Hypothyroidism — underactive thyroid — classically produces cognitive slowing, memory impairment, brain fog, fatigue, and depression. This is well-recognized. What is less recognized is that subclinical hypothyroidism — TSH elevated above the reference range but below the threshold for frank hypothyroidism, with normal T4 — can produce the same cognitive symptoms, and affects 3-8% of the general population and up to 15-20% of older women.

Even more commonly missed: normal TSH with suboptimal T3. TSH is the signal the pituitary sends to the thyroid instructing it to produce more hormone. T4 is primarily a precursor hormone; T3 is the biologically active form that cells actually use. Many people convert T4 to T3 inefficiently — due to selenium deficiency, chronic inflammation, caloric restriction, or genetic variation. A normal TSH with low-normal free T3 can produce significant cognitive symptoms that a TSH-only assessment would never detect.

Think of it this way: TSH tells you how hard the pituitary is asking for thyroid hormone. It doesn’t tell you how much active hormone is actually reaching your brain cells. You need free T3 to know that.

This is why a complete thyroid panel — TSH, free T4, and free T3, not just TSH — is essential in any systematic investigation of brain fog.

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Driver 4: The Gut-Brain Axis

The gut and the brain communicate continuously through what researchers now call the microbiota-gut-brain axis: a bidirectional system integrating neural (the vagus nerve), immune, endocrine, and metabolic signals between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system.⁴

The gut microbiome produces neurotransmitters (including approximately 90% of the body’s serotonin), short-chain fatty acids that nourish the gut lining and regulate neuroinflammation, and a variety of neuroactive metabolites that directly influence brain function. When the gut microbiome is disrupted — by antibiotics, ultra-processed food, chronic stress, or inadequate fiber — this production is impaired, gut barrier integrity is reduced, and low-grade systemic inflammation increases.⁴

The resulting systemic inflammation then compromises the blood-brain barrier, activating microglia and producing the neuroinflammatory state that manifests as brain fog. This is the mechanistic link between gut health and cognitive clarity. It explains why some people notice significant brain fog in association with periods of dietary deterioration, antibiotic use, or gut symptoms.

Imagine the gut and brain as two offices connected by a telephone line (the vagus nerve) and a postal service (the bloodstream). When the postal service starts delivering inflammatory letters, the brain office becomes increasingly chaotic. Fix the postal service — improve the gut environment — and the chaos settles.

Driver 5: The Chronic Stress and Sleep Deprivation Cycle

Chronic psychological stress produces brain fog through two simultaneous mechanisms.

First, sustained cortisol elevation impairs hippocampal function. The hippocampus — the brain’s primary memory consolidation region — contains more cortisol receptors than almost any other brain region. Sustained high cortisol produces hippocampal shrinkage (measurable on MRI), impairs the formation of new memories, and reduces the availability of serotonin and dopamine in the prefrontal cortex.

Second, sleep deprivation, which both causes and results from chronic stress, directly impairs the brain’s glymphatic system: the waste clearance mechanism that operates primarily during slow-wave sleep, flushing metabolic byproducts out of the brain through channels between neurons and surrounding cells. Think of it as the brain’s overnight cleaning crew — the crew that can only do its job when the building is quiet and empty. When sleep is insufficient or fragmented, the cleaners can’t finish the job. Metabolic waste accumulates. The cognitive impairment that results is the neurochemical basis for “the fog after a bad night’s sleep,” scaled up chronically.

The bidirectional relationship creates a self-perpetuating cycle: chronic stress → poor sleep → impaired glymphatic clearance → cognitive impairment → anxiety about cognitive impairment → worsened stress → worse sleep. Many people presenting with persistent brain fog are living in the middle of this cycle.

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Driver 6: Perimenopausal Brain Fog

This deserves its own section, because the cognitive experience of perimenopause is real, measurable, and still frequently dismissed.

A 2026 large-scale study published in npj Women’s Health — using data from 14,234 women aged 45-55 — found that perimenopausal women had significantly higher odds of reporting cognitive symptoms than premenopausal women.⁵ A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis confirmed that perimenopause is associated with both subjective cognitive complaints and objective cognitive deficits.⁶

The mechanism is primarily estrogenic.

Estrogen is not just a reproductive hormone, it’s a potent neuroprotective molecule with receptors expressed densely throughout the hippocampus, prefrontal cortex, and amygdala. It supports neuronal energy metabolism, promotes the synthesis of acetylcholine (the neurotransmitter most associated with attention and memory), maintains cerebral blood flow, regulates the dopaminergic and noradrenergic systems, and modulates neuroinflammation.

When estrogen fluctuates erratically and then declines during the perimenopausal transition, all of these functions are disrupted simultaneously. The brain adapts by upregulating estrogen receptor density, a compensatory process that works partially but incompletely. This produces the symptom variability many perimenopausal women experience: some days cognitively sharp, other days markedly foggy.

A 2025 review in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences confirmed that estrogen loss reduces cerebral perfusion and increases the blood-brain barrier vulnerability.⁷ Vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes and night sweats) compound cognitive impairment by fragmenting sleep, which then impairs glymphatic clearance, adding a sleep-deprivation layer on top of the direct estrogenic mechanism.

Why Medicine Keeps Calling It Stress

The honest answer is that brain fog doesn’t fit the binary diagnostic model.

Conventional medicine is designed to detect and treat defined diseases. Brain fog is a symptom that sits upstream of disease, in the zone of biological dysfunction that precedes diagnosis.

A person with insulin resistance, suboptimal ferritin, normal-low B12, marginal vitamin D, and disrupted sleep is unlikely to be given any abnormal results on a standard blood panel. They are not diabetic, not anemic, not hypothyroid, not deficient. They are just not optimally well, and conventional medicine has almost no infrastructure for addressing that gap.

The result is that people experiencing genuine, physiologically based cognitive impairment are routinely told their tests are normal and their symptoms are probably stress, when what they actually need is a more systematic investigation of the biological factors that sustain optimal brain function.

Below, I provide that framework: the complete lab panel organized by priority, what values to actually target, how to address each driver, the perimenopause-specific protocol, and the conversation to have with your doctor.