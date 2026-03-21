Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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John Stensland's avatar
John Stensland
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In the book “Too Soon Old, Too Late Smart “ it states you need three things to be happy. 1. Someone or something to love, 2. Something meaningful to do each day to get you out of bed 3 Something to look forward too. You have those three then you probably don’t need a psychiatrist.

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