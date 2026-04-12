The first thing you notice is the aroma: onion, garlic, tomato, and warm spices filling the kitchen. Then comes the color: a bubbling red sauce with golden yolks tucked into the surface. And finally, that first bite, scooped up with warm bread, rich and comforting and just spicy enough to keep you going back for more.

Shakshuka is one of those rare dishes that feels simple and spectacular at the same time. And when made well, it tastes far greater than the sum of its parts.

This is the version I’d make when I want maximum flavor with minimum fuss.

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