He went back to Ikaria to die.

Stamatis Moraitis was in his late 60s when American doctors diagnosed him with lung cancer. They gave him months. He couldn’t afford the treatment, so he made a decision most people would read as giving up: he flew back to his home island of Ikaria, Greece, to spend whatever time he had left near family.

He started gardening. He walked to see neighbors. He slept when he was tired. He ate his wife’s food. He stopped, as he later described it, worrying about dying.

Months passed. Then years. According to reporting by Dan Buettner in The New York Times Magazine, Moraitis was still alive decades later, farming his vineyard, now well into his 90s. He died in 2013.

His original cancer diagnosis was never independently verified. The full story is impossible to confirm clinically. But it’s been cited for years as a vivid illustration of something that researchers studying long-lived populations keep running into: the places where people live longest have hills, gardens, neighbors, and a reason to get up.

Whether or not Moraitis is the miracle he’s been made out to be, the broader question his story raises is worth taking seriously.

1. What Blue Zones Actually Are — and What Their Critics Say

In the early 2000s, Dan Buettner worked with National Geographic and a team of demographers to identify regions with unusually high concentrations of people living past 100. They landed on five:

Sardinia (Italy)

Okinawa (Japan)

Nicoya (Costa Rica)

Loma Linda (California)

Ikaria (Greece).

They called them Blue Zones.1

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None of the five had a gym culture. Physical activity in all of them was something that happened because of how people lived.

Sardinian shepherds walked steep mountain terrain daily.

Okinawan women spent much of the day moving up and down from floor level, since traditional homes use low tables instead of chairs and sofas.

Nicoyan farmers did physical labor into their 80s not because someone told them to, but because they had land to tend.

This fits with what researchers call NEAT — non-exercise activity thermogenesis, meaning all the calories burned through movement that isn’t formal exercise. Studies have found NEAT can vary by up to 2,000 calories per day between two people with similar body sizes.2

The Blue Zone populations, by most accounts, have high NEAT.

There’s a catch, though. In 2023, demographer Saul Justin Newman at University College London published a paper in PLOS ONE arguing that many extreme-longevity claims from Blue Zone regions correlate more strongly with poor birth record-keeping than with actual biology.3 His analysis suggested that areas with high rates of pension fraud and weak civil registration systems tend to produce suspiciously high centenarian counts.

It’s a serious methodological challenge to the headline longevity statistics. The 100-year-old numbers deserve skepticism, but the lifestyle patterns (the walking, the diet, the social structure) are real and separately documented.

2. Willpower Is a Bad Plan, Environment Is a Better One

Behavioral researchers Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein documented something they called “choice architecture” — the finding that the physical setup of an environment shapes behavior far more reliably than individual intention does.4

Make the healthy option the default, and people take it. Make it require effort, and most don’t.

Blue Zone environments are, in this sense, accidentally well-designed. Ikaria’s hills mean you’re doing cardiovascular work just going to a neighbor’s house. Traditional Okinawan homes don’t have chairs, which means residents are getting up and down from the floor dozens of times a day, a movement pattern associated with better lower-body strength and balance in older adults.

The environment does the work.

Urban planners have studied this directly. A cross-sectional study across 14 cities published in The Lancet found that walkable, dense urban environments are consistently linked to higher daily physical activity, regardless of individual motivation.5

You can make your home slightly harder to be sedentary in.

Action step: Pick one environmental change this week that makes movement the easier option. Walking shoes by the door. A standing area where you take calls.

3. Ikigai, Plan de Vida, and the Research on Purpose

Okinawans have a concept called ikigai: the reason you get up in the morning. Something close to a daily sense that your presence matters.

Nicoyans have a similar idea: plan de vida (life plan).

Both concepts show up consistently in Blue Zone interviews with very old, healthy people. But it’s worth asking whether this is cause or correlation.

A study published in JAMA Network Open tracked more than 6,000 adults over 14 years and found that stronger sense of life purpose was associated with lower all-cause mortality.6

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A separate analysis in Psychological Science found links between purpose and reduced cardiovascular risk.7

Action step: What do you actually want to get up for? Not what you think you should want, what genuinely pulls you. If there’s physical activity attached to that thing, even loosely, it tends to sustain itself without you having to force it.

4. Why Small Amounts of Movement Can Change Your Health

A 2014 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology followed more than 55,000 adults and found that running even five to ten minutes a day at a slow pace was associated with substantially lower mortality risk compared to not running at all.8 The people who ran more and faster did not live meaningfully longer than those who ran a little. The threshold effect was large; the incremental gains above it were small.

Separate research has made a parallel case about sitting. A meta-analysis in Annals of Internal Medicine found that prolonged sitting is independently associated with higher mortality risk — even in people who exercise regularly.9 Sitting six hours a day and running thirty minutes doesn’t fully cancel out.

Action step: The gap for most people is the eight hours of sitting around their workout. Breaking up sedentary time every 30 to 45 minutes, even briefly, has measurable metabolic effects.

5. What They Eat and Hara Hachi Bu

Blue Zone diets don’t follow a single system. Sardinians eat sheep’s milk cheese and sourdough. Okinawans eat sweet potatoes and tofu. Seventh-day Adventists in Loma Linda eat nuts and legumes and avoid meat entirely. The specific foods differ quite a bit.

What they share: very little ultra-processed food, moderate portions, and most calories from whole ingredients.

The Mediterranean diet is the best-known expression of this principle. Traditional dietary patterns in places like Greece and parts of Italy are centered on vegetables, legumes, fruit, olive oil, herbs, nuts, fish, and meals made mostly from whole, minimally processed ingredients.

It’s one of the most studied dietary patterns in the world and has been consistently associated with better heart health, healthier aging, and lower risk of chronic disease.

Okinawans also practice hara hachi bu — stopping eating at roughly 80 percent full, a Confucian guideline that researchers think contributes to lower chronic caloric intake without counting anything.

Diets high in ultra-processed food are associated with systemic inflammation, and chronic inflammation is associated with joint pain, fatigue, and reduced physical capacity.10 A body that hurts moves less, and a body that’s tired moves less. The dietary and activity patterns in these communities reinforce each other over decades.

Action step: Rather than overhauling your diet, try one subtraction: reduce the ultra-processed food category gradually. Less about what to add. More about what’s working against you.

6. Moving to Connect, Not to Exercise

In Sardinia, older men meet in the village piazza most afternoons. They walk there, stand around, argue about things, and walk home.

In Okinawa, women form moais — groups of roughly five lifelong friends that meet regularly, share resources, and support each other.

In Loma Linda, faith community events involve a lot of walking and outdoor time.

A 2015 meta-analysis by Julianne Holt-Lunstad, drawing on data from more than 3 million people, found that social isolation was associated with a 29% higher risk of mortality, and loneliness with a 26% higher risk.11

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The relevant point for movement is this: in Blue Zone communities, the social activity and the physical activity are the same activity. Walking to see someone. Working alongside someone. That collapse of exercise and connection into a single thing is very different from going to a gym alone.

Exercise adherence research consistently finds that social accountability is one of the strongest predictors of whether someone keeps a physical activity habit long-term.

These communities have that baked in.

Action step: Find something social that involves moving. A walking friendship. A community garden. A neighbor you cook with. The social obligation will carry you through the days when personal motivation runs dry.

I truly hope you found this post helpful.

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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