The air is becoming somewhat crisper, the leaves seem to be thinking about turning, and school buses are on the roads once again.

It is a time of transition, and with that also comes the transition into something we may not be looking forward to: the annual uptick of colds, and flu and viruses, amongst other similar things.

As a physician, the most frequently asked question that I get during this time of year is:

“How can I improve my immune system?”

This is certainly a great question, but we all know the internet is filled with misunderstandings, costly potions, and/or “quick fixes” that lack data to back them up.

So, let’s cut through the noise.

Today, I want to share with you, everything about the best and most effective for your body to support and strengthen the incredible defense system of the immune system, naturally and from evidence-based interventions.

Meet Your Immune Army

Think of the immune system in your body not as a thermostat where you can simply turn the heat up/down, but as a highly intelligent army.

It has reconnaissance soldiers (that find threats), infantry (that actively attack an intruder), and a communication network to manage it all.

The reality is, for an army to be successful, it doesn’t need a swift, short-term “boost”: it needs a training regimen, proper fuel, good logistics, and well-thought leadership.

Here’s how you provide that for your body’s army, based on the best and most recent scientific evidence: